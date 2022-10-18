WRC2

Nil Solans withdraws from Rally Spain due to a crash on testing

Nil Solans during the 2022 FIA ERC round in Latvia. Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

Nil Solans who was looking to enter his home rally of RallyRACC Catalunya – Costa Daurada in Spain this weekend has now withdrawn from the rally due to an accident. The two-time Junior WRC and 2017 WRC3 champion was going to be behind the wheel in the WRC2 class but unfortunately, he crashed out heavily during pre-event testing on Monday afternoon.

The 30-year-old driver crashed into the trees on the side of a tarmac road in his Hyundai i20 R5 yesterday due to dirt on the road that was hard to avoid. The emergency services had to intervene to extract Solans, who complained of back pain, and suffered from two fractured vertebrae. He was taken by ambulance to the Joan XIII Hospital in Tarragona, where he underwent a thorough medical examination he will be transfered to Barcelona to obtain new medical opinions and later the treatment will be decided.

Solans scored an eighth place in the 2021 Rally Spain on his WRC debut at the wheel of a Hyundai i20 WRC for the Hyundai´s second-tier team 2C Compétition.

