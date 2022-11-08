Honda selling Talon factory engine for racing customers

The Honda Talon has proven to be a capable UTV in the desert racing world courtesy of Honda Factory Off-Road Racing. Now, competitors unaffiliated with the team can use the engine for themselves as Honda Performance Development announced 27 October that the Talon Crate Engine is being sold for USD$8,499.99 (€8,434.97).

The 999cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine boasts an automatic six-speed, dual-clutch transmission. It is completely stock and strictly intended for racing use.

“We at HPD are proud to be able to offer the Talon Crate engine,” said HPD commercial manager John Whiteman. “Honda has a long history of success in off-road competition and the Talon Crate engine programme is a great opportunity for racers to purchase a complete OEM replacement engine.”

Honda fields Talons in SCORE International and Best In The Desert. Factory driver Zach Sizelove won the Pro UTV NA class at the Baja 500 in June, and he and team-mate Ethan Ebert finished 1–2 in said category at the Mint 400 three months prior. For the Baja 1000 on 15–20 November, Honda will have the #1925 and #1920 Talons respectively led by Sizelove and Elias Hanna.

The Talon has also seen success in rock crawling. In February, Bailey Cole won the UTV Stock NA class at the King of the Hammers as one of just thirty-four drivers to finish the race. KOH was the site of the Talon’s début in 2020.