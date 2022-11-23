Dakar

Dakar 2023 Cars, Prototypes, SSVs, Trucks total 218

Credit: Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool

When the 2023 Dakar Rally begins on 31 December 2022, 218 vehicles will comprise the five FIA classes. The number is a decrease from the 260 in 2022.

Seventy-two are in the T1 and T2 categories for cars, with the latter being for production vehicles like the Toyota Land Cruiser duo of Akira Miura and Ronald Basso fielded by Toyota Auto Body that has won T2 for the last nine years. As the defending overall winner, Nasser Al-Attiyah will sport #200. T1 and T2’s number assignments range from 200 to 299.

The Light Prototypes of T3 boast forty-four entries led by Francisco López Contardo. T3’s car numbers are in the 300s.

Forming the 400s are the SSVs in T4, with Rokas Baciuškas holding #400. While the lowest number is typically run by the reigning class victor, Austin Jones has moved up to T3. Baciuškas finished third in T4 at the 2022 Rally before winning the category’s World Rally-Raid Championship.

Trucks in T5 have numbers that range in the 500s. Last year’s winner Dmitry Sotnikov is not taking part as his KAMAZ-master team is barred due to their involvement with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Kees Koolen finished thirteenth in 2022, but he will hold #500 as the defending class W2RC winner.

The Russo-Ukrainian War prompted multiple Russian entries to back out as they refused to sign the FIA’s emergency measures to condemn it. Besides KAMAZ-master, Sergei Kariakin and Anastasiya Nifontova have also publicly declared their absences. On the other hand, Denis Krotov and Konstantin Zhiltosv will race in T1 under Israeli licences. Kariakin’s team-mate Nikita Mazepin, under sanction since the full-scale invasion began, has long maintained hope of being permitted but is not included on the entry list.

Jones is among a handful of Dakar entrants who contested the Baja 1000, also one of the largest off-road races in the world, this past weekend. Toby Price and Tomás de Gavardo are competing in the Bikes. After teaming up for the 1000, Gerard Farrés and António Marmolejo will race against each other in T4, and the latter is joined by fellow Baja partner Ariel Jatón.

Others are newcomers to Dakar such as Spanish Rally Champion Sergio Vallejo, FIA European Cup for Cross-Country Bajas champion João Ferreira, Eurol Rally Sport mechanic-turned-driver Nico Stijnen, 17-year-old Polish drifting champion Eryk Goczał, and twins Aliyyah and Yasmeen Koloc. Rally Raid Estonia, a new team to the rally, has a pair of débutants in Urvo Männama and Toomas Triisa. Triisa and Luis Diaz Soza qualified via the Road to Dakar programme that rewards outstanding rookies in select races with invitations.

Combined with the 144 riders in the Bike and Quad classes and the 91 entries in the Dakar Classic, there are 453 total participants.

Entries

T1/T2 (Car)

NumberDriverCo-Driver
200Nasser Al-AttiyahMartin Baumel
201Sébastien LoebFabien Lurquin
202Yazeed Al-RajhiMichael Orr
203Jakub PrzygonskiArmand Monleón
204Stéphane PeterhanselÉdouard Boulanger
205Giniel de VilliersDennis Murphy
206Guerlain ChicheritAlex Winocq
207Carlos SainzLucas Cruz
208Orlando TerranovaAlex Haro Bravo
209Mathieu SerradoriLoïc Minaudier
210Martin ProkopViktor Chytka
211Mattias EkströmEmil Bergkvist
212Sebastian HalpernBernardo Graue
213Vaidotas ŽalaPaulo Fiuza
214Benediktas VanagasKuldar Sikk
215Erik van LoonSébastien Delaunay
216Brian BaragwanathLeonard Cremer
217Henk LateganBrett Cummings
218Christian LavieilleValentin Sarreaud
219Lionel BaudRémi Boulanger
220Juan Cruz YacopiniDaniel Oliveras Carreras
221Sheikh KhalidAl Qassimi
222Laia SanzMaurizio Gerini
223Pierre LachaumeFrançois Beguin
224Wei HanLi Ma
225Miroslav ZapletalMarek Sykora
227Tim CoronelTom Coronel
228Jean-Rémy BergounheLionel Costes
229Isidre Esteve PujolJosé Maria Villalobos Valcarcel
230Lucas MoraesTimo Gottschalk
231Romain DumasMax Delfino
232Jérôme PélichetPascal Larroque
233Guoyu ZhangJean-Pierre Garcin
234Óscar Fuertes AldanondoDiego Vallejo
235Daniel SchöderRyan Bland
236Simon VitseFrédéric Lefebvre
237Po TianXuanyi Du
238Denis KrotovKonstantin Zhiltsov
239Pascal ThomasseGérard Dubuy
240Gintas PetrusJosé Marques
241Andrea LafarjaAshley García Chávez
242Carlos ChecaMarc Solà Terradellas
243Maik WillemsRobert van Pelt
245Thomas BellGerhard Schutte
246Akira MiuraLaurent Lichtleuchter
247Michel KremerThomas de Bois
248Zi YunliangHe Sha
249Mohamad AltwijriTBA
250Ronald BassoJean-Michel Polato
251Alexandre PesciStephan Kuhni
252Gérard TramoniDominique Totain
253Jean-Pierre StrugoChristophe Crespo
254Hugues MoiletOlivier Imschoot
255Sergio VallejoMario Tome
256Manuel Plaza PérezMonica Plaza Vázquez
257Koen WautersPascal Feryn
258Yannick PanagiotisValérie Panagiotis
260TBATBA
261Philippe RaudMaxime Raud
262Ludovic GherardiFrançois Borsotto
263Ronald van LoonErik Lemmen
264Antoine GallandYannick Demay
266Dave KlaassenTessa Rooth
267Philippe VoisinFranck Maldonado
268Tom de LeeuwCédric Feryn
269Magdalena ZajacJacek Czachor
270Karel TrnenyMilan Horyl
271Gurbanberdi DanatarowDidar Orazmedow
272Hydyrberdi AbduhrahmanovMuhammetmyrat Gurbanov
275Urvo MännamaRisto Lepik
276Jean-Philippe BéziatVincent Albiri
278Marco PianaNicolas Garnier

T3 (Light Prototype)

NumberDriverCo-Driver
300Francisco López ContardoJuan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
301Seth QuinteroDennis Zenz
302Cristina Gutiérrez HerreroPablo Moreno Huete
303Austin JonesGustavo Gugelmin
304Gullaume de MeviusFrançois Cazalet
305Santiago NavarroAdrien Metge
306Jean-Luc Ceccaldi-PissonCédric Duplé
307Annett FischerAnnie Seel
308Fernando Álvarez CastellanoXavier Panseri
309Saleh Al-SaifTBA
311Camelia LiparotiXavier Blanco García
312Dania AkeelSergio Lafuente
314Mitch GuthrieKellon Walch
315Michael PisanoMayeul Barbet
317Antoine MéoFabien Planet
318Joan FontThemis López
319Helder RodriguesGoncalo Reis
320Mashael AlobaidanPaolo Ceci
321Ahmed Alkuwari FahadManuel Lucchese
322Ignacio CasaleAlvaro Leon
323Mercé MartíLisette Bakker
324Jordi Segura VidiellaSergi Brugué
325Jean-Pascal BessonDelphine Delfino
326Xavier FojAntonio Angulo
327Anja van LoonDmytro Tsyro
328Ricardo PoremTBA
329David ZilleSebastian Cesana
330Javier VélezMateo Moreno Kristiansen
331Khalid AljaflaAndrei Rudnitski
332Claude FournierArnold Brucy
333Ricardo Ramilo SuárezDavid Ribeiro Teles Megre
334José CastanJean-François Palissier
336Brad SalazarEugenio Arrieta
337João FerreiraFilipe Palmeiro
338Rafael Lesmes SuárezEduardo Rafael Naval Pérez
340Hans WijsTim Rietveld
342Benjamin LattardPatrick Jimbert
343Roger GrouwelsMaurice van Weersch
344Aliyyah KolocStéphane Duplé
345Yasmeen KolocCalheine Taye Perry
346Pâmela BozzanoCarlos Sachs
347Enio Bozzano Jr.Luciano Gomes
349Alfredo Rubio FernándezLuis Alberto Benedicto San Antonio
350Patricia Pita GagoRuben García

T4 (SSV)

NumberDriverCo-Driver
400Rokas BaciuškasOriol Vidal Montijano
401Marek GoczałŁukasz Łaskawiec
402Gerard Farrés GuellDiego Ortega Gil
404Lucas Del RioBruno Jacomy
405Michal GoczałSzymon Gospodarczyk
406Rodrigo Luppi de OliveiraMaykel Justo
407Paul NavarroMichaël Metge
408Éric AbelSerge Gounon
409Bruno Conti de OliveiraPedro Bianchi Prata
410Yasir SeaidanAlexey Kuzmich
411Nicolas CavigliassoValentina Apertegarini
412Jeremias González FerioliPedro Gonzalo Rinaldi
414Molly TaylorAndrew Short
415Xavier de SoultraitMartin Bonnet
416Tomas JancysIrmantas Braziunas
417Paulo OliveiraMiguel Alberty
418Florent VayssadeNicolas Rey
419Pato SilvaXavier Flick
420Pietro CinottoAlberto Bertoldi
421Paul SpieringsJan Pieter van dere Stelt
422Nicolas Brabeck-LetmatheBrice Aloth
423Juan Miguel Fidel MederoJavier Ventaja
424Frédéric ChesnauStéphane Chesnau
425Toomas TriisaMart Meeru
426Emilija GelažninkienéArūnas Gelažninkas
427Pedro Manuel Peñate MuñozRosa Romero Font
428Eryk GoczałOriol Mena
429Jean-Claude PlaCyril Pla
430Sebastian GuayasaminRicardo Adrian Torlaschi
431Mauro Esteban LípezRamón Núñez
432Ferdinando Brachetti PerettiMatteo Casuccio
433Geoff MinnittGerhard Snyman
434Christophe CrespJean Brucy
435Michele CinottoMaurizio Dominella
436Benoît LepiètrePeter Serra
437Cristiano BatistaFausto Mota
438Éric CroqueloisJean-Luc Martin
439Shinsuke UmedaFacundo Jaton
440Gert-Jan van der ValkBranco de Lange
441Stéphane ConsaniThibault Jean de la Haye
442Carlo CinottoMarco Arnoletti
443Osacar Ral VerduTBA
444Carlos Vento SánchezCarlos Ruiz Moreno
445António MarmolejoAriel Jatón
446Christophe BailletJean-Lou Herbeth
447Rebecca BusiGiulia Maroni
448Luis Diaz SozaStanley Sherrington
469Jeffrey OttenMarco Bouman

T5 (Truck)

NumberDriverCo-DriverMechanic
500Kees KoolenWouter de GraafWouter Rozegaar
501Martin Macík Jr.František TomášekDavid Švanda
502Janus van KasterenDarek RodewaldMarcel Snijders
503TBATBATBA
504Victor VersteijnenAndreas van der SandeTeun van Dal
505Jaroslav ValtrRene KilianTomáš Šikola
506Martin van den BrinkRijk MouwErik Kofman
507Pascal de BaarStefan SlootjesMarcin Krüger
510Richard de GrootMark LaanJan Hulsebosch
511Mitchel van den BrinkJarno van de PolMoisès Torrallardona
512Ben van de LaarJan van de LaarAdolph Huijgens
514Vaidotas PaškevičiusTomas GužauskasSlavimor Volkov
515Claudio BellinaBruno GottiGiulio Minetti
516Egbert WingensMarije van EttekovenMarijn Beekmans
517Ben de GrootTom BrekelmansGovert Boogaard
518Aleš LopraisPetr PokoraJaroslav Valtr Jr.
519Teuhito SugawaraHirokazu SomemiyaYuji Mochizuki
520Gert HuzinkRob BuursenMartin Roesink
521Gerrit ZuurmondTjeerd van BallegooyKlaas Kwakkel
522Jordi JuvantenyJosé Luis CriadoJordi Ballbé
523Albert LloveraMargot LloberaPetr Vojkovský
524Fiori UmbertoDario de LorenzoAldo de Lorenzo
525Alberto HerreroSusana Hernando InésMario Rodríguez Sastre
526Ad HofmansRemon van der SteenJan Paul van der Poel
527Rafael Tibau MaynouArnald Bastida UbalsJordi Esteve Oro
528Nico StijnenJoël EbbersChristiaan van der Haar
529Dave IngelsJohannes SchotanusPhilipp Rettig
530Miklós KovácsPéter CzeglédiÁcs László
531Robert KasakTomáš KazarkaJaroslav Kolar
532José MartinsJérémie GimbreAntonia de Roissard
533William GroningenWesley van GroningenMarco van Oevern
534Igor BouwensSyndiely WadeUlrich Boerboom
535Michael BaumannPhilipp BeierSebastian Lindner
536Tomas TomečekTBANiccolo Funaioli
537Sylvain BesnardNicolas FallouxSylvain Laliche
538Adwin HoondertJasper RiezebosErwin de Vos
539Dave BerghmansSam KoopmannTom Geuens
540Richard GonzalezPatrick ProtRoger Audas
541Pep SabatéJordi Montaner BusquetsPol Tibau Roura
542Dusan RandysekJoël DarboureAnthony Robineau
543Alex AguirregaviriaFrancesc SalisiJordi Perera
544Jordi Celma ObiolsXavier MoreauClaudio Gianformaggio
545Cesare Rickler Del MareOscar Bravo GarciaTBA
546Stefan HenkenMichael HelmingerTBA
547Zsolt DarázsiPierre CalmonPalco Lubomir
548Tariq AlrammahSamir BenbekhtiRamzi Menhem
549Javier JacosteJose María Fontdevila BoloixJuan López Aldeanueva
550Ahmed BenbekhtiBruno SeilletMickaël Fauvel
551Jean-François CazèresJean-Bernard AretteTBA
552David GiovannettiRenato DelmastroTBA
553Armando LoureiroSébastien FargeasEric Simonin
554Philippe PerryPhilippe PedecheTBA
555Giso VerschoorLaurent LalanneEdwin van der Vegt
556Yann PellegrinArnaud AyalaLuc Fertin
