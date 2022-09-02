PREVIEW: 2022 ARCA Menards Series West – Race 8 – Portland

For the second time this year, the ARCA Menards Series West returns to Portland International Raceway, for the eighth and final road course race of the season. Sunrise Ford Racing driver, Jake Drew, enters the race as the points leader and the most recent winner of the track, after taking the checkered flag earlier in the year after the race was shortened by inclement weather. Drew’s teammate, Tanner Reif, currently sits second in the standings, 44 points back.

Sunrise Ford continues their hot streak in the West Series, winning the last four events in a row. They will be contending for their fifth win of the year, but will face pressure from Bill McAnally Racing driver, Cole Moore, as he will be looking for his first win of the season. Todd Souza, a veteran in the ARCA West series, is also a contender for the race, after finishing 3rd in the spring race.

Davey Magras, a veteran in the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA), and a current employee for Jerry Pitts Racing, will be making his ARCA West debut this Saturday, driving for his own team.

“My goal is to learn the track, find competitive speed and bring home a hotrod that still rolls in the trailer! Huge thanks to two people. Jerry Pitts for technical support and the opportunity to know ‘what it takes’ to field an ARCA car. And my son Zach for his huge efforts in the entire process. He will also be working toward an ARCA start.” said Magras during a press release.