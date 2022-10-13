2022 Andalucia Rally entry list revealed

The inaugural World Rally-Raid Championship comes to a close 18–23 October with the (rescheduled) Andalucía Rally. While the Rally2 and T5 classes have wrapped up their title battles, championships remain up for grabs in the others.
Headlining the final points scramble is the T1 category’s duel between Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sébastien Loeb. Al-Attiyah leads with 144 points to Loeb’s 122 including a win at the Dakar Rally, but the two are split in stage wins (eight) and stage podiums (fifteen).
An even closer battle takes place in T4 as Rokas Baciuška‘s Rallye du Maroc win places him just one point behind Marek Goczał‘s 152. However, Austin Jones also has a shot as he trails Goczał by two.
Francisco López Contardo leads T3 with 182 points over the 154 of defending class champion Cristina Gutiérrez.
On two wheels, Sam Sunderland has twenty-two points on Pablo Quintanilla with 74 to 52 and has led the standings all season. As the overall winner receives twenty-five points, Ricky Brabec still has an outside shot with 50 points.
Mason Klein clinched the Rally2 crown in Morocco with 88 points ahead of Roman Dumontier‘s 60. The Rallye du Maroc was the first round for Rally3, won by Amine Echiguer. Echiguer is the only rider in his category who declared for W2RC points and is entered for Andalucía.
With wins at Dakar and Morocco, Alexandre Giroud leads Juraj Varga 63 to 40 in Quad. Kamil Wisniewski is the only other W2RC rider racing in Spain and sits fifth in points with his lone prior entry being a third in Dakar.
The T5 category is not taking part in Andalucía. Kees Koolen won that class title.
Among those not vying for a championship, Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge winner Stéphane Peterhansel trades in his Audi RS Q e-tron E2 for a Yamaha SSV to promote the manufacturer’s new T3 vehicle. Also showing up as an Open entry is Loeb’s Sébastien Loeb Racing team with an SSV for Tiphanie Isnard.
FIA entry list
T1/T2
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|Group
|200
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Mathieu Baumel
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|Toyota GR DKR Hilux
|T1.1
|201
|Sébastien Loeb
|Fabian Lurquin
|Bahrain Raid Xtreme
|Prodrive Hunter
|T1.1
|202
|Yazeed Al Rajhi
|Dirk Von Zitzewitz
|Overdrive Racing
|Toyota Hilux Overdrive
|T1.1
|204
|Erik Van Loon
|Sébastien Delaunay
|Overdrive Racing
|Toyota Hilux Overdrive
|T1.1
|205
|Guerlain Chicherit
|Alex Winocq
|GCK Motorsport
|Prodrive Hunter
|T1.1
|208
|Lionel Baud
|Rémi Boulanger
|Overdrive Racing
|Toyota Hilux Overdrive
|T1.1
|209
|João Ferreira
|David Monteiro
|PRF
|Mini John Cooper Works Rally
|T1.1
|211
|Isidre Esteve Pujol
|José Maria Villalobos Valcarcel
|Overdrive Racing
|Toyota Hilux
|T1.1
|212
|Tomasz Baranowski
|Maciej Marton
|Finarto Racing
|Toyota Hilux
|T1.1
|214
|José Gameiro
|Antonio Saraiva
|Mracing Portugal
|Toyota Land Cruiser
|T2
|216
|Tim Coronel
|Michel Kremer
|Coronel Dakar Team
|Century CR6
|T1.1
|217
|Maria Luis
|Manuel Navarro
|Mracing Portugal
|Mini All4 Racing
|T1.1
|218
|Rene Broos
|Dyon Van Wieringen
|Extend Rallysport
|Toyota RAV4
|T1.1
|219
|Carmans Stefan
|Van Tiel Antonius
|CSA Racing
|Nissan Navara
|T1.1
|220
|Zajac Magdalena
|Jacek Czachor
|Proxcars TME Rally Team
|Toyota Hilux
|T1.1
|221
|Gilles Billaut
|Mayeul Barbet
|Sodicars Racing
|SMG Buggy V8
|T1.1
|223
|Johann Senders
|Henricus Stijn
|Oeste Racing Competition
|Fiat Fullback Proto
|T1.1
|224
|Vincent Thijs
|Tom De Leeuw
|RT Offroad
|Toyota Hilux
|T1.1
|225
|Adroaldo Jose Weisheimer
|Rafael Capoani
|Team Transfradelos X Rally Team
|Toyota Hilux
|T1.1
|226
|Fernando Rosset
|Marcelo Duarte Haseyama
|Team Transfradelos X Rally Team
|Toyota Hilux
|T1.1
T3
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|300
|Francisco López Contardo
|Paolo Ceci
|South Racing Can-Am
|Can-Am Maverick
|301
|Cristina Gutiérrez
|Pablo Moreno Huete
|Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team
|GRallyTeam OT3
|302
|Seth Quintero
|Dennis Zenz
|Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team
|GRallyTeam OT3
|303
|Annett Fischer
|Annie Seel
|Annett Fischer
|Can-Am Maverick
|304
|Jean-Luc Pisson
|Cedric Duple
|JLT Racing
|PH-Sport Zephyr
|305
|Mathieu Serradori
|Loic Minaudier
|PH-Sport
|PH-Sport Zephyr
|306
|Fernando Álvarez Castellano
|Xavier Panseri
|South Racing Can-Am
|Can-Am Maverick
|307
|Guillaume De Mevius
|Francois Cazalet
|Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team
|GRallyTeam OT3
|309
|Luis Portela Morais
|David Megre
|GRallyTeam
|GRallyTeam OT3
|310
|Anja Van Loon
|Lisette Bakker
|South Racing Can-Am
|Can-Am Maverick
|311
|Javier Velez
|Marc Calmet Calveras
|FN Speed Team
|Can-Am Maverick
|312
|Ricardo Ramilo Suarez
|Francisco Javier Lopez Garcia
|Ramilo Scuderia
|Can-Am Maverick
|314
|Jose Maria Naranjo Gutierrez
|Jose Antonio Alvarez Guerrero
|Escuderia JMP Racing
|JMPR T3
|315
|Henri Vansteenbergen
|Leon Munsters
|Oryx RallySport
|GPR GPR22
|317
|Joao Dias
|João Miranda
|Santag Racing Team
|Can-Am Maverick
|318
|Oscar Olivas
|Luis Barrios
|Prorallye
|Herrator Inzane X3
|319
|Pedro Carvalho
|Nuno Morais
|SGS Car Racing
|Can-Am Maverick
|320
|Jesus Fuster
|TBA
|Herrator Factory Racing
|Herrator HRX-3
|321
|Antonio Graña Murado
|Marc Sola Terradellas
|FN Speed Team
|Can-Am Maverick
|322
|Helder Simao Ribeiro De Oliveira
|Carlos Jorge Mendes
|FN Speed Team
|Can-Am Maverick
T4
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|400
|Austin Jones
|Gustavo Gugelmin
|Cobant-Energylandia Rally Team
|Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
|401
|Marek Goczał
|Lukasz Laskawiec
|South Racing Can-Am
|Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
|402
|Rokas Baciuška
|Sébastien Delaunay
|South Racing Can-Am
|Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
|405
|Gerard Farrés Guell
|Diego Ortega Gil
|South Racing Can-Am
|Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
|408
|Pau Navarro Ferrer
|Michael Metge
|FN Speed Team
|Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
Open
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Team
|Vehicle
|Group
|601
|Gianpaolo Bedin
|TBA
|Raitec Racing
|Raitec RA03
|Auto
|700
|Stéphane Peterhansel
|Edouard Boulanger
|X-Raid Yamaha Racing Rally Team
|Yamaha YXZ100R
|SSV
|701
|Mitch Guthrie
|Ola Floene
|Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team
|MCE-5 T3M
|SSV
|702
|Pascal Henon
|TBA
|Drag’on Rally Team
|Can-Am X3
|SSV
|703
|Tiphanie Isnard
|TBA
|Sébastien Loeb Racing
|T3U
|SSV
FIM entry list
RallyGP
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Vehicle
|1
|Kevin Benavides
|Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
|KTM 450 Rally Factory
|2
|Ricky Brabec
|Monster Energy Honda Rally Team
|Honda CRF 450 Rally
|3
|Sam Sunderland
|GasGas Factory Racing
|KTM 450 Rally Factory
|6
|Franco Caimi
|Hero MotoSports Team Rally
|Hero 450 Rally
|7
|Pablo Quintanilla
|Monster Energy Honda Rally Team
|Honda CRF 450 Rally
|11
|Ignacio Cornejo
|Monster Energy Honda Rally Team
|Honda CRF 450 Rally
|12
|Tosha Schareina
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally Factory
|14
|Sebastian Bühler
|Hero MotoSports Team Rally
|Hero 450 Rally
|15
|Lorenzo Santolino
|Sherco TVS Rally Factory
|Sherco Factory 450
|16
|Ross Branch
|Hero MotoSports Team Rally
|Hero 450 Rally
|19
|Rui Gonçalves
|Sherco TVS Rally Factory
|Sherco Factory 450
|20
|Harith Noah Koitha Veettil
|Sherco TVS Rally Factory
|Sherco Factory 450
|22
|Antonio Maio
|Franco Sport Yamaha Racing Team
|Yamaha WR 450
|27
|Joaquim Rodrigues
|Hero MotoSports Team Rally
|Hero 450 Rally
|42
|Adrien Van Beveren
|Monster Energy Honda Rally Team
|Honda CRF 450 Rally
|77
|Luciano Benavides
|Husqvarna Factory Racing
|Husqvarna 450 Rally Factory
Rally2
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Vehicle
|101
|Mason Klein
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally
|102
|Romain Dumontier
|Team Dumontier Racing
|Husqvarna 450 Rally
|103
|Stefano Caimi
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally
|104
|Konrad Dabrowski
|DUUST Rally Team
|Husqvarna 450 Rally
|105
|Bradley Cox
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally
|106
|Tomas De Gavardo
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally
|107
|Jan Brabec
|Strojrent Racing
|KTM 450 Rally
|108
|Mario Patrao
|Crédito Agrícola
|KTM 450 Rally
|110
|Toni Mulec
|TS Racing
|KTM 450 Rally
|111
|Franco Picco
|Fantic Rally Team
|Fantic 450 Rally
|114
|Sandra Gomez Cantero
|Xraids Experience
|KTM 450 Rally
|115
|Alex Salvini
|Fantic Rally Team
|Husqvarna 450 Rally
|121
|Francisco Ortiz
|Xraids Experience
|KTM 450 Rally
|122
|Dominique Cizeau Girault
|Xraids Experience
|KTM 450 Rally
|124
|Michael Burgess
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|KTM 450 Rally
|135
|Ottavio Missoni
|Ottavio Missoni
|Honda 450
|136
|Stephane William
|Stephane William
|KTM 450 Rally
Rally3
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Vehicle
|150
|Amine Echiguer
|Amine Echuguer
|KTM EXC-F 450
|151
|Jeremy Miroir
|DB Motors
|Honda 450 RX
|152
|Rajendra Revallar Eshwarappa
|Sherco TVS Rally Factory
|Sherco 450
|154
|Jose Vicente Fernandez Garcia
|TESL Club Motor Villalpardo
|Yamaha WR450F
Quad
|Number
|Rider
|Team
|Vehicle
|170
|Alexandre Giroud
|Drag’on Rally Team
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|171
|Kamil Wisniewski
|ORLEN Team
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|173
|Juraj Varga
|Varga Motorsport Team
|Yamaha Raptor 700
|175
|Krysik Mikolaj
|Martin Rally Team Poland
|Yamaha Raptor 700