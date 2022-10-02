NASCAR Truck Series

Matt DiBenedetto scores maiden NASCAR national victory in chaotic Talladega Trucks

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The last time Matt DiBenedetto won a NASCAR race, he was a 19-year-old prospect. Eleven years later, he is back in Victory Lane, albeit under controversial circumstances.

In true Talladega Superspeedway fashion, overtime to Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race was a chaotic affair until hell broke loose coming to the finish with a massive crash that placed DiBenedetto at the front of the pack on one lane opposite Bret Holmes. Although Holmes beat DiBenedetto to the line, the caution flag had come out before they reached the finish to freeze the order, and a length review by NASCAR found DiBenedetto was the leader at that time.

Because the race consequently ended under yellow, DiBenedetto officially did not lead a lap but was granted the win while Holmes was demoted to third behind Ben Rhodes. Overtime had been set up when Carson Hocevar‘s truck stopped on track with less than three laps to go.

It is DiBenedetto’s first win in a NASCAR national series after coming close so many times in the Cup Series prior to his exit after 2021. His only other victories in NASCAR-sanctioned divisions were three in what is now the ARCA Menards Series East in 2009 and 2011, with the last coming at Bowman Gray Stadium on 4 June 2011, a gap of 4,138 days (eleven years, three months, twenty-eight days). His team Rackley WAR also scores their maiden Truck triumph.

Much of the race was overshadowed by a horrific crash on lap 20 when Jordan Anderson‘s truck suffered an engine failure. Anderson was in the process of unbuckling himself and exiting the cockpit while his truck was still in motion, barely escaping before it slammed into the inside wall. He was airlifted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital to be treated for second-degree burns to various parts of his body, though he would return home later in the night.

“So grateful for all the prayers and support,” reads a statement from Anderson. “Have been in some great hands with the NASCAR and UAB nurses and doctors. No doubt God’s hand was protecting me through that one. Scariest moment of my racing career by far.

“Ended up with second degree burns across my neck, face, right arm, hands and both knees. Getting cleared to go home tonight. Doctors say everything should be healing up within a few weeks.

“Will keep everyone updated on the healing process but just thankful it wasn’t worse.”

Hailie Deegan placed sixth for her best career finish, but her team was marred by a bizarre moment in the pits when her rear tyre changer ran across a live pit road to fetch a loose tyre. The crewman was quickly ejected from the track by NASCAR and had his credentials revoked.

Race results

FinishStartNumberDriverTeamManufacturerLapsStatus
13025Matt DiBenedettoRackley WARChevrolet95Running
21599Ben RhodesThorSport RacingToyota95Running
32332Bret HolmesBret Holmes RacingChevrolet95Running
41017Ryan Preece^David Gilliland RacingFord95Running
51398Christian EckesThorSport RacingToyota95Running
6271Hailie DeeganDavid Gilliland RacingFord95Running
72661Chase PurdyHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota95Running
8791Colby HowardMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet95Running
92175Parker KligermanHenderson MotorsportsChevrolet95Running
102016Tyler AnkrumHattori Racing EnterprisesToyota95Running
113630Kaden HoneycuttOn Point MotorsportsToyota95Running
122584Clay GreenfieldCook Racing TechnologiesToyota95Running
13819Derek KrausMcAnally-Hilgemann RacingChevrolet95Running
14218Chandler SmithKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota95Running
153356Timmy HillHill MotorsportsToyota95Running
162920Parker Retzlaff*Young’s MotorsportsChevrolet95Running
17438Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsFord95Running
182802Kaz GralaYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet95Running
191424Jack WoodGMS RacingChevrolet95Running
201852Stewart FriesenHalmar Friesen RacingToyota95Running
213244Bayley Currey*Niece MotorsportsChevrolet95Running
22588Matt CraftonThorSport RacingToyota95Running
23666Ty MajeskiThorSport RacingToyota95Running
2414John Hunter NemechekKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota95Running
251913Johnny SauterThorSport RacingToyota95Running
261251Corey HeimKyle Busch MotorsportsToyota94Accident
27249Blaine PerkinsCR7 MotorsportsChevrolet94Accident
28342Carson HocevarNiece MotorsportsChevrolet94Running
291623Grant EnfingerGMS RacingChevrolet94Running
301722Austin Wayne SelfAM RacingChevrolet78Accident
311115Tanner GrayDavid Gilliland RacingFord78Accident
323110Jennifer Jo CobbJennifer Jo Cobb RacingChevrolet73Clutch
333445Lawless AlanNiece MotorsportsChevrolet32Accident
343540Dean ThompsonNiece MotorsportsChevrolet32Accident
352228Bryan DauzatFDNY RacingChevrolet32DVP
3693Jordan AndersonJordan Anderson RacingChevrolet18Accident
DNQ46Tim ViensG2G RacingToyota
DNQ12Spencer BoydYoung’s MotorsportsChevrolet
DNQ33Jason WhiteReaume Brothers RacingToyota
DNQ43Natalie DeckerReaume Brothers RacingToyota
Bold – Currently in playoffs
^ – Currently in owner playoffs
Italics – Competing for Rookie of the Year
* – Ineligible for points
Share
Avatar photo
1987 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Truck SeriesNASCAR Xfinity Series

Rain concerns prompt withdrawals for Talladega

By
1 Mins read
Due to rain threatening to cancel qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck races at Talladega on Saturday, four teams have withdrawn their entries.
NASCAR Truck Series

Parker Retzlaff to make Truck debut at Talladega

By
1 Mins read
Parker Retzlaff will race in the NASCAR Truck Series for the first time this Saturday at Talladega when he drives the #20 for Young’s Motorsports.
NASCAR Truck Series

Natalie Decker's Diesel sponsorship approved, to run Talladega Trucks

By
2 Mins read
With her Diesel Beverages sponsorship receiving NASCAR approval, the delay in which had forced her to put off an Xfinity start, Natalie Decker will enter her first Truck race since 2020 at Talladega.