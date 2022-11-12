BREAKING: GR Yaris Rally2 officially revealed in Japan

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT has now officially revealed the all-new Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 machine, which has been a longtime secret project behind closed doors but made its public appearance for the first time on the home ground of Rally Japan.

The four-time world rally champion Juha Kankkunen from Finland was given the honor to drive the car alongside Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda in the passenger seat on the Okazaki City super special stage. Toyota also showcased the hydrogen rally concept car Toyota GR Yaris H2 with former team principal and four-time world rally champion Tommi Mäkinen.

The car is still being developed and it is expected to go on sale for the 2024 season. The car will feature in the WRC2 support class and it will most likely use a 1.6 liters turbocharged engine and five-speed sequential gearbox.