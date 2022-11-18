2023 Dakar Classic competitors total 187 across 91 entries

As the Dakar Classic enters its third year of operation, ninety-one entries representing 187 drivers and co-drivers will take part in the 2023 edition.Although run in conjunction, the Dakar Classic differs from the Dakar Rally. Rather than being based on speed and time like in most rally raids, the Classic is a regularity rally that emphasises navigation ability as competitors maintain a given speed around the course. As such, in lieu of adding up times, a points system is in place and the winner is whomever accumulates the fewest. Points are “earned” for errors such as exceeding the speed limit, missing checkpoints, and arriving too soon or too late at the finish.
Vehicles are also limited to those built before 2000, which are then split into three categories of 2×2, 4×4, and trucks. Fourteen of the entries are in trucks, which are easily discernible as they are assigned numbers starting with #900 and their teams consist of three members.
Serge Mogno, who won the 2022 Classic, was assigned the lowest number of #700. Mogno comfortably won by over 300 points in his Team FSO Toyota Land Cruiser. He ran his lone Dakar Rally in 1988 on a quad.
NASCAR Whelen Euro Series head Jérôme Galpin will race with #701. He finished fourth in 2022 driving a Team FJ Protruck; Team FJ is the Euro Series’ organiser and designer of the EuroNASCAR FJ car that some NWES teams use.
The 2023 Dakar Rally begins on 31 December 2022.
Dakar Classic entries
|#
|Driver
|Co-Driver(s)
|700
|Serge Mogno
|Florent Drulhon
|701
|Jérôme Galpin
|Anne Galpin
|703
|Kilian Revuelta
|Mercedes Montamarta
|704
|Carlos Santaolalla
|Aran Sol I Juanola
|706
|Nicola Feryn
|Kurt Keysers
|707
|Julien Texier
|Jérémy Athimon
|709
|Ondřej Klymčiw
|Tomas Bohm
|710
|Frédéric Verdaguer
|Stéphane Xercavins
|711
|Philippe Laury
|Jean-Joseph Bachelier
|712
|Diego Delespeaux
|Julie Verdaguer
|713
|Luca Venturi
|Robert Musi
|714
|Céedric Zolliker
|Clemens Lansing
|716
|Rene Declercq
|John Demeester
|717
|François Abrial
|Cyril Beltrami
|718
|Mathieu Abrial
|Thomas Viguier
|719
|Andres Brabeck-Letmathe
|Éric Bersey
|720
|Peter Brabeck-Letmathe
|Jean-Michel Gayte
|721
|Luciano Carcheri
|Giovanni Francesco Bernacchini
|722
|Valentina Casella
|Monica Buonamano
|724
|Jose Vidanya
|Sergi Fernández García
|725
|Cornelis Lambert Kamp
|Jacobine Kamp-Noordsij
|726
|Christophe D’Indy
|François-Xavier Bourgois
|727
|Vincent Tourneur
|Christian Lambert
|728
|Dirk van Rompuy
|Christiaan Michel Goris
|729
|Gian Paolo Tobia Cavagna
|Gianni Pelizzola
|730
|Christophe Berteloot
|Corinne Berteloot
|731
|Olivier Mahul
|Loïc Gaillac
|732
|Patrick Doby
|André Terrier
|733
|Juraj Ulrich
|Lubos Schwarzbacher
|736
|Pascal Le Brun
|Audrey Rossat
|737
|Guilaumme Maillard
|Faiza Maillard
|738
|Frédéric Barlerin
|Magali Barlerin Simonot
|739
|Rainer Wissmanns
|Claire Deygas
|740
|Patrick Sireyjol
|Thierry Fresard
|742
|Stefano Moro
|Daniele Manoni
|743
|Nicolas Delencre
|Éric Vandormael
|744
|David Cupers
|Corinne Cupers
|745
|Eric Claeys
|Tom Claeys
|747
|Herman van Oldenmark
|Leonardus Schouten
|748
|Luis Predrals Marot
|Jan Rosa I Viñas
|749
|Radek Vávra
|Lukáš Vála
|750
|Urbano Alfonso Gherardo Clerici
|Nicola Alessio Colombo
|751
|Mickaël Ranchin
|Philippe Robert
|752
|Daniel Albero Puig
|Sonia Ledesma Gómez
|754
|Francisco Javier Benavente
|Rafael Benavente Del Rio
|755
|Ondřej Martinec
|Gabriel Zubor
|756
|Ogla Rouckova
|Jiri Kopriva
|757
|Jean-Christophe Moine
|Lionel Jadot
|758
|Jaap Bolk
|Marcel van Wort
|759
|Bertus Altena
|Anton Veenstra
|760
|Jeroen de Jong
|Ebberg Sven
|761
|Evangelos Bersis
|Fotios Koutsoumbos
|763
|Guiasti Francesco
|Guasti Allesandro
|764
|Marco Ernesto Leva
|Alexia Giugni
|766
|David Bizzozero
|Pietro D’Agostino
|767
|Dutschler Gian Enrico
|Emanuele Spriano
|768
|Giuseppe Pozzi
|Matteo Giovanni Denti Filippo
|773
|Asier Duarte Rodríguez
|Luis Barbero García
|775
|Lorenzo Fluxa Domene
|Sergi Giralt Valero
|776
|Paolo Bedeschi
|Daniele Bottallo
|777
|Javier Burillo Téllez
|Manuel López Soler
|778
|Juan Morera
|Lidia Ruba
|779
|Elio Moro
|782
|Fernando Navarrete Perdices
|Cristobal Mora Reindsa
|784
|Tom Kloosterman
|Niek Lichtenberg
|788
|Antonio Ricciari
|Simona Morosi
|789
|Rodrigo Ramírez
|Rogers Ramírez
|790
|Garosci Riccardo
|Briani Rudy
|791
|Christian Perrier
|Gérard Bouvet
|792
|Lorenzo Piolini
|Franco Majno
|793
|Erik Qvick
|Jean-Marie Lurquin
|795
|Miquel Marti Pierre
|Xavi Ribas
|796
|Alfredo Cavozza
|Adriano Furlotti
|801
|Mathieu Kurzen
|Alexandre Fatio
|804
|Jean-Louis Malsergent
|Marie-Noëlle Malsergent
|805
|José Nicolás González
|Amadeo Roige Bragulat
|806
|Peter Schey
|Christopher Schey
|900
|Radovan Kazarka
|Josef Kalina, Pavol Zachar
|901
|Adrianus Gerardus
|Herman Keijsers, Thijs Heezen
|902
|Hugo Duisters
|Remco de Vos
|905
|Sandra Rivière
|Emmanuel Rivière
|906
|Bautista Urbano Sancho
|Christian Albamsa
|907
|Juan Manuel González
|Rafa Muñoz Camara, Jorge Toral
|909
|Marco Giannecchini
|Luca Macrini, Francesco Maria Proietti
|910
|Gildas Carnet
|Bruno Grilli, Olivier Guillory
|912
|Brendolan Stefano
|Marco Corbetta, Mussetto Vincenzo
|913
|Giuseppe Francesco Simonato
|Andrea Cadei
|914
|Francisco Del Pozo Martínez
|Daniel Cesteros García, Gustavo Castro Rodríguez
|915
|Jordi Ginesta
|916
|Juan Donatiu
|Joao Fortes, Joaquín Vilatarsana
|917
|Annunziata Del Gaudio