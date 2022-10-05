Injuries force Cody Ware, Alex Bowman out for Roval

The NASCAR Cup Series‘ Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval round on Sunday will be missing three full-time drivers as Alex Bowman and Cody Ware join the long-unavailable Kurt Busch on the sidelines. Like Busch, Bowman will miss the race due to a concussion while Cody Ware has not fully recovered from his ankle fracture in his ankle; both suffered their injuries at Texas two weeks ago.

Bowman sustained concussion-like symptoms after spinning into the wall at Texas, which forced him to miss last Sunday’s Talladega race. In his place, Noah Gragson piloted the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and overcame getting collected in a massive wreck to salvage a nineteenth-place finish.

As the Roval is the final race of the Round of 12, Bowman has been eliminated from the playoffs. However, the #48 is still eligible to compete for the owner’s championship with Gragson.

“With my health continuing to be my number one priority, I will not return to racing this weekend at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. I am continuing to make strides in my recovery to make sure I can return to competition at 100%,” stated Bowman. “I appreciate Noah stepping into the #48 Chevrolet again and will be cheering hard for my Ally Racing team this weekend. Thank you to everyone for your support during this time. It has not gone unheard or unseen and I’m overwhelmed by your support.”

“Alex’s health is our first priority,” commented Hendrick president Jeff Andrews. “We’re focused on supporting his recovery and seeing him back in his race car when the time is right. Alex has a long career ahead of him, so we will invest the necessary time and take our guidance from medical experts. We’re putting no pressure on him to return before he’s 100% ready.”

Ware was also involved in a single-car crash at Texas, though his resulted in a lengthy stay at the infield care centre. He was later diagnosed with an impacted fracture of his ankle, forcing him onto crutches. Despite the injury, he was able to race at Talladega and finished thirty-second.

However, although Ware has proven to be a capable road racer, the demands of such tracks are too much for him to manage while dealing with his injury. Rick Ware Racing team-mate J.J. Yeley, who races part-time in the Cup Series while doing a full campaign in the Xfinity Series for MBM Motorsports, will drive the #51 in his place.

“This weekend I am making the tough decision to step aside and support my team from outside the car,” said Ware. “Given the extensive footwork required for a road course event, I don’t feel I’ll be able to give 100% effort to my team, my sponsors or to Ford. I appreciate everyone’s continued support and well wishes & I can’t wait to be back in action in Vegas. My recovery process is going great & I’m feeling stronger each day. Big thanks to JJ Yeley for filling in for me for this event-I’ll be there pulling for you.”

Yeley responded, “I appreciate the opportunity to fill in for you. I know it was a tough decision but the best for you! I’ll be relying on you and your road course experience”.