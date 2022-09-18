Sherwood targets experience in the final two F4 British Championship rounds

16-year-old Jack Sherwood will continue with the Chriss Dittmann Racing team for the final two race weekends of the 2022 ROKiT F4 British Championship certified by FIA season.

Sherwood made his series debut in the summer when he took points on his first race weekend at Snetterton, following on from that performance he continued to build his confidence in the car at Thruxton.

As he targets further experience ahead of a full-season campaign in 2023, Sherwood has signed up with CDR for the final race weekends at Silverstone and Brands Hatch.

“Making the move into ROKiT British F4 with Chris Dittmann Racing was a great experience,” says Sherwood. “I’ve learned a lot over the last two rounds, and I’ve really enjoyed driving the car and the racing.

“The team have been mega with helping me develop as a driver, so it was a bit of a no-brainer when it came to deciding whether we were going to do the last few rounds. Because we learned so much from the first two, we knew it would have been good for whatever we do next year to continue on and finish the season.

“We’ve got a couple of days of testing lined up before Silverstone, which will be a good opportunity to get out in the car without a lot of pressure, unlike a race weekend. I’ve not been in the car since Thruxton, so it will still be a bit tricky, considering everyone’s had a full season in the car, but we’ll try our best.“

Sherwood made the move into the single-seater series after racing in the Ginetta Junior series, “The new F4 car is mega, and it feels like a very well built, high-tech car that’s great to drive,” he explained. “I really enjoy driving for CDR, they’re a really good team and very professional. The racing is always exciting in ROKiT British F4, and it’s nice to be back on the TOCA package for me since I used to race there in Ginetta Juniors.

“Heading into the final two rounds I want to try and be closer at the start of the weekends. At Snetterton and Thruxton, by race three, our pace hasn’t been too bad, but the main goal for the next two rounds would be to have that same pace on the Friday morning sessions, so we can keep building up over the course of the weekend.”

Team Principal Chris Dittmann was happy to confirm the announcement as the team rounds out their maiden campaign in the F4 British Championship.

“It’s great to have Jack returning to the team and have two cars out for the last two rounds of the championship,” said Dittmann.

“Jack has made some good improvement over the last couple of rounds with us, and he’s keen to show what he’s capable of in the last two. Having both cars out together will hopefully mean they can push each other forward and get some good results for the end of the year.

“The whole team works really well with Jack, and we’ve been impressed with how quickly he’s been developing with the car, as it’s quite a bit different to what he’s been used to. The chemistry is there, we all get on well and we just want to push forward and get some good results together.”