2023 Dakar Classic competitors total 187 across 91 entries

Credit: Ricardo Leizer/ASO

As the Dakar Classic enters its third year of operation, ninety-one entries representing 187 drivers and co-drivers will take part in the 2023 edition.Although run in conjunction, the Dakar Classic differs from the Dakar Rally. Rather than being based on speed and time like in most rally raids, the Classic is a regularity rally that emphasises navigation ability as competitors maintain a given speed around the course. As such, in lieu of adding up times, a points system is in place and the winner is whomever accumulates the fewest. Points are “earned” for errors such as exceeding the speed limit, missing checkpoints, and arriving too soon or too late at the finish.

Vehicles are also limited to those built before 2000, which are then split into three categories of 2×2, 4×4, and trucks. Fourteen of the entries are in trucks, which are easily discernible as they are assigned numbers starting with #900 and their teams consist of three members.

Serge Mogno, who won the 2022 Classic, was assigned the lowest number of #700. Mogno comfortably won by over 300 points in his Team FSO Toyota Land Cruiser. He ran his lone Dakar Rally in 1988 on a quad.

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series head Jérôme Galpin will race with #701. He finished fourth in 2022 driving a Team FJ Protruck; Team FJ is the Euro Series’ organiser and designer of the EuroNASCAR FJ car that some NWES teams use.

The 2023 Dakar Rally begins on 31 December 2022.

Dakar Classic entries

#DriverCo-Driver(s)
700Serge MognoFlorent Drulhon
701Jérôme GalpinAnne Galpin
703Kilian RevueltaMercedes Montamarta
704Carlos SantaolallaAran Sol I Juanola
706Nicola FerynKurt Keysers
707Julien TexierJérémy Athimon
709Ondřej KlymčiwTomas Bohm
710Frédéric VerdaguerStéphane Xercavins
711Philippe LauryJean-Joseph Bachelier
712Diego DelespeauxJulie Verdaguer
713Luca VenturiRobert Musi
714Céedric ZollikerClemens Lansing
716Rene DeclercqJohn Demeester
717François AbrialCyril Beltrami
718Mathieu AbrialThomas Viguier
719Andres Brabeck-LetmatheÉric Bersey
720Peter Brabeck-LetmatheJean-Michel Gayte
721Luciano CarcheriGiovanni Francesco Bernacchini
722Valentina CasellaMonica Buonamano
724Jose VidanyaSergi Fernández García
725Cornelis Lambert KampJacobine Kamp-Noordsij
726Christophe D’IndyFrançois-Xavier Bourgois
727Vincent TourneurChristian Lambert
728Dirk van RompuyChristiaan Michel Goris
729Gian Paolo Tobia CavagnaGianni Pelizzola
730Christophe BertelootCorinne Berteloot
731Olivier MahulLoïc Gaillac
732Patrick DobyAndré Terrier
733Juraj UlrichLubos Schwarzbacher
736Pascal Le BrunAudrey Rossat
737Guilaumme MaillardFaiza Maillard
738Frédéric BarlerinMagali Barlerin Simonot
739Rainer WissmannsClaire Deygas
740Patrick SireyjolThierry Fresard
742Stefano MoroDaniele Manoni
743Nicolas DelencreÉric Vandormael
744David CupersCorinne Cupers
745Eric ClaeysTom Claeys
747Herman van OldenmarkLeonardus Schouten
748Luis Predrals MarotJan Rosa I Viñas
749Radek VávraLukáš Vála
750Urbano Alfonso Gherardo ClericiNicola Alessio Colombo
751Mickaël RanchinPhilippe Robert
752Daniel Albero PuigSonia Ledesma Gómez
754Francisco Javier BenaventeRafael Benavente Del Rio
755Ondřej MartinecGabriel Zubor
756Ogla RouckovaJiri Kopriva
757Jean-Christophe MoineLionel Jadot
758Jaap BolkMarcel van Wort
759Bertus AltenaAnton Veenstra
760Jeroen de JongEbberg Sven
761Evangelos BersisFotios Koutsoumbos
763Guiasti FrancescoGuasti Allesandro
764Marco Ernesto LevaAlexia Giugni
766David BizzozeroPietro D’Agostino
767Dutschler Gian EnricoEmanuele Spriano
768Giuseppe PozziMatteo Giovanni Denti Filippo
773Asier Duarte RodríguezLuis Barbero García
775Lorenzo Fluxa DomeneSergi Giralt Valero
776Paolo BedeschiDaniele Bottallo
777Javier Burillo TéllezManuel López Soler
778Juan MoreraLidia Ruba
779Elio Moro
782Fernando Navarrete PerdicesCristobal Mora Reindsa
784Tom KloostermanNiek Lichtenberg
788Antonio RicciariSimona Morosi
789Rodrigo RamírezRogers Ramírez
790Garosci RiccardoBriani Rudy
791Christian PerrierGérard Bouvet
792Lorenzo PioliniFranco Majno
793Erik QvickJean-Marie Lurquin
795Miquel Marti PierreXavi Ribas
796Alfredo CavozzaAdriano Furlotti
801Mathieu KurzenAlexandre Fatio
804Jean-Louis MalsergentMarie-Noëlle Malsergent
805José Nicolás GonzálezAmadeo Roige Bragulat
806Peter ScheyChristopher Schey
900Radovan KazarkaJosef Kalina, Pavol Zachar
901Adrianus GerardusHerman Keijsers, Thijs Heezen
902Hugo DuistersRemco de Vos
905Sandra RivièreEmmanuel Rivière
906Bautista Urbano SanchoChristian Albamsa
907Juan Manuel GonzálezRafa Muñoz Camara, Jorge Toral
909Marco GiannecchiniLuca Macrini, Francesco Maria Proietti
910Gildas CarnetBruno Grilli, Olivier Guillory
912Brendolan StefanoMarco Corbetta, Mussetto Vincenzo
913Giuseppe Francesco SimonatoAndrea Cadei
914Francisco Del Pozo MartínezDaniel Cesteros García, Gustavo Castro Rodríguez
915Jordi Ginesta
916Juan DonatiuJoao Fortes, Joaquín Vilatarsana
917Annunziata Del Gaudio
