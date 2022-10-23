2022 Andalucia Rally: Inaugural W2RC champions crowd in Spain

Sébastien Loeb might have won the Andalucía Rally T1 class overall, but it was not enough to overtake Nasser Al-Attiyah for the category’s inaugural World Rally-Raid Championship. While he barely edged out Al-Attiyah for the race victory by a mere six seconds, Al-Attiyah claimed the rally’s fourth and final stage on Sunday to put the cherry atop his inaugural W2RC title.
Al-Attiyah fell behind Loeb after a challenging Stage #3 but rebounded to win the fourth by twenty-two seconds on Loeb. While his total time of 8:40:41 was not enough to surpass Loeb’s 8:40:35 for the overall, Al-Attiyah’s twenty-two-point advantage in the standings entering Andalucía only decreased by two in the end as he defeated the Frenchman 169 points to 149. The victory bookends a strong year for Al-Attiyah and co-driver Mathieu Baumel that began with winning the Dakar Rally.
“The main objective here was to win the first-ever world championship,” said Al-Attiyah. “It was an amazing year of racing. Things were always very tight between ourselves and Seb.”
Francisco López Contardo was assured the T3 title after Cristina Gutiérrez‘s difficult run on Saturday such that even finishing behind her and outside the podium in Stage #4 did not make a dent in his points edge. Guillaume de Mevius won both the stage and his first international rally raid ahead of fellow Red Bull racer Seth Quintero; while he finished fourth in the driver’s points, co-driver François Cazalet claimed his respective championship ahead of Quintero’s partner Dennis Zenz.
“It’s been a really long year going all the way back to the Dakar,” López said. “We’ve needed to be at our best all year to stay on top. I have to say a big thanks to all of my team for making this result possible.”
The T4 championship fight consisted of three drivers separated by as many total points entering the final round. Marek Goczał assumed the lead entering the penultimate stage before being eliminated in a wreck, which left Rokas Baciuška to successfully fend off dark horse Austin Jones. Outside of the title picture, Pau Navarro claimed the stage and rally win to settle for fourth in points.
Sam Sunderland basically had the RallyGP title locked up barring disaster and a masterclass by Ricky Brabec, who was third and twenty-four points back (second-placed Pablo Quintanilla did not race due to a shoulder injury he sustained at the Rallye du Maroc). Unfortunately for Brabec, the Dakar winner proved too strong as he finished fifth overall to Brabec’s eighth. Adrien van Beveren scored his maiden overall victory as a Monster Energy Honda Rally Team member.
“It’s great to bring home the title for the team, I’m super grateful for all their hard work and happy I can give them the championship,” Sunderland commented. “The season started perfectly with the Dakar win and also the win in Abu Dhabi.”
While Amine Echiguer finished Andalucía in third in Rally3 and two hours behind winner Jeremy Miroir, his Morocco win—in which Miroir did not take part—helped ice the class title. Alexandre Giroud won all three of his starts in the Quads to claim that championship.
Kees Koolen (T5) and Mason Klein (Rally2) clinched their respective titles at the previous round in Morocco. While the T5 trucks did not race at Andalucía, Klein dominated Rally2 by winning all but the final leg to cap off a dominant season.
Stage #5 winners
|Class
|Number
|Driver/Rider
|Team
|Time
|T1
|200
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|1:17:15
|T2
|214
|José Gameiro
|Mracing Portugal
|1:40:49
|T3
|307
|Guillaume de Mevius
|Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team
|1:24:07
|T4
|408
|Pau Navarro
|FN Speed Team
|1:26:04
|RallyGP
|42
|Adrien van Beveren
|Monster Energy Honda Rally Team
|1:22:53
|Rally2
|102
|Romain Dumontier
|Team Dumontier Racing
|1:30:15
|Rally3
|151
|Jeremy Miroir
|DB Motors
|1:30:07
|Quad
|173
|Jaraj Varga
|Varga Motorsport Team
|1:40:10
|Open
|700
|Stéphane Peterhansel*
|X-Raid Yamaha Racing Rally Team
|1:25:15
Overall winners
|Class
|Number
|Driver/Rider
|Team
|Time
|T1
|201
|Sébastien Loeb
|Bahrain Raid Xtreme
|8:40:35
|T2
|214
|José Gameiro
|Mracing Portugal
|14:21:22
|T3
|307
|Guillaume de Mevius
|Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team
|9:07:42
|T4
|408
|Pau Navarro
|FN Speed Team
|9:33:50
|RallyGP
|42
|Adrien van Beveren
|Monster Energy Honda Rally Team
|9:58:48
|Rally2
|101
|Mason Klein
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|10:32:26
|Rally3
|151
|Jeremy Miroir
|DB Motors
|10:50:21
|Quad
|170
|Alexandre Giroud
|Drag’on Rally Team
|12:09:57
|Open
|700
|Stéphane Peterhansel
|X-Raid Yamaha Racing Rally Team
|9:22:45
W2RC driver’s champions
|Class
|Driver/Rider
|Team
|Total Points
|Runner-Up
|Margin
|T1
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|169
|Sébastien Loeb
|20
|T3
|Francisco López Contardo
|Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team
|199
|Seth Quintero
|30
|T4
|Rokas Baciuška
|South Racing-Can Am
|176
|Marek Goczał
|6
|T5
|Kees Koolen
|Project 2030
|186
|Martin Macík Jr.
|26
|RallyGP
|Sam Sunderland
|GasGas Factory Racing
|85
|Ricky Brabec
|26
|Rally2
|Mason Klein
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|113
|Romain Dumontier
|37
|Rally3
|Amine Echiguer
|Amine Echiguer
|41
|Jeremy Miroir
|16
|Quad
|Alexandre Giroud
|Drag’on Rally Team
|88
|Jaraj Varga
|28
|FIM Women
|Mirjam Pol
|HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing
|63
|Sandra Gómez Cantero
|8
|FIM Rally2 Junior
|Mason Klein
|BAS World KTM Racing Team
|113
|Konrad Dąbrowski
|37
|FIM Senior
|Mario Patrao
|Crédito Agrícola
|88
|Franco Picco
|28
W2RC co-driver’s champions
|Class
|Co-Driver
|Driver
|Team
|Total Points
|Runner-Up (Driver)
|Margin
|T1
|Mathieu Baumel
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|169
|Fabian Lurquin (Sébastien Loeb)
|20
|T3
|François Cazalet
|Guillaume de Mevius
|Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team
|175
|Dennis Zenz (Seth Quintero)
|6
|T4
|Łukasz Łaskawiec
|Marek Goczał
|Cobant-Energylandia Rally Rally Team
|170
|Gustavo Gugelmin (Austin Jones)
|3
|T5
|Wouter de Graaff
|Kees Kolen
|Project 2030
|186
|Frantisek Tomasek (Martin Macík Jr.)
|26
W2RC manufacturer’s champions
|Class
|Manufacturer
|Total Points
|Runner-Up
|Margin
|FIA
|Toyota Gazoo Racing
|163
|Bahrain Raid Xtreme
|28
|FIM
|Honda
|146
|KTM
|56