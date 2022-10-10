Creighton to make WRC2 debut in Spain in an i20 N Rally2

The FIA Junior World Rally Championship regular William Creighton will be making his Rally2 debut in the WRC2 class as he is set to enter RallyRACC – Rally de España next month in a Hyundai i20 N Rally2.

The 24-year-old from Ireland will swap his M-Sport Poland Ford Fiesta Rally3 for a Rally2-specification rally machine at the penultimate round of the 2022 season, which takes place on fast asphalt roads in the Costa Daurada hills in Spain. Creighton’s debut is part of a prize drive given by Hyundai Motorsport for claiming the title in the 2021 British Rally Championship.

The car will be fielded by the Irish outfit PCRS Rallysport, who is also fielding a similar car for his fellow countryman Josh McErlean, who is same as Creighton part of the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy.

“I don’t think this has quite sunk in yet, it’s a fantastic opportunity to drive a Hyundai i20 N Rally2 with the PCRS Rallysport team who will be fielding other Irish drivers, so I think we will feel right at home. Whilst I’ve only done a few small rallies in R5 machinery, I think that my experience in the Junior WRC at Rally3 level should mean the transition isn’t too much of a leap. I’ve always felt comfortable on asphalt and Spain is such an amazing rally to contest.” Creighton said.

“Supporting young talented drivers and crews to progress their motorsport careers is an important part of our role as a team, William’s entry into RallyRACC – Rally de España is another part of this as we continue our partnership with the British Rally Championship to reward the best young talent in the series. In his performances in the BRC and Junior WRC, William has shown he has great ability as a driver. Though the step-up to the i20 N Rally2 will be new to him, I believe we can look forward to a strong event.” Hyundai Motorsport deputy team director Julien Moncet, added.