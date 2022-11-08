Pirelli’s Mario Isola: 2022 cars and tyres “set to provide us with another thrilling race” in Brazil

Pirelli has elected to bring the middle compound range– the C2, C3, and C4 tyres– to the Brazilian Grand Prix. Motorsport Director Mario Isola expects much overtaking at the historic Autódromo José Carlos Pace, which has allowed for varied tyre strategies in the past.

“Formula 1 heads to Interlagos next weekend: the shortest lap of the year after Monaco and Mexico. It’s a historic track run anti-clockwise, which alternates some quick sections as well as medium-speed sequences of corners, such as the famous ‘Senna esses’.”

Isola described the circuit as being less harsh on the tyres due to its “flowing” nature, allowing teams and drivers to better manage tyre wear.

“There aren’t any big demands on the tyres in terms of traction and braking because it’s a very flowing layout, and the lack of slow corners means that the teams are able to control the degradation on the rear tyres.”

With Brazil hosting the season’s final sprint, tyres will play a key role in strategy on Saturday. Isola said that 2021 saw a mixed bag of starting tyres, with both soft and medium tyres used for the length of the shortened race.

“Brazil will host the “Sprint” also this year, the last of the season, and it will be particularly interesting with this car package to see what will happen on the track and, once again, the key role of the different strategies that can be used: in 2021 the grid on Saturday was equally split between drivers starting on the medium and the soft tyres.”

Interlagos was the setting of a memorable late-season battle between championship contenders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, with Hamilton ultimately taking the win after an impressive charge through the grid. Isola expects similarly exciting racing this year under the new 2022 regulations.

“Despite the short length of the track, there’s normally plenty of overtaking. Just think of Lewis Hamilton who was the protagonist of a comeback that brought him to victory from 10th place, using a two-stop strategy. So the new generation of cars and tyres seems set to provide us with another thrilling race this year.”