Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Smalley looking to maximise qualifying performance at Silverstone

By
1 Mins read
Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Adam Smalley heads into the penultimate weekend of the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season at Silverstone just twelve points behind championship leader Kiern Jewiss.

Last time out at Thruxton, the Lancashire-based driver collected a second and third place finish, this weekend he will be looking to make the most of his form and hit the front of the pack to add to his seven podium finishes, including one victory, so far this season.

“We had a great weekend last time out at Thruxton, one of our strongest so far, which has boosted our confidence going into Silverstone. We showed some great pace, we had a very strong car, and I’m confident that we can take that into this one,” said the Duckhams Yuasa Racing with Redline driver.
 
“The 992 style 911 GT3 Cup car is great around any track, and Silverstone is a tricky little circuit with only four or five corners. The whole field is going to be very tight, and it’ll be interesting to see how everyone compares.
 
“Qualifying has been crucial this season. It’s very difficult if you’re not in that top five, so it’ll be important that we do all our hard work in the official Wednesday test and carry that through, finesse it on Friday, and do the job on Saturday and Sunday. I’m currently lying third in the championship standings, and we closed in on the lead last time.

I just need to keep focusing on myself. We’re getting stronger each time we go out so fingers crossed I can have a strong showing.”

