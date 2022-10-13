2022 Andalucia Rally entry list revealed

The inaugural World Rally-Raid Championship comes to a close 18–23 October with the (rescheduled) Andalucía Rally. While the Rally2 and T5 classes have wrapped up their title battles, championships remain up for grabs in the others.

Headlining the final points scramble is the T1 category’s duel between Nasser Al-Attiyah and Sébastien Loeb. Al-Attiyah leads with 144 points to Loeb’s 122 including a win at the Dakar Rally, but the two are split in stage wins (eight) and stage podiums (fifteen).

An even closer battle takes place in T4 as Rokas Baciuška‘s Rallye du Maroc win places him just one point behind Marek Goczał‘s 152. However, Austin Jones also has a shot as he trails Goczał by two.

Francisco López Contardo leads T3 with 182 points over the 154 of defending class champion Cristina Gutiérrez.

On two wheels, Sam Sunderland has twenty-two points on Pablo Quintanilla with 74 to 52 and has led the standings all season. As the overall winner receives twenty-five points, Ricky Brabec still has an outside shot with 50 points.

Mason Klein clinched the Rally2 crown in Morocco with 88 points ahead of Roman Dumontier‘s 60. The Rallye du Maroc was the first round for Rally3, won by Amine Echiguer. Echiguer is the only rider in his category who declared for W2RC points and is entered for Andalucía.

With wins at Dakar and Morocco, Alexandre Giroud leads Juraj Varga 63 to 40 in Quad. Kamil Wisniewski is the only other W2RC rider racing in Spain and sits fifth in points with his lone prior entry being a third in Dakar.

The T5 category is not taking part in Andalucía. Kees Koolen won that class title.

Among those not vying for a championship, Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge winner Stéphane Peterhansel trades in his Audi RS Q e-tron E2 for a Yamaha SSV to promote the manufacturer’s new T3 vehicle. Also showing up as an Open entry is Loeb’s Sébastien Loeb Racing team with an SSV for Tiphanie Isnard.

FIA entry list

T1/T2

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Group 200 Nasser Al-Attiyah Mathieu Baumel Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1.1 201 Sébastien Loeb Fabian Lurquin Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter T1.1 202 Yazeed Al Rajhi Dirk Von Zitzewitz Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1.1 204 Erik Van Loon Sébastien Delaunay Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1.1 205 Guerlain Chicherit Alex Winocq GCK Motorsport Prodrive Hunter T1.1 208 Lionel Baud Rémi Boulanger Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive T1.1 209 João Ferreira David Monteiro PRF Mini John Cooper Works Rally T1.1 211 Isidre Esteve Pujol José Maria Villalobos Valcarcel Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux T1.1 212 Tomasz Baranowski Maciej Marton Finarto Racing Toyota Hilux T1.1 214 José Gameiro Antonio Saraiva Mracing Portugal Toyota Land Cruiser T2 216 Tim Coronel Michel Kremer Coronel Dakar Team Century CR6 T1.1 217 Maria Luis Manuel Navarro Mracing Portugal Mini All4 Racing T1.1 218 Rene Broos Dyon Van Wieringen Extend Rallysport Toyota RAV4 T1.1 219 Carmans Stefan Van Tiel Antonius CSA Racing Nissan Navara T1.1 220 Zajac Magdalena Jacek Czachor Proxcars TME Rally Team Toyota Hilux T1.1 221 Gilles Billaut Mayeul Barbet Sodicars Racing SMG Buggy V8 T1.1 223 Johann Senders Henricus Stijn Oeste Racing Competition Fiat Fullback Proto T1.1 224 Vincent Thijs Tom De Leeuw RT Offroad Toyota Hilux T1.1 225 Adroaldo Jose Weisheimer Rafael Capoani Team Transfradelos X Rally Team Toyota Hilux T1.1 226 Fernando Rosset Marcelo Duarte Haseyama Team Transfradelos X Rally Team Toyota Hilux T1.1 Bold – Competing for W2RC points

T3

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 300 Francisco López Contardo Paolo Ceci South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick 301 Cristina Gutiérrez Pablo Moreno Huete Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team GRallyTeam OT3 302 Seth Quintero Dennis Zenz Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team GRallyTeam OT3 303 Annett Fischer Annie Seel Annett Fischer Can-Am Maverick 304 Jean-Luc Pisson Cedric Duple JLT Racing PH-Sport Zephyr 305 Mathieu Serradori Loic Minaudier PH-Sport PH-Sport Zephyr 306 Fernando Álvarez Castellano Xavier Panseri South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick 307 Guillaume De Mevius Francois Cazalet Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team GRallyTeam OT3 309 Luis Portela Morais David Megre GRallyTeam GRallyTeam OT3 310 Anja Van Loon Lisette Bakker South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick 311 Javier Velez Marc Calmet Calveras FN Speed Team Can-Am Maverick 312 Ricardo Ramilo Suarez Francisco Javier Lopez Garcia Ramilo Scuderia Can-Am Maverick 314 Jose Maria Naranjo Gutierrez Jose Antonio Alvarez Guerrero Escuderia JMP Racing JMPR T3 315 Henri Vansteenbergen Leon Munsters Oryx RallySport GPR GPR22 317 Joao Dias João Miranda Santag Racing Team Can-Am Maverick 318 Oscar Olivas Luis Barrios Prorallye Herrator Inzane X3 319 Pedro Carvalho Nuno Morais SGS Car Racing Can-Am Maverick 320 Jesus Fuster TBA Herrator Factory Racing Herrator HRX-3 321 Antonio Graña Murado Marc Sola Terradellas FN Speed Team Can-Am Maverick 322 Helder Simao Ribeiro De Oliveira Carlos Jorge Mendes FN Speed Team Can-Am Maverick

T4

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 400 Austin Jones Gustavo Gugelmin Cobant-Energylandia Rally Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 401 Marek Goczał Lukasz Laskawiec South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 402 Rokas Baciuška Sébastien Delaunay South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 405 Gerard Farrés Guell Diego Ortega Gil South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 408 Pau Navarro Ferrer Michael Metge FN Speed Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo

Open

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle Group 601 Gianpaolo Bedin TBA Raitec Racing Raitec RA03 Auto 700 Stéphane Peterhansel Edouard Boulanger X-Raid Yamaha Racing Rally Team Yamaha YXZ100R SSV 701 Mitch Guthrie Ola Floene Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team MCE-5 T3M SSV 702 Pascal Henon TBA Drag’on Rally Team Can-Am X3 SSV 703 Tiphanie Isnard TBA Sébastien Loeb Racing T3U SSV

FIM entry list

RallyGP

Number Rider Team Vehicle 1 Kevin Benavides Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 450 Rally Factory 2 Ricky Brabec Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 3 Sam Sunderland GasGas Factory Racing KTM 450 Rally Factory 6 Franco Caimi Hero MotoSports Team Rally Hero 450 Rally 7 Pablo Quintanilla Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 11 Ignacio Cornejo Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 12 Tosha Schareina BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Factory 14 Sebastian Bühler Hero MotoSports Team Rally Hero 450 Rally 15 Lorenzo Santolino Sherco TVS Rally Factory Sherco Factory 450 16 Ross Branch Hero MotoSports Team Rally Hero 450 Rally 19 Rui Gonçalves Sherco TVS Rally Factory Sherco Factory 450 20 Harith Noah Koitha Veettil Sherco TVS Rally Factory Sherco Factory 450 22 Antonio Maio Franco Sport Yamaha Racing Team Yamaha WR 450 27 Joaquim Rodrigues Hero MotoSports Team Rally Hero 450 Rally 42 Adrien Van Beveren Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 77 Luciano Benavides Husqvarna Factory Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Factory

Rally2

Number Rider Team Vehicle 101 Mason Klein BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally 102 Romain Dumontier Team Dumontier Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally 103 Stefano Caimi BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally 104 Konrad Dabrowski DUUST Rally Team Husqvarna 450 Rally 105 Bradley Cox BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally 106 Tomas De Gavardo BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally 107 Jan Brabec Strojrent Racing KTM 450 Rally 108 Mario Patrao Crédito Agrícola KTM 450 Rally 110 Toni Mulec TS Racing KTM 450 Rally 111 Franco Picco Fantic Rally Team Fantic 450 Rally 114 Sandra Gomez Cantero Xraids Experience KTM 450 Rally 115 Alex Salvini Fantic Rally Team Husqvarna 450 Rally 121 Francisco Ortiz Xraids Experience KTM 450 Rally 122 Dominique Cizeau Girault Xraids Experience KTM 450 Rally 124 Michael Burgess BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally 135 Ottavio Missoni Ottavio Missoni Honda 450 136 Stephane William Stephane William KTM 450 Rally

Rally3

Number Rider Team Vehicle 150 Amine Echiguer Amine Echuguer KTM EXC-F 450 151 Jeremy Miroir DB Motors Honda 450 RX 152 Rajendra Revallar Eshwarappa Sherco TVS Rally Factory Sherco 450 154 Jose Vicente Fernandez Garcia TESL Club Motor Villalpardo Yamaha WR450F

Quad

Number Rider Team Vehicle 170 Alexandre Giroud Drag’on Rally Team Yamaha Raptor 700 171 Kamil Wisniewski ORLEN Team Yamaha Raptor 700 173 Juraj Varga Varga Motorsport Team Yamaha Raptor 700 175 Krysik Mikolaj Martin Rally Team Poland Yamaha Raptor 700