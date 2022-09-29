Alex Bowman to miss Talladega with concussion-like symptoms

The NASCAR Cup Series‘ Next Gen car has garnered praise for its racing product, but also plenty of scrutiny as drivers report otherwise moderate crashes feeling much more painful upon impact. Four months after Kurt Busch sustained a concussion in a qualifying crash at Pocono, Alex Bowman has suffered the same as a spin into the wall at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday produced concussion-like symptoms that will keep him out of the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for the upcoming race at Talladega Superspeedway.

On lap 98, Bowman spun in turn four with his #48 car’s rear hitting the wall. Although he was able to complete the race in twenty-ninth, he described it over the radio as “the hardest I’ve crashed anything in my entire life.”

Bowman tested a sprint car on Tuesday with former team-mate and #48 predecessor Jimmie Johnson without much issue, but later revealed his diagnosis after testing.

“After undergoing medical evaluation due to concussion-like symptoms, I will not be driving the #48 Ally Chevrolet in Talladega,” reads a statement from Bowman. “I’m disappointed but know my health is the number one priority. I am committed to follow all medical guidance to ensure I can return to competition as soon as possible.”

Noah Gragson, who drives for Hendrick ally JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, will take over the #48 for Talladega. Gragson won the Xfinity race at Talladega in April and has been competing part-time in the Cup Series for Kaulig Racing and Beard Motorsports ahead of his graduation to the division in 2023 with Petty GMS Motorsports. He had been scheduled to race Talladega with Beard in the #62, but Thursday’s news prompted them to fill the void with JRM team-mate Justin Allgaier.

Allgaier has made spot Cup starts since 2016 as an injury replacement, including piloting the #48 at Indianapolis in 2020 when Johnson tested positive for COVID-19. In fall 2021, he ran the Talladega Cup race for Spire Motorsports in Justin Haley’s place, who had been called up to Kaulig.