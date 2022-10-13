World Rally-Raid Championship

2022 Andalucia Rally entry list revealed

Credit: Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

The inaugural World Rally-Raid Championship comes to a close 18–23 October with the (rescheduled) Andalucía Rally. While the Rally2 and T5 classes have wrapped up their title battles, championships remain up for grabs in the others.

Headlining the final points scramble is the T1 category’s duel between Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sébastien Loeb. Al-Attiyah leads with 144 points to Loeb’s 122 including a win at the Dakar Rally, but the two are split in stage wins (eight) and stage podiums (fifteen).

An even closer battle takes place in T4 as Rokas Baciuška‘s Rallye du Maroc win places him just one point behind Marek Goczał‘s 152. However, Austin Jones also has a shot as he trails Goczał by two.

Francisco López Contardo leads T3 with 182 points over the 154 of defending class champion Cristina Gutiérrez.

On two wheels, Sam Sunderland has twenty-two points on Pablo Quintanilla with 74 to 52 and has led the standings all season. As the overall winner receives twenty-five points, Ricky Brabec still has an outside shot with 50 points.

Mason Klein clinched the Rally2 crown in Morocco with 88 points ahead of Roman Dumontier‘s 60. The Rallye du Maroc was the first round for Rally3, won by Amine Echiguer. Echiguer is the only rider in his category who declared for W2RC points and is entered for Andalucía.

With wins at Dakar and Morocco, Alexandre Giroud leads Juraj Varga 63 to 40 in Quad. Kamil Wisniewski is the only other W2RC rider racing in Spain and sits fifth in points with his lone prior entry being a third in Dakar.

The T5 category is not taking part in Andalucía. Kees Koolen won that class title.

Among those not vying for a championship, Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge winner Stéphane Peterhansel trades in his Audi RS Q e-tron E2 for a Yamaha SSV to promote the manufacturer’s new T3 vehicle. Also showing up as an Open entry is Loeb’s Sébastien Loeb Racing team with an SSV for Tiphanie Isnard.

FIA entry list

T1/T2

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicleGroup
200Nasser Al-AttiyahMathieu BaumelToyota Gazoo RacingToyota GR DKR HiluxT1.1
201Sébastien LoebFabian LurquinBahrain Raid XtremeProdrive HunterT1.1
202Yazeed Al RajhiDirk Von ZitzewitzOverdrive RacingToyota Hilux OverdriveT1.1
204Erik Van LoonSébastien DelaunayOverdrive RacingToyota Hilux OverdriveT1.1
205Guerlain ChicheritAlex WinocqGCK MotorsportProdrive HunterT1.1
208Lionel BaudRémi BoulangerOverdrive RacingToyota Hilux OverdriveT1.1
209João FerreiraDavid MonteiroPRFMini John Cooper Works RallyT1.1
211Isidre Esteve PujolJosé Maria Villalobos ValcarcelOverdrive RacingToyota HiluxT1.1
212Tomasz BaranowskiMaciej MartonFinarto RacingToyota HiluxT1.1
214José GameiroAntonio SaraivaMracing PortugalToyota Land CruiserT2
216Tim CoronelMichel KremerCoronel Dakar TeamCentury CR6T1.1
217Maria LuisManuel NavarroMracing PortugalMini All4 RacingT1.1
218Rene BroosDyon Van WieringenExtend RallysportToyota RAV4T1.1
219Carmans StefanVan Tiel AntoniusCSA RacingNissan NavaraT1.1
220Zajac MagdalenaJacek CzachorProxcars TME Rally TeamToyota HiluxT1.1
221Gilles BillautMayeul BarbetSodicars RacingSMG Buggy V8T1.1
223Johann SendersHenricus StijnOeste Racing CompetitionFiat Fullback ProtoT1.1
224Vincent ThijsTom De LeeuwRT OffroadToyota HiluxT1.1
225Adroaldo Jose WeisheimerRafael CapoaniTeam Transfradelos X Rally TeamToyota HiluxT1.1
226Fernando RossetMarcelo Duarte HaseyamaTeam Transfradelos X Rally TeamToyota HiluxT1.1
Bold – Competing for W2RC points

T3

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicle
300Francisco López ContardoPaolo CeciSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick
301Cristina GutiérrezPablo Moreno HueteRed Bull Off-Road Junior TeamGRallyTeam OT3
302Seth QuinteroDennis ZenzRed Bull Off-Road Junior TeamGRallyTeam OT3
303Annett FischerAnnie SeelAnnett FischerCan-Am Maverick
304Jean-Luc PissonCedric DupleJLT RacingPH-Sport Zephyr
305Mathieu SerradoriLoic MinaudierPH-SportPH-Sport Zephyr
306Fernando Álvarez CastellanoXavier PanseriSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick
307Guillaume De MeviusFrancois CazaletRed Bull Off-Road Junior TeamGRallyTeam OT3
309Luis Portela MoraisDavid MegreGRallyTeamGRallyTeam OT3
310Anja Van LoonLisette BakkerSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick
311Javier VelezMarc Calmet CalverasFN Speed TeamCan-Am Maverick
312Ricardo Ramilo SuarezFrancisco Javier Lopez GarciaRamilo ScuderiaCan-Am Maverick
314Jose Maria Naranjo GutierrezJose Antonio Alvarez GuerreroEscuderia JMP RacingJMPR T3
315Henri VansteenbergenLeon MunstersOryx RallySportGPR GPR22
317Joao DiasJoão MirandaSantag Racing TeamCan-Am Maverick
318Oscar OlivasLuis BarriosProrallyeHerrator Inzane X3
319Pedro CarvalhoNuno MoraisSGS Car RacingCan-Am Maverick
320Jesus FusterTBAHerrator Factory RacingHerrator HRX-3
321Antonio Graña MuradoMarc Sola TerradellasFN Speed TeamCan-Am Maverick
322Helder Simao Ribeiro De OliveiraCarlos Jorge MendesFN Speed TeamCan-Am Maverick

T4

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicle
400Austin JonesGustavo GugelminCobant-Energylandia Rally TeamCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
401Marek GoczałLukasz LaskawiecSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
402Rokas BaciuškaSébastien DelaunaySouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
405Gerard Farrés GuellDiego Ortega GilSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
408Pau Navarro FerrerMichael MetgeFN Speed TeamCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo

Open

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicleGroup
601Gianpaolo BedinTBARaitec RacingRaitec RA03Auto
700Stéphane PeterhanselEdouard BoulangerX-Raid Yamaha Racing Rally TeamYamaha YXZ100RSSV
701Mitch GuthrieOla FloeneRed Bull Off-Road Junior TeamMCE-5 T3MSSV
702Pascal HenonTBADrag’on Rally TeamCan-Am X3SSV
703Tiphanie IsnardTBASébastien Loeb RacingT3USSV

FIM entry list

RallyGP

NumberRiderTeamVehicle
1Kevin BenavidesRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM 450 Rally Factory
2Ricky BrabecMonster Energy Honda Rally TeamHonda CRF 450 Rally
3Sam SunderlandGasGas Factory RacingKTM 450 Rally Factory
6Franco CaimiHero MotoSports Team RallyHero 450 Rally
7Pablo QuintanillaMonster Energy Honda Rally TeamHonda CRF 450 Rally
11Ignacio CornejoMonster Energy Honda Rally TeamHonda CRF 450 Rally
12Tosha SchareinaBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Factory
14Sebastian BühlerHero MotoSports Team RallyHero 450 Rally
15Lorenzo SantolinoSherco TVS Rally FactorySherco Factory 450
16Ross BranchHero MotoSports Team RallyHero 450 Rally
19Rui GonçalvesSherco TVS Rally FactorySherco Factory 450
20Harith Noah Koitha VeettilSherco TVS Rally FactorySherco Factory 450
22Antonio MaioFranco Sport Yamaha Racing TeamYamaha WR 450
27Joaquim RodriguesHero MotoSports Team RallyHero 450 Rally
42Adrien Van BeverenMonster Energy Honda Rally TeamHonda CRF 450 Rally
77Luciano BenavidesHusqvarna Factory RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally Factory

Rally2

NumberRiderTeamVehicle
101Mason KleinBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally
102Romain DumontierTeam Dumontier RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally
103Stefano CaimiBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally
104Konrad DabrowskiDUUST Rally TeamHusqvarna 450 Rally
105Bradley CoxBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally
106Tomas De GavardoBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally
107Jan BrabecStrojrent RacingKTM 450 Rally
108Mario PatraoCrédito AgrícolaKTM 450 Rally
110Toni MulecTS RacingKTM 450 Rally
111Franco PiccoFantic Rally TeamFantic 450 Rally
114Sandra Gomez CanteroXraids ExperienceKTM 450 Rally
115Alex SalviniFantic Rally TeamHusqvarna 450 Rally
121Francisco OrtizXraids ExperienceKTM 450 Rally
122Dominique Cizeau GiraultXraids ExperienceKTM 450 Rally
124Michael BurgessBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally
135Ottavio MissoniOttavio MissoniHonda 450
136Stephane WilliamStephane WilliamKTM 450 Rally

Rally3

NumberRiderTeamVehicle
150Amine EchiguerAmine EchuguerKTM EXC-F 450
151Jeremy MiroirDB MotorsHonda 450 RX
152Rajendra Revallar EshwarappaSherco TVS Rally FactorySherco 450
154Jose Vicente Fernandez GarciaTESL Club Motor VillalpardoYamaha WR450F

Quad

NumberRiderTeamVehicle
170Alexandre GiroudDrag’on Rally TeamYamaha Raptor 700
171Kamil WisniewskiORLEN TeamYamaha Raptor 700
173Juraj VargaVarga Motorsport TeamYamaha Raptor 700
175Krysik MikolajMartin Rally Team PolandYamaha Raptor 700
