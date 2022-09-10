SODA names Kelly Kuether VP

The Short-course Off-Road Drivers Association announced Saturday that Kelly Kuether has become the new Vice President. The move comes two weeks after his predecessor Kyle Koehler died in a motorcycle crash.

“I am a proud husband and father that loves doing things with my family. I feel like SODA is a place to make that happen,” said Kuether. “SODA is a place that youth can come out, learn the sport, and actually join in. I hope that I can help SODA continue to grow and introduce more families and kids to the sport. With my experience over many types of racing, it’s to my goal to work with racers, fans, and other SODA officials to make this a series that everyone wants to come out, watch, and participate in.”

Kuether joined the SODA team after connecting with his acquaintance Jimmy Ridderbush, who serves as the technical director. His other responsibilities include being the head of security and coordinator for volunteers.

His interest in off-road racing began when he was in high schooler during the original SODA series’ existence, working as a crewman for Terry Friday in 1994. He eventually shifted to pit crew work in oval stock car racing and competing as a drag racer, but later retired to focus on family after his daughter’s birth. Since 1997, he has run Kuether Services in New London, Wisconsin, a home remodelling and repair business. Kuether also served with the Fox Cities Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol as a public affairs and supply officer from 2012 to 2015.

The 2022 season ends with the first annual SODA Super Nationals at Gravity Park USA on 23/24 September. Besides the fanfare of the finale, Kuether joins at a time where SODA hopes to expand beyond the Midwestern United States; President Willie Freshour recently expressed hope of sanctioning multiple SODA regional series in 2023 across the country. Freshour told The Checkered Flag in May that he hopes to see SODA become the short course off-road equivalent of the International Motor Contest Association (IMCA) by cultivating a grassroots version across the country as a complement to larger series like Championship Off-Road.