Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 world premiere with Mikkelsen in Germany

The current FIA World Rally Championship points leader in the WRC2 class Andreas Mikkelsen from Norway has been given the role to debut the all-new Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 car for Skoda Motorsport in November at the German Lausitz-Rallye.

The reason for the start is Skoda´s launch of the new Skoda Fabia RS Rally2, the car received International homologation in September but no cars have yet come out for competitors, the reason being a lack of components.

The car however has been run as a course car at several rallies, but now it’s time to show the car in true action. The order book has been filled and cars are being built in the Czech factory, but with a lack of spare parts the company has still held up the deliveries, they simply want to secure access for customers before deliveries take place.

Nor is the car expected to premiere at the Rally Spain, or at the season-finale of Rally Japan, but it will be in smaller local rallies during the autumn under the factory’s own flag. For the Rallye Monte-Carlo, however, Skoda’s factory team is expected to be on the starting line with the new car.