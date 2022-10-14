Justin Allgaier returning to JR Motorsports for 2023

As Justin Allgaier pursues a NASCAR Xfinity Series championship, it makes sense for JR Motorsports to want to keep him around. On Thursday, the team announced he will remain in the #7 Chevrolet Camaro for the 2023 season, which will be his eighth year in the series. Longtime sponsor BRANDT Professional Agriculture will also stay on the car.

After two years in the Cup Series, Allgaier returned to Xfinity in 2016 with JRM. Over the next seven years, he has continually been one of the series’ top drivers with top-five points finishes every year but one (seventh in 2018) and fifteen wins. Twenty-nine races into 2022, he has three victories (Darlington, Nashville, Loudon) and is fourth in points.

“It’s great to return to JRM next season and to continue our partnership with BRANDT Professional Agriculture,” said Allgaier. “Our relationship has continued to grow and expand and I am extremely proud of everything that we have accomplished together. They have become a family to me. The same way that JRM has over the last seven years. I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue to drive this #7 Chevrolet for Dale (Earnhardt Jr., owner) and Kelley (Earnhardt Miller, CEO) and compete for race wins and championships year after year. The goals have remained the same for us, and we feel confident that they will come to fruition.”

While BRANDT is closely aligned with Allgaier, having worked with him since 2011, the company has also expanded its JRM involvement in the last two years by supporting Miguel Paludo‘s road course stints in the #88.

“On behalf of Team BRANDT, we are thrilled to extend our partnership with Justin and JR Motorsports,” commented BRANDT president Rick Brandt. “Our philosophy is to win in the field and to dominate on the track: JRM and Justin give us the tools to do that. Let’s finish 2022 strong, go get that championship, and be ready for a great 2023.”