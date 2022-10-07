21-year-old Broc Dickerson, a rising young star in the desert racing world, will tackle the Baja 1000 on 15–20 November with a former winner as his team-mate. On Wednesday, Dickerson announced he and Apdaly Lopez will partner to pilot the #34 TSCO Trophy Truck at the 1000.

“Let’s do this!! I’m stoked to announce that @apdalylopez and myself will be racing together at the @scoreinternational Baja 1000! Thank you to everyone who has helped me get here,” Dickerson posted on social media.

Dickerson retired from the most recent SCORE International race, the Baja 400 in mid-September, after 300 miles with a driveshaft failure. Despite the DNF, he has shown his mettle throughout his first season competing in the Trophy Truck category, highlighted by a runner-up overall finish at the Baja 500 in June.

Prior to Trophy Trucks, he enjoyed success in Class 1 that included winning his class at the 2021 Baja 500. He also claimed the 2017 and 2018 Baja 500 and 2017 San Felipe 250 victories in Class 10. He finished fifth in Class 1 at the 2020 Baja 1000 before teaming up with Mason Cullen to finish third in the 2021 edition.

Lopez won the 2017 Baja 1000 overall alongside his father Juan Carlos Lopez. He is a three-time SCORE class champion with a pair of Trophy Truck crowns in 2015 and 2016 and a Trophy Truck Spec title in 2014.

The Baja 1000 will be Lopez’s first race of 2022, though he has remained involved on support crews. At the 400, he assisted the Trophy Truck Spec of Grabowski Brothers Racing in removing a damaged part of the hood, only to slip and fall off the vehicle.

Besides their desert successes, Dickerson and Lopez also have short course experience. Dickerson raced Mod Karts in the now defunct Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series in the mid-2010s, while Lopez is a three-time Stadium Super Trucks race winner and 2014 X Games gold medalist.

Due to the Baja 1000’s daunting nature, many entries like the #34 have decided to team up with those who are otherwise rivals. For example, Luke McMillin and Rob MacCachren will try to defend their 1000 victory in McMillin’s Trophy Truck after they shared MacCachren’s in 2021, while Tavo Vildósola and Alan Ampudia join forces in the #10 TT.