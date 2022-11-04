Alfa Romeo Targets Technology Innovation with KIO Partnership

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN made a bid for innovation as the team announced a new partnership with information technology services provider, KIO, ahead of last weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

Based in Mexico, KIO aims to build an effective digital transformation strategy through innovative technological solutions and a solid infrastructure services. KIO operates over forty next-level data centres that are installed with the highest security possible, availability, and density to manage and monitor public, private and hybrid Cloud services, cybersecurity, business applications, automation and artificial intelligence.

KIO’s branding was visible on the Alfa Romeo C42 cards at last weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

Alfa Romeo Team Principal, Frédéric Vasseur was delighted to announce the deal.

“Delivering outstanding results in a fast and efficient way is the key to all our operations, and for these reasons we identify with KIO’s own business values. Their passion and dedication to what they do is very similar to our effort to always deliver the very best of our performances, both on and off track. I am proud to give our new partners my warmest welcome to the team ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, and glad to be bringing them on track with us during their home race.”

Jorge Sapien, CEO of KIO spoke on the partnership ahead of last weekend’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

“At KIO, we are very clear about how quickly the needs of each of our customers change. We are their strategic partners and, just as in the world of motorsport, every day we race for innovation and excellence in our services”.

Octavio Camarena, IT Services Director of KIO added on the words said by Vasseur and Sapien.

“Our work at KIO is focused on developing the future, and just as in Formula One, where there are new technologies that allow us to achieve greater speed, we drive innovation and efficiency in the different industries of our customers.”