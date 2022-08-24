SODA Vice President Kyle Koehler dies in motorcycle accident

Kyle Koehler, Vice President of the Short-course Off-Road Drivers Association, died Monday night in a motorcycle accident. The series confirmed the news the following day.

Koehler spent the weekend attending the Championship Off-Road round at Bark River International Raceway in Michigan, where many of his SODA colleagues and drivers interacted with him. SODA Class 11 and COR 1600 Light Buggy racer Jeff Wolfe commented on Facebook that it was “sad news, glad we were able to hangout at Bark River Rip Kyle”.

He had worked with the SODA team since the inaugural season in 2021. As part of his duties as VP, he helped lead the media division such as providing footage for highlight reels and driver biography videos.

In his condolences, SODA President Willie Freshour quoted the phrase, “The light that burns twice as bright burns half as long.”

“We will all miss Kyle, his enthusiasm and especially his friendship,” reads a statement from SODA. “He only knew one speed in life and was always on the move. He will be deeply missed by everyone in SODA. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his lovely wife, Tamra, and his children. RIP Kyle.”

Koehler’s passing marked the second death of a figure in the SODA garage over the summer. In July, Class 6100 driver Dan Ertman was also killed in a motorcycle crash.

The tragedy comes at a crucial point in the 2022 SODA season, with a rules meeting for next year set to take place on Wednesday. The calendar will conclude at Gravity Park USA on 23/24 September.