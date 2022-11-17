Andretti United XE extend Catie Munnings, Timmy Hansen

Andretti United XE will continue with Catie Munnings and Timmy Hansen as their driver duo for a third season in 2023 and beyond. On Thursday, the team announced the two have signed multi-year contract extensions to remain in the #23.

“Catie and Timmy are one of the top driver combinations in the Extreme E paddock and we are thrilled to have them leading our team for Season 3 and beyond,” stated team owner Michael Andretti. “Their experience and commitment to the series only helps us to continue to develop our sustainability journey through the series and continue to push to the front of the field.”

The two joined Andretti ahead of the inaugural Extreme E season in 2021. They enjoyed success from the start by finishing second in the opener followed by victory at the Arctic X Prix en route to a third-place points finish. While their 2022 performance has dipped, they still scored a third at the second Island X Prix in July and currently sit fifth in the standings.

Munnings hails from a rally background, having raced in the European and World Rally Championships.

“I’m so excited to continue my journey with Genesys Andretti United Extreme E. As a team, we have been able to continue to challenge the front of the field over the past few seasons,” said Munnings. “We have a great set of people around us that strive for the best, a focus of Extreme E not only in racing but in protecting and supporting our environment. I’m looking forward to continuing my time with the team. Roll on next year.”

Hansen’s family is decorated in rallycross, and he himself has enjoyed much success by winning the 2019 World Rallycross Championship. He finished runner-up in the 2022 RX1e standings to Johan Kristoffersson, who leads the Extreme E standings with Rosberg X Racing.

“I look forward to continuing my time with Genesys Andretti United Extreme E,” offered Hansen. “Catie and I continue to perfect and polish our driving styles to push ourselves to the top of the series. Ultimately, our aim is to win the championship and being with Genesys Andretti United Extreme E, I truly believe that we have all the tools we need for success.”

The team is the second to confirm their lineup for 2023 after Veloce Racing, who signed Molly Taylor and Hansen’s younger brother Kevin.

Andretti United is a joint effort between Andretti Autosport and United Autosport. United’s owner Zak Brown also oversees McLaren XE, though he has stressed his connection to Andretti United XE is minimal compared to McLaren.