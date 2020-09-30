Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings join Extreme E with Andretti United

Reigning FIA World Rallycross champion Timmy Hansen will drive for Andretti United in the Extreme E series and will be joined by Catie Munnings for its eagerly-anticipated inaugural season in 2021.

The duo will race together in the five-race global voyage, which highlights the impact of climate change on some of the world’s most fragile ecosystems and promotes the adoption of electric vehicles to help preserve the environment and protect the planet.

Hansen, who is currently trying to defend his FIA World Rallycross Championship title said on the deal: “I’m also delighted to be able to carry the message of something bigger – talking about the environment and doing something good for the world – that’s something that really drives me.

“It’s going to be a big adventure in life to see these locations and I’m going to do my best in carrying this responsibility and hopefully making people aware of the challenges we have in the world, together with our passion for racing.

“To do this with Andretti United Extreme E is fantastic. I’ve always looked up to Andretti Autosport and United Autosports. To see the victory in Le Mans for United was huge and not to mention all the success Andretti has had over the years. I have huge respect for the team and I’m very honoured they have chosen me to drive the car for them.”

Credit: Red Bull Content Pool

Munnings is an up and coming British rally driver who started competing from a young age. In 2016 and at just 18 years-old, she won the European Rally Championship Ladies Trophy and has also had a successful TV career as the host of CBeebies show, Catie’s Amazing Machines.

She admitted that she is very excited to be part of Andretti United and said: “It’s going to be such an iconic team – what a pairing! There’s so much history and experience, so I think it’s going to make a very formidable partnership. I’m really proud to be part of that.

“I was really excited when I heard about Extreme E, I just knew I had to be part of it. I think the way that the male and female drivers are shown in the same light is important. To have the same credibility and to be held accountable in the same role as a male driver is great and I’m really excited about being judged purely on pace. This is a positive step forwards for motorsport.“

The Andretti Autosport and United Autosport partnership between Michael Andretti and Zak Brown is fantastic news for Extreme E and Andretti is looking forward to the start of the championship next year.

Andretti, the Chairman and CEO of Andretti Autosport concluded: “We are getting closer and closer to the start of the inaugural Extreme E season, and I am especially happy to welcome Timmy and Catie to the Andretti United Extreme family. I think their current experiences will not only complement each other, that will make for a strong driver pairing. I’m excited to get them to the upcoming testing and to get the season started.”