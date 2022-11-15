Jeff Proctor set for final Baja 1000 as driver, Honda Factory to launch Gen 2 Baja Ridgeline in 2023

Honda bikes are a mainstay in the off-road world, having won the Dakar Rally seven times and the Baja 1000 five times that count. Since 2016, the Japanese make has also grown more familiar with navigating deserts on four wheels thanks to the work of Jeff Proctor and his Honda Off-Road Factory Racing Team.

However, medical concerns mean Proctor will end the driving chapter of his career following this week’s Baja 1000. But one door closing means the opening of another, as Proctor intends to continue the team into the 2023 SCORE International World Desert Championship with a second-generation Honda Ridgeline. Dubbed the “Gen 2 Baja Ridgeline“, the new truck will compete in the Trophy Truck class as it uses such a vehicle’s chassis.

“After racing the Ridgeline for eight seasons and nine Baja 1000s, this race will be bittersweet for me,” said Proctor. “I’m confident and excited that our team is well-prepared and has a real chance for repeat wins. But at the same time, it will be my last as a driver for the near future. I’ve decided to focus on leading the team while I take some to deal with medical issues related to numerous concussions I’ve sustained.

“The consistent schedule of races and the nature of off-road racing hasn’t allowed my brain to fully heal from the concussions and impacts I’ve sustained over the last year and a half from on track and off track incidences. My heart is heavy with this decision, but I know it’s the right decision for my health. I plan to share more on this journey in the coming months.”

Receiving factory support from Honda Performance Development, Proctor races the #709 Ridgeline in Class 7. He enjoyed success from the get-go when he won his category at the Baja 1000 in the Ridgeline’s first two tries. The vehicle also triumphed in Class 7 at the Baja 500 five times, including four in a row from 2017 to 2021, and the 2021 San Felipe 250. Although Proctor has never claimed the SCORE World Desert Championship as he does not run the full schedule, winning every start in 2021 including the Baja 1000 has consistently placed him in the top two in points.

His 2021 1000 victory came alongside IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi. While Rossi will not return for 2022 as he moves to Chevrolet in his main series, Proctor’s team-mates Richard Glasczak returns along with Chip Prescott.

“I’m thrilled for the future of our Honda Factory Off Road Racing programme and for our new two year contract extension with Honda through 2024,” Proctor continued. “We’ll be announcing the new 2023 driver lineup in the weeks following the Baja 1000. It’s a great chance to develop talent and continue to prove the rugged capability of the Honda Ridgeline.

“We have a plan to take it to the next level. we are launching the Gen 2 Baja Ridgeline on a Trophy Truck chassis. That means it will be the standard Trophy Truck width with a Honda V6 twin turbo engine. It’s a first for the team and we plan to compete in the Trophy Truck class at select races.”

The team also has a Talon stable that competes in SCORE’s Pro UTV NA class as well as Best In The Desert. Zach Sizelove and Ethan Ebert finished 1–2 in their category at the Mint 400 in March, which Sizelove then built upon by winning at the Baja 500. For the 1000, Sizelove will pilot the #1925 Talon while Elias Hanna is in the #1920.

Honda Performance Development has been especially eager to grow their brand in American desert racing in recent times. In late October, HPD began selling Talon crate engines to customers. HPD also gave a Ridgeline to Hoonigan Racing Division to convert into the “IndyTruck” (a Ridgeline skeleteon with an IndyCar engine) for road racing and hillclimbing.

The 2022 Baja 1000 is scheduled for 15–20 November.