WATCH: A Day In The Life of a Mercedes F1 Graphic Designer

Credit: Daimler AG

Ever wondered what a Formula 1 graphic designer gets up to during a normal working day? Well, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team have helped answer that question, in the latest installment of their ‘My Job in F1’ YouTube series.

The series takes a look at different job roles at the Silver Arrows and ultimately, what the job entails. The recent episode which you can find below, introduces Katherine Burns, one of the team’s brilliant graphic designers.

As is discussed in the video, Katherine gets up to a range of stuff with no day seemingly the same. Some of her projects include: Esports, commercial prospects and social assets, to the complete opposite of designing merchandise and licensing products.

Katherine is part of the graphic team which falls under the marketing department at the Constructors’ Champions. Her role sees her support all design-based areas, like the ones previously mentioned. As discovered by watching the video, its vital for Catherine that the Mercedes-AMG identity is upheld in the designs, with the Brackley-based team being famous around the world.

The video goes on to show just how much teamwork is involved in the graphic team, with even the trackside engineering team having a crucial role ensuring that things like track maps are accurate.

You can find out even more about Katherine and her job at Mercedes, by clicking the video below.

