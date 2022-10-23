2022 Andalucia Rally: Inaugural W2RC champions crowd in Spain

Sébastien Loeb might have won the Andalucía Rally T1 class overall, but it was not enough to overtake Nasser Al-Attiyah for the category’s inaugural World Rally-Raid Championship. While he barely edged out Al-Attiyah for the race victory by a mere six seconds, Al-Attiyah claimed the rally’s fourth and final stage on Sunday to put the cherry atop his inaugural W2RC title.

Al-Attiyah fell behind Loeb after a challenging Stage #3 but rebounded to win the fourth by twenty-two seconds on Loeb. While his total time of 8:40:41 was not enough to surpass Loeb’s 8:40:35 for the overall, Al-Attiyah’s twenty-two-point advantage in the standings entering Andalucía only decreased by two in the end as he defeated the Frenchman 169 points to 149. The victory bookends a strong year for Al-Attiyah and co-driver Mathieu Baumel that began with winning the Dakar Rally.

“The main objective here was to win the first-ever world championship,” said Al-Attiyah. “It was an amazing year of racing. Things were always very tight between ourselves and Seb.”

Francisco López Contardo was assured the T3 title after Cristina Gutiérrez‘s difficult run on Saturday such that even finishing behind her and outside the podium in Stage #4 did not make a dent in his points edge. Guillaume de Mevius won both the stage and his first international rally raid ahead of fellow Red Bull racer Seth Quintero; while he finished fourth in the driver’s points, co-driver François Cazalet claimed his respective championship ahead of Quintero’s partner Dennis Zenz.

“It’s been a really long year going all the way back to the Dakar,” López said. “We’ve needed to be at our best all year to stay on top. I have to say a big thanks to all of my team for making this result possible.”

The T4 championship fight consisted of three drivers separated by as many total points entering the final round. Marek Goczał assumed the lead entering the penultimate stage before being eliminated in a wreck, which left Rokas Baciuška to successfully fend off dark horse Austin Jones. Outside of the title picture, Pau Navarro claimed the stage and rally win to settle for fourth in points.

Sam Sunderland basically had the RallyGP title locked up barring disaster and a masterclass by Ricky Brabec, who was third and twenty-four points back (second-placed Pablo Quintanilla did not race due to a shoulder injury he sustained at the Rallye du Maroc). Unfortunately for Brabec, the Dakar winner proved too strong as he finished fifth overall to Brabec’s eighth. Adrien van Beveren scored his maiden overall victory as a Monster Energy Honda Rally Team member.

“It’s great to bring home the title for the team, I’m super grateful for all their hard work and happy I can give them the championship,” Sunderland commented. “The season started perfectly with the Dakar win and also the win in Abu Dhabi.”

While Amine Echiguer finished Andalucía in third in Rally3 and two hours behind winner Jeremy Miroir, his Morocco win—in which Miroir did not take part—helped ice the class title. Alexandre Giroud won all three of his starts in the Quads to claim that championship.

Kees Koolen (T5) and Mason Klein (Rally2) clinched their respective titles at the previous round in Morocco. While the T5 trucks did not race at Andalucía, Klein dominated Rally2 by winning all but the final leg to cap off a dominant season.

Stage #5 winners

Class Number Driver/Rider Team Time T1 200 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota Gazoo Racing 1:17:15 T2 214 José Gameiro Mracing Portugal 1:40:49 T3 307 Guillaume de Mevius Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team 1:24:07 T4 408 Pau Navarro FN Speed Team 1:26:04 RallyGP 42 Adrien van Beveren Monster Energy Honda Rally Team 1:22:53 Rally2 102 Romain Dumontier Team Dumontier Racing 1:30:15 Rally3 151 Jeremy Miroir DB Motors 1:30:07 Quad 173 Jaraj Varga Varga Motorsport Team 1:40:10 Open 700 Stéphane Peterhansel* X-Raid Yamaha Racing Rally Team 1:25:15 * – Not competing for W2RC points

Overall winners

Class Number Driver/Rider Team Time T1 201 Sébastien Loeb Bahrain Raid Xtreme 8:40:35 T2 214 José Gameiro Mracing Portugal 14:21:22 T3 307 Guillaume de Mevius Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team 9:07:42 T4 408 Pau Navarro FN Speed Team 9:33:50 RallyGP 42 Adrien van Beveren Monster Energy Honda Rally Team 9:58:48 Rally2 101 Mason Klein BAS World KTM Racing Team 10:32:26 Rally3 151 Jeremy Miroir DB Motors 10:50:21 Quad 170 Alexandre Giroud Drag’on Rally Team 12:09:57 Open 700 Stéphane Peterhansel X-Raid Yamaha Racing Rally Team 9:22:45

W2RC driver’s champions

Class Driver/Rider Team Total Points Runner-Up Margin T1 Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota Gazoo Racing 169 Sébastien Loeb 20 T3 Francisco López Contardo Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team 199 Seth Quintero 30 T4 Rokas Baciuška South Racing-Can Am 176 Marek Goczał 6 T5 Kees Koolen Project 2030 186 Martin Macík Jr. 26 RallyGP Sam Sunderland GasGas Factory Racing 85 Ricky Brabec 26 Rally2 Mason Klein BAS World KTM Racing Team 113 Romain Dumontier 37 Rally3 Amine Echiguer Amine Echiguer 41 Jeremy Miroir 16 Quad Alexandre Giroud Drag’on Rally Team 88 Jaraj Varga 28 FIM Women Mirjam Pol HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing 63 Sandra Gómez Cantero 8 FIM Rally2 Junior Mason Klein BAS World KTM Racing Team 113 Konrad Dąbrowski 37 FIM Senior Mario Patrao Crédito Agrícola 88 Franco Picco 28

W2RC co-driver’s champions

Class Co-Driver Driver Team Total Points Runner-Up (Driver) Margin T1 Mathieu Baumel Nasser Al-Attiyah Toyota Gazoo Racing 169 Fabian Lurquin (Sébastien Loeb) 20 T3 François Cazalet Guillaume de Mevius Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team 175 Dennis Zenz (Seth Quintero) 6 T4 Łukasz Łaskawiec Marek Goczał Cobant-Energylandia Rally Rally Team 170 Gustavo Gugelmin (Austin Jones) 3 T5 Wouter de Graaff Kees Kolen Project 2030 186 Frantisek Tomasek (Martin Macík Jr.) 26

W2RC manufacturer’s champions

Class Manufacturer Total Points Runner-Up Margin FIA Toyota Gazoo Racing 163 Bahrain Raid Xtreme 28 FIM Honda 146 KTM 56