2023 Dakar Classic competitors total 187 across 91 entries

As the Dakar Classic enters its third year of operation, ninety-one entries representing 187 drivers and co-drivers will take part in the 2023 edition.Although run in conjunction, the Dakar Classic differs from the Dakar Rally. Rather than being based on speed and time like in most rally raids, the Classic is a regularity rally that emphasises navigation ability as competitors maintain a given speed around the course. As such, in lieu of adding up times, a points system is in place and the winner is whomever accumulates the fewest. Points are “earned” for errors such as exceeding the speed limit, missing checkpoints, and arriving too soon or too late at the finish.

Vehicles are also limited to those built before 2000, which are then split into three categories of 2×2, 4×4, and trucks. Fourteen of the entries are in trucks, which are easily discernible as they are assigned numbers starting with #900 and their teams consist of three members.

Serge Mogno, who won the 2022 Classic, was assigned the lowest number of #700. Mogno comfortably won by over 300 points in his Team FSO Toyota Land Cruiser. He ran his lone Dakar Rally in 1988 on a quad.

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series head Jérôme Galpin will race with #701. He finished fourth in 2022 driving a Team FJ Protruck; Team FJ is the Euro Series’ organiser and designer of the EuroNASCAR FJ car that some NWES teams use.

The 2023 Dakar Rally begins on 31 December 2022.

Dakar Classic entries

# Driver Co-Driver(s) 700 Serge Mogno Florent Drulhon 701 Jérôme Galpin Anne Galpin 703 Kilian Revuelta Mercedes Montamarta 704 Carlos Santaolalla Aran Sol I Juanola 706 Nicola Feryn Kurt Keysers 707 Julien Texier Jérémy Athimon 709 Ondřej Klymčiw Tomas Bohm 710 Frédéric Verdaguer Stéphane Xercavins 711 Philippe Laury Jean-Joseph Bachelier 712 Diego Delespeaux Julie Verdaguer 713 Luca Venturi Robert Musi 714 Céedric Zolliker Clemens Lansing 716 Rene Declercq John Demeester 717 François Abrial Cyril Beltrami 718 Mathieu Abrial Thomas Viguier 719 Andres Brabeck-Letmathe Éric Bersey 720 Peter Brabeck-Letmathe Jean-Michel Gayte 721 Luciano Carcheri Giovanni Francesco Bernacchini 722 Valentina Casella Monica Buonamano 724 Jose Vidanya Sergi Fernández García 725 Cornelis Lambert Kamp Jacobine Kamp-Noordsij 726 Christophe D’Indy François-Xavier Bourgois 727 Vincent Tourneur Christian Lambert 728 Dirk van Rompuy Christiaan Michel Goris 729 Gian Paolo Tobia Cavagna Gianni Pelizzola 730 Christophe Berteloot Corinne Berteloot 731 Olivier Mahul Loïc Gaillac 732 Patrick Doby André Terrier 733 Juraj Ulrich Lubos Schwarzbacher 736 Pascal Le Brun Audrey Rossat 737 Guilaumme Maillard Faiza Maillard 738 Frédéric Barlerin Magali Barlerin Simonot 739 Rainer Wissmanns Claire Deygas 740 Patrick Sireyjol Thierry Fresard 742 Stefano Moro Daniele Manoni 743 Nicolas Delencre Éric Vandormael 744 David Cupers Corinne Cupers 745 Eric Claeys Tom Claeys 747 Herman van Oldenmark Leonardus Schouten 748 Luis Predrals Marot Jan Rosa I Viñas 749 Radek Vávra Lukáš Vála 750 Urbano Alfonso Gherardo Clerici Nicola Alessio Colombo 751 Mickaël Ranchin Philippe Robert 752 Daniel Albero Puig Sonia Ledesma Gómez 754 Francisco Javier Benavente Rafael Benavente Del Rio 755 Ondřej Martinec Gabriel Zubor 756 Ogla Rouckova Jiri Kopriva 757 Jean-Christophe Moine Lionel Jadot 758 Jaap Bolk Marcel van Wort 759 Bertus Altena Anton Veenstra 760 Jeroen de Jong Ebberg Sven 761 Evangelos Bersis Fotios Koutsoumbos 763 Guiasti Francesco Guasti Allesandro 764 Marco Ernesto Leva Alexia Giugni 766 David Bizzozero Pietro D’Agostino 767 Dutschler Gian Enrico Emanuele Spriano 768 Giuseppe Pozzi Matteo Giovanni Denti Filippo 773 Asier Duarte Rodríguez Luis Barbero García 775 Lorenzo Fluxa Domene Sergi Giralt Valero 776 Paolo Bedeschi Daniele Bottallo 777 Javier Burillo Téllez Manuel López Soler 778 Juan Morera Lidia Ruba 779 Elio Moro 782 Fernando Navarrete Perdices Cristobal Mora Reindsa 784 Tom Kloosterman Niek Lichtenberg 788 Antonio Ricciari Simona Morosi 789 Rodrigo Ramírez Rogers Ramírez 790 Garosci Riccardo Briani Rudy 791 Christian Perrier Gérard Bouvet 792 Lorenzo Piolini Franco Majno 793 Erik Qvick Jean-Marie Lurquin 795 Miquel Marti Pierre Xavi Ribas 796 Alfredo Cavozza Adriano Furlotti 801 Mathieu Kurzen Alexandre Fatio 804 Jean-Louis Malsergent Marie-Noëlle Malsergent 805 José Nicolás González Amadeo Roige Bragulat 806 Peter Schey Christopher Schey 900 Radovan Kazarka Josef Kalina, Pavol Zachar 901 Adrianus Gerardus Herman Keijsers, Thijs Heezen 902 Hugo Duisters Remco de Vos 905 Sandra Rivière Emmanuel Rivière 906 Bautista Urbano Sancho Christian Albamsa 907 Juan Manuel González Rafa Muñoz Camara, Jorge Toral 909 Marco Giannecchini Luca Macrini, Francesco Maria Proietti 910 Gildas Carnet Bruno Grilli, Olivier Guillory 912 Brendolan Stefano Marco Corbetta, Mussetto Vincenzo 913 Giuseppe Francesco Simonato Andrea Cadei 914 Francisco Del Pozo Martínez Daniel Cesteros García, Gustavo Castro Rodríguez 915 Jordi Ginesta 916 Juan Donatiu Joao Fortes, Joaquín Vilatarsana 917 Annunziata Del Gaudio