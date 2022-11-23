World Rally-Raid Championship

Yasir Seaidan to chase 2023 World Rally-Raid T4 Championship

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Yasir Seaidan

Despite initial fears due to a hand injury in September, Yasir Seaidan announced Monday that he will contest the 2023 Dakar Rally and begin a pursuit of the World Rally-Raid Championship in the T4 category. He also intends to race in the T1+ class in the FIA Middle East Cup for Cross-Country Bajas and Saudi Toyota Desert Rally Championship.

“Dakar is around the corner, and, God willing, I will be ready to participate in the Dakar World Desert Rally Championship,” said Seaidan. “I have decided to participate in the World Desert Rally-Raid Championship, the strongest championship next season, in the T4 category because I wanted to achieve my dream of winning all car categories. I will also participate in the Middle East Baja Championship and the Saudi Baja Championship in the T1+ category.”

Seaidan finished runner-up in the 2021 FIA Bajas World Cup to fellow Saudi Yazeed Al-Rajhi with two wins at the Sharqiyah Baja and Jordan Baja. In March, he ran the Middle East Cup’s Qatar International Baja and placed third behind reigning Dakar winner Nasser Al-Attiyah and Al-Rajhi.

However, his season was upended in September when he underwent surgery for a torn ligament in his right hand that resulted in hospitalisation and wearing a cast. Although this ended his 2022 racing and sparked concerns about running the 2023 Dakar Rally, he was able to recover in time for the latter and will race the #410 SSV in T4.

He made his Dakar debut in 2014, where he drove an SSV. Two years later, he finished third in the T2 class. A three-year absence ended when the Rally began racing in Saudi Arabia, where he finished ninth in 2020, thirty-ninth in 2021, and retired due to a wreck in 2022. He had finished as high as fourth in the 2022 Rally in Stage #4 prior to his crash.

The 2023 Dakar Rally begins on 31 December 2022 as the first of five races on the W2RC calendar. Saudi Baja on 2–4 February will be the first round of the Middle East Cup.

Follow @TCFoffroad: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
Share
Avatar photo
2128 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
DakarWorld Rally-Raid Championship

Skyler Howes recognised by hometown St. George with Skyler Howes Day

By
2 Mins read
In celebration of winning the Rallye du Maroc and Sonora Rally and racing the Dakar Rally, Skyler Howes’ hometown St. George, Utah, has declared 4 November 2022 to be Skyler Howes Day.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2022 Andalucia Rally: Inaugural W2RC champions crowd in Spain

By
3 Mins read
Nasser Al-Attiyah, Francisco López Contardo, Rokas Baciuška, Sam Sunderland, Amine Eciguer, and Alexandre Giroud secured their respective World Rally-Raid Championships in Andalucía.
World Rally-Raid Championship

2022 Andalucia Rally: Leaders fall in Stage 3

By
3 Mins read
Drama filled Andalucía Rally Stage 3 as W2RC T4 points leader Marek Goczał crashed, Cristina Gutiérrez’s T3 title hopes are all but dashed, and Nasser Al-Attiyah loses the T1 lead to Sébastien Loeb.