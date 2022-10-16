NASCAR Xfinity Series

Josh Berry leads JRM 1–2–3, clinches Championship Round berth

Credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Josh Berry is the first to secure a chance to fight for a NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. He and his JR Motorsports team-mates put on a clinic in Saturday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as he and Noah Gragson combined to lead 152 of 200 laps and finish 1–2; Justin Allgaier, fresh off signing a contract extension with JRM, completed the podium sweep.

Berry took the lead on the final restart with thirty-five laps remaining, set up by future JRM driver Brandon Jones‘ spin on lap 162, and never let go. Gragson, the Stage #2 winner, settled for second after being in first for a race-high eighty-two circuits. Behind the JRM trio at the front, the team’s fourth driver Sam Mayer still had a solid day of his own in seventh.

“I never won at Vegas as a driver so I love when our JRM drivers do,” tweeted team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. “Plus 1-2-3 against a tough field is something to be very proud of.”

Ty Gibbs was the highest finishing non-JGR driver in fourth. Despite winning the first stage, he explained he “sucked on restarts and that was where people capitalised today with track position, and dirty air was very big. I feel like that was the spot we were not as good at as we needed to be to contend for the win, but I feel like we were capable of it, just needed to be in better lines on restarts. I don’t feel like it was because I spun the tyres, but there were still people getting runs. We were three-wide at one point, but people were getting runs on the top, so it was possible to move forward.”

Hailie Deegan finished thirteenth, the best performing Ford, in her Xfinity début.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
1128Josh BerryJR MotorsportsChevrolet201Running
249Noah GragsonJR MotorsportsChevrolet201Running
3107Justin AllgaierJR MotorsportsChevrolet201Running
4354Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingToyota201Running
5218Trevor Bayne^Joe Gibbs RacingToyota201Running
6821Austin HillRichard Childress RacingChevrolet201Running
751Sam MayerJR MotorsportsChevrolet201Running
8611Daniel HemricKaulig RacingChevrolet201Running
9719Brandon JonesJoe Gibbs RacingToyota201Running
102123Anthony AlfredoOur MotorsportsChevrolet201Running
111510Landon CassillKaulig RacingChevrolet201Running
122248Nick SanchezBig Machine Racing TeamChevrolet201Running
132007Hailie Deegan*SS-Green Light RacingFord201Running
142634Kyle WeathermanJesse Iwuji MotorsportsChevrolet201Running
151451Jeremy ClementsJeremy Clements RacingChevrolet201Running
161126John Hunter Nemechek*Sam Hunt RacingToyota200Running
171627Jeb BurtonOur MotorsportsChevrolet200Running
183698Riley HerbstStewart-Haas RacingFord200Running
192331Myatt SniderJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet200Running
201844Rajah Caruth*Alpha Prime RacingChevrolet200Running
212702Parker RetzlaffOur MotorsportsChevrolet199Running
22116A.J. AllmendingerKaulig RacingChevrolet199Running
231745Stefan Parsons*Alpha Prime RacingChevrolet198Running
243168Kris Wright*Brandonbilt MotorsportsChevrolet197Running
252578Garrett SmithleyB.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet197Running
263828Kyle SiegRSS RacingFord197Running
273235Jeffrey EarnhardtEmerling-Gase MotorsportsToyota197Running
28356Ryan VargasJD MotorsportsChevrolet197Running
292991Mason MasseyDGM RacingChevrolet196Running
303438C.J. McLaughlinRSS RacingFord196Running
313708David StarrSS-Green Light RacingFord196Running
323013Matt Jaskol*MBM MotorsportsToyota195Running
33244Bayley CurreyJD MotorsportsChevrolet195Running
342836Josh WilliamsDGM RacingChevrolet195Running
35335Matt Mills*B.J. McLeod MotorsportsChevrolet195Running
361966J.J. YeleyMBM MotorsportsToyota82Engine
3792Sheldon Creed #Richard Childress RacingChevrolet52Engine
381339Ryan SiegRSS RacingFord32Steering
Bold – Currently in playoffs
^ – Competing in owner playoffs
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
