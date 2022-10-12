Christopher Bell secures Round of 8 spot with Roval win, Custer penalised for team orders

Christopher Bell was in a dangerous spot entering the NASCAR Cup Series‘ Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval race. He was forty-five points below the cut line and needed to win to advance to the playoffs’ Round of 8. It took a frantic overtime restart, but he got the job done.

A caution for debris and Ty Dillon‘s spin with two laps remaining set up overtime, from which Bell faced non-playoff driver Kevin Harvick. As many drivers behind them overshot the first corner, Bell was able to clear Harvick and scoot away for his third career win, second of 2022, and second on a road course; incidentally, the first was also on an oval’s infield RC configuration (Daytona in 2021).

“The whole race went green flag, I thought we were just kind of buying our time, getting to the end of the race,” said Bell. “I think I was running seventh or eighth. A couple guys were closing on me. ‘Man, I hope I can get out of here with a top ten, focus on trying to race for fifth in the points.’

“(Then) the tides changed.”

While Bell was pulling away with the win, the mad dash for the final Round of 8 spots came down to Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, and Kyle Larson. Cindric knocked himself out when he spun in the backstretch chicane while running one point below the cut line, which left Briscoe to square off with the defending champion Larson.

As the final lap began, Briscoe and Larson were tied in points. However, Briscoe found a run around Austin Dillon and Erik Jones in the last oval corners to gain two more points, aided by Stewart-Haas Racing team-mate Cole Custer slowing down to block those two. Custer’s move enabled Briscoe to secure the eighth and final slot in the next round as he finished ninth to Larson’s thirty-fifth.

Unfortunately for Custer, the assist ultimately cost him fifty points, $100,000, and resulted in his crew chief Mike Shiplett being indefinitely suspended. NASCAR deemed the move to be a case of team orders to help a team-mate advance, which falls under race manipulation and a violation of the rulebook’s Section 5.5; a suspension for Custer had also been considered but struck down. SHR intends to appeal the penalty.

“When we got to the audio, and had the crew chief telling the driver that, ‘I think you got a flat. Check up, check up, check up,'” explained NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller. “When he couldn’t even see the car or have any idea whatsoever that the car might have a flat, obviously pretty telling as to what went on there.”

“We can’t have teams manipulating the finishing order. Certainly on super high alert for the playoffs, and had this been the determining factor in the #14 making it into the Round of 8 or not, our reaction certainly would have been bigger.”

Also eliminated were Daniel Suárez and Alex Bowman, the latter of whom has not raced since Texas due to injury. Despite Larson missing the next round, his #5 car is still locked into the owner playoffs over 23XI Racing’s #45.

Race results