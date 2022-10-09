Ingram doubles up at Brands Hatch to set up thrilling BTCC title decider

Tom Ingram has made it two from two today at Brands Hatch as he held off title rival, Jake Hill to seal back-to-back rounds at the final round of British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) action as he puts himself into pole position.

Back-to-back lights-to-flag triumphs sealed it for the 29-year-old who had to contend in Race Two with pressure from Jake Hill who is seemingly his biggest rival going into the final round sitting 11 points behind.

This after the ROKiT MB Motorsport driver squeezed by reigning champion, Ash Sutton and Toyota Gazoo Racing UK ace Rory Butcher who at the start of the day was seen as the cork in the bottle behind the main protagonists.

Sutton has seemingly struggled for pace on the final day and he slipped behind Colin Turkington in the latter stages of Race Two who completed the podium after getting by Butcher but is now out of contention leaving Ingram, Hill and Sutton to do battle in one final push for the title in Race Three.

In the Reverse Grid finale, Dan Lloyd will start on pole ahead of Bobby Thompson and Dan Cammish with Ash Sutton sixth and Hill and Ingram together in ninth and 10th with Sutton seemingly having to win the race and hope that the leading duo don’t make it up the order.

2022 British Touring Car Championship – Race 2 – Brands Hatch GP

1. Tom INGRAM (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com 15 laps

2. Jake HILL (GBR) ROKiT MB Motorsport +0.673s

3. Colin TURKINGTON (GBR) Team BMW +0.981s

4. Rory BUTCHER (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +4.693s

5. Ash SUTTON (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +6.758s

6. Adam MORGAN (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +6.908s

7. Josh COOK (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +9.854s

8. Dan CAMMISH (GBR) NAPA Racing UK +10.177s

9. Bobby THOMPSON (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +11.301s

10. Daniel LLOYD (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +11.786s

11. George GAMBLE (GBR) Car Gods with Ciceley Motorsport +12.415s

12. Aiden MOFFAT (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +12.812s

13. Daniel ROWBOTTOM (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +13.553s

14. Tom CHILTON (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +13.877s

15. Stephen JELLEY (GBR) Team BMW +14.204s

16. Ricky COLLARD (GBR) Toyota GAZOO Racing UK +14.988s

17. Ash HAND (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +17.666s

18. Jason PLATO (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +18.046s

19. Gordon SHEDDEN (GBR) Halfords Racing with Cataclean +19.543s

20. Dexter PATTERSON (GBR) Laser Tools Racing +19.772s

21. Michael CREES (GBR) CarStore Power Maxed Racing +26.729s

22. Sam OSBORNE (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +27.126s

23. Ollie JACKSON (GBR) Apec Racing with Beavis Morgan +27.786s

24. Jack BUTEL (GBR) Bristol Street Motors with EXCELR8 TradePriceCars.com +28.916s

25. Jade EDWARDS (GBR) Rich Energy BTC Racing +33.184s

26. Rick PARFITT (GBR) Uptonsteel with Euro Car Parts Racing +34.302s

27. Árón TAYLOR-SMITH (IRL) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +4 laps

28. Nic HAMILTON (GBR) Yazoo with Safuu.com Racing +14 laps

29. Carl BOARDLEY (GBR) Autobrite Direct with JourneyHero +15 laps