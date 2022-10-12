NASCAR Cup Series

Christopher Bell secures Round of 8 spot with Roval win, Custer penalised for team orders

By
Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Christopher Bell was in a dangerous spot entering the NASCAR Cup SeriesCharlotte Motor Speedway Roval race. He was forty-five points below the cut line and needed to win to advance to the playoffs’ Round of 8. It took a frantic overtime restart, but he got the job done.

A caution for debris and Ty Dillon‘s spin with two laps remaining set up overtime, from which Bell faced non-playoff driver Kevin Harvick. As many drivers behind them overshot the first corner, Bell was able to clear Harvick and scoot away for his third career win, second of 2022, and second on a road course; incidentally, the first was also on an oval’s infield RC configuration (Daytona in 2021).

“The whole race went green flag, I thought we were just kind of buying our time, getting to the end of the race,” said Bell. “I think I was running seventh or eighth. A couple guys were closing on me. ‘Man, I hope I can get out of here with a top ten, focus on trying to race for fifth in the points.’

“(Then) the tides changed.”

While Bell was pulling away with the win, the mad dash for the final Round of 8 spots came down to Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, and Kyle Larson. Cindric knocked himself out when he spun in the backstretch chicane while running one point below the cut line, which left Briscoe to square off with the defending champion Larson.

As the final lap began, Briscoe and Larson were tied in points. However, Briscoe found a run around Austin Dillon and Erik Jones in the last oval corners to gain two more points, aided by Stewart-Haas Racing team-mate Cole Custer slowing down to block those two. Custer’s move enabled Briscoe to secure the eighth and final slot in the next round as he finished ninth to Larson’s thirty-fifth.

Unfortunately for Custer, the assist ultimately cost him fifty points, $100,000, and resulted in his crew chief Mike Shiplett being indefinitely suspended. NASCAR deemed the move to be a case of team orders to help a team-mate advance, which falls under race manipulation and a violation of the rulebook’s Section 5.5; a suspension for Custer had also been considered but struck down. SHR intends to appeal the penalty.

“When we got to the audio, and had the crew chief telling the driver that, ‘I think you got a flat. Check up, check up, check up,'” explained NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Scott Miller. “When he couldn’t even see the car or have any idea whatsoever that the car might have a flat, obviously pretty telling as to what went on there.”

“We can’t have teams manipulating the finishing order. Certainly on super high alert for the playoffs, and had this been the determining factor in the #14 making it into the Round of 8 or not, our reaction certainly would have been bigger.”

Also eliminated were Daniel Suárez and Alex Bowman, the latter of whom has not raced since Texas due to injury. Despite Larson missing the next round, his #5 car is still locked into the owner playoffs over 23XI Racing’s #45.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1820Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingToyota112Running
2224Kevin HarvickStewart-Haas RacingFord112Running
32018Kyle BuschJoe Gibbs RacingToyota112Running
4716A.J. Allmendinger*Kaulig RacingChevrolet112Running
51331Justin HaleyKaulig RacingChevrolet112Running
62117Chris BuescherRFK RacingFord112Running
71445Bubba Wallace^23XI RacingToyota112Running
848Tyler ReddickRichard Childress RacingChevrolet112Running
91714Chase BriscoeStewart-Haas RacingFord112Running
10153Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingChevrolet112Running
112643Erik JonesPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet112Running
12307Corey LaJoieSpire MotorsportsChevrolet112Running
132411Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingToyota112Running
14316Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingFord112Running
153710Aric AlmirolaStewart-Haas RacingFord112Running
16224William ByronHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet112Running
171919Martin Truex Jr.Joe Gibbs RacingToyota112Running
18122Joey LoganoTeam PenskeFord112Running
192547Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingChevrolet112Running
2099Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsChevrolet112Running
2152Austin CindricTeam PenskeFord112Running
221623Ty Gibbs*23XI RacingToyota112Running
232948Noah Gragson*^Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet112Running
241241Cole CusterStewart-Haas RacingFord112Running
252842Ty DillonPetty GMS MotorsportsChevrolet112Running
26612Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeFord112Running
271134Michael McDowellFront Row MotorsportsFord112Running
282321Harrison BurtonWood Brothers RacingFord111Running
293477Mike RockenfellerSpire MotorsportsChevrolet111Running
303238Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsFord111Running
313878Josh Williams*Live Fast MotorsportsFord110Running
323551J.J. Yeley*Rick Ware RacingFord110Running
333627Loris Hezemans*Team HezebergFord110Running
343950Conor DalyThe Money Team RacingChevrolet109Running
35185Kyle Larson^Hendrick MotorsportsChevrolet107Running
36399Daniel SuárezTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet107Running
37101Ross ChastainTrackhouse Racing TeamChevrolet103Running
382715Joey HandRick Ware RacingFord79Accident
393326Daniil Kvyat*Team HezebergToyota17Engine
Bold – Currently in playoffs
^ – Competing in owner playoffs
Underline – Eliminated from playoffs
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
– Ineligible for points
