Title contender Ingram triumphs in Silverstone finale with thrilling Brands Hatch conclusion set

Tom Ingram cruised to victory in Race Three at Silverstone to set up a mouth-watering conclusion to this year’s British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) season in two weeks at Brands Hatch.

The top three drivers are only separated by just seven points with Ash Sutton as reigning champion leaving the Northamptonshire circuit with a slender lead after outscoring Jake Hill in second compared to fourth but the RoKIT MB Motorsport driver is next followed by Ingram, whilst a poor weekend for Colin Turkington leaves him 27 points behind.

To begin the race, Josh Cook was on pole but made contact off the line with Dan Cammish with Adam Morgan also caught up with the frenetic opener which left the door ajar for Ingram, Sutton and Rory Butcher to ease through. Hill nearly saw his race up in smoke after contact with Shedden at Brooklands but recovered to carve his way through to fourth, while Cammish and Cook recovered to round out the top six.

Another top display from Tom Chilton saw the EXCELR8 driver sit seventh ahead of Shedden, Ollie Jackson and Aron Taylor-Smith with Turkington as mentioned down in 12th and needing a miracle seemingly to seal the title once more.

2022 British Touring Car Championship – Race 3 – Silverstone

1. Tom INGRAM (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com 24 laps

2. Ash SUTTON (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +1.539s

3. Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +2.072s

4. Jake HILL (GBR) ROKiT MB Motorsport +2.579s

5. Dan CAMMISH (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +4.724s

6. Josh COOK (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +8.594s

7. Tom CHILTON (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +8.924s

8. Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +9.680s

9. Ollie JACKSON (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +13.997s

10. Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +14.647s

11. Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +14.458s

12. Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +14.881s

13. Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +15.002s

14. Bobby THOMPSON (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +15.383s

15. Jason PLATO (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +15.827s

16. George GAMBLE (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +15.950s

17. Dexter PATTERSON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +16.533s

18. Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +16.965s

19. Jack BUTEL (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +17.083s

20. Michael CREES (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +17.334s

21. Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +17.527s

22. Rick PARFITT (GBR) Uptonsteel with Euro Car Parts Racing +21.079s

23. Jade EDWARDS (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +1 lap

24. Will POWELL (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +3 laps

25. Nic HAMILTON (GBR) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +15 laps

26. Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +19 laps

27. Ricky COLLARD (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +20 laps

28. Ash HAND (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +20 laps

29. Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +24 laps