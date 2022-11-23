Dakar 2023 Cars, Prototypes, SSVs, Trucks total 218

When the 2023 Dakar Rally begins on 31 December 2022, 218 vehicles will comprise the five FIA classes. The number is a decrease from the 260 in 2022.
Seventy-two are in the T1 and T2 categories for cars, with the latter being for production vehicles like the Toyota Land Cruiser duo of Akira Miura and Ronald Basso fielded by Toyota Auto Body that has won T2 for the last nine years. As the defending overall winner, Nasser Al-Attiyah will sport #200. T1 and T2’s number assignments range from 200 to 299.
The Light Prototypes of T3 boast forty-four entries led by Francisco López Contardo. T3’s car numbers are in the 300s.
Forming the 400s are the SSVs in T4, with Rokas Baciuškas holding #400. While the lowest number is typically run by the reigning class victor, Austin Jones has moved up to T3. Baciuškas finished third in T4 at the 2022 Rally before winning the category’s World Rally-Raid Championship.
Trucks in T5 have numbers that range in the 500s. Last year’s winner Dmitry Sotnikov is not taking part as his KAMAZ-master team is barred due to their involvement with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Kees Koolen finished thirteenth in 2022, but he will hold #500 as the defending class W2RC winner.
The Russo-Ukrainian War prompted multiple Russian entries to back out as they refused to sign the FIA’s emergency measures to condemn it. Besides KAMAZ-master, Sergei Kariakin and Anastasiya Nifontova have also publicly declared their absences. On the other hand, Denis Krotov and Konstantin Zhiltosv will race in T1 under Israeli licences. Kariakin’s team-mate Nikita Mazepin, under sanction since the full-scale invasion began, has long maintained hope of being permitted but is not included on the entry list.
Jones is among a handful of Dakar entrants who contested the Baja 1000, also one of the largest off-road races in the world, this past weekend. Toby Price and Tomás de Gavardo are competing in the Bikes. After teaming up for the 1000, Gerard Farrés and António Marmolejo will race against each other in T4, and the latter is joined by fellow Baja partner Ariel Jatón.
Others are newcomers to Dakar such as Spanish Rally Champion Sergio Vallejo, FIA European Cup for Cross-Country Bajas champion João Ferreira, Eurol Rally Sport mechanic-turned-driver Nico Stijnen, 17-year-old Polish drifting champion Eryk Goczał, and twins Aliyyah and Yasmeen Koloc. Rally Raid Estonia, a new team to the rally, has a pair of débutants in Urvo Männama and Toomas Triisa. Triisa and Luis Diaz Soza qualified via the Road to Dakar programme that rewards outstanding rookies in select races with invitations.
Combined with the 144 riders in the Bike and Quad classes and the 91 entries in the Dakar Classic, there are 453 total participants.
Entries
T1/T2 (Car)
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|200
|Nasser Al-Attiyah
|Martin Baumel
|201
|Sébastien Loeb
|Fabien Lurquin
|202
|Yazeed Al-Rajhi
|Michael Orr
|203
|Jakub Przygonski
|Armand Monleón
|204
|Stéphane Peterhansel
|Édouard Boulanger
|205
|Giniel de Villiers
|Dennis Murphy
|206
|Guerlain Chicherit
|Alex Winocq
|207
|Carlos Sainz
|Lucas Cruz
|208
|Orlando Terranova
|Alex Haro Bravo
|209
|Mathieu Serradori
|Loïc Minaudier
|210
|Martin Prokop
|Viktor Chytka
|211
|Mattias Ekström
|Emil Bergkvist
|212
|Sebastian Halpern
|Bernardo Graue
|213
|Vaidotas Žala
|Paulo Fiuza
|214
|Benediktas Vanagas
|Kuldar Sikk
|215
|Erik van Loon
|Sébastien Delaunay
|216
|Brian Baragwanath
|Leonard Cremer
|217
|Henk Lategan
|Brett Cummings
|218
|Christian Lavieille
|Valentin Sarreaud
|219
|Lionel Baud
|Rémi Boulanger
|220
|Juan Cruz Yacopini
|Daniel Oliveras Carreras
|221
|Sheikh Khalid
|Al Qassimi
|222
|Laia Sanz
|Maurizio Gerini
|223
|Pierre Lachaume
|François Beguin
|224
|Wei Han
|Li Ma
|225
|Miroslav Zapletal
|Marek Sykora
|227
|Tim Coronel
|Tom Coronel
|228
|Jean-Rémy Bergounhe
|Lionel Costes
|229
|Isidre Esteve Pujol
|José Maria Villalobos Valcarcel
|230
|Lucas Moraes
|Timo Gottschalk
|231
|Romain Dumas
|Max Delfino
|232
|Jérôme Pélichet
|Pascal Larroque
|233
|Guoyu Zhang
|Jean-Pierre Garcin
|234
|Óscar Fuertes Aldanondo
|Diego Vallejo
|235
|Daniel Schöder
|Ryan Bland
|236
|Simon Vitse
|Frédéric Lefebvre
|237
|Po Tian
|Xuanyi Du
|238
|Denis Krotov
|Konstantin Zhiltsov
|239
|Pascal Thomasse
|Gérard Dubuy
|240
|Gintas Petrus
|José Marques
|241
|Andrea Lafarja
|Ashley García Chávez
|242
|Carlos Checa
|Marc Solà Terradellas
|243
|Maik Willems
|Robert van Pelt
|245
|Thomas Bell
|Gerhard Schutte
|246
|Akira Miura
|Laurent Lichtleuchter
|247
|Michel Kremer
|Thomas de Bois
|248
|Zi Yunliang
|He Sha
|249
|Mohamad Altwijri
|TBA
|250
|Ronald Basso
|Jean-Michel Polato
|251
|Alexandre Pesci
|Stephan Kuhni
|252
|Gérard Tramoni
|Dominique Totain
|253
|Jean-Pierre Strugo
|Christophe Crespo
|254
|Hugues Moilet
|Olivier Imschoot
|255
|Sergio Vallejo
|Mario Tome
|256
|Manuel Plaza Pérez
|Monica Plaza Vázquez
|257
|Koen Wauters
|Pascal Feryn
|258
|Yannick Panagiotis
|Valérie Panagiotis
|260
|TBA
|TBA
|261
|Philippe Raud
|Maxime Raud
|262
|Ludovic Gherardi
|François Borsotto
|263
|Ronald van Loon
|Erik Lemmen
|264
|Antoine Galland
|Yannick Demay
|266
|Dave Klaassen
|Tessa Rooth
|267
|Philippe Voisin
|Franck Maldonado
|268
|Tom de Leeuw
|Cédric Feryn
|269
|Magdalena Zajac
|Jacek Czachor
|270
|Karel Trneny
|Milan Horyl
|271
|Gurbanberdi Danatarow
|Didar Orazmedow
|272
|Hydyrberdi Abduhrahmanov
|Muhammetmyrat Gurbanov
|275
|Urvo Männama
|Risto Lepik
|276
|Jean-Philippe Béziat
|Vincent Albiri
|278
|Marco Piana
|Nicolas Garnier
T3 (Light Prototype)
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|300
|Francisco López Contardo
|Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre
|301
|Seth Quintero
|Dennis Zenz
|302
|Cristina Gutiérrez Herrero
|Pablo Moreno Huete
|303
|Austin Jones
|Gustavo Gugelmin
|304
|Gullaume de Mevius
|François Cazalet
|305
|Santiago Navarro
|Adrien Metge
|306
|Jean-Luc Ceccaldi-Pisson
|Cédric Duplé
|307
|Annett Fischer
|Annie Seel
|308
|Fernando Álvarez Castellano
|Xavier Panseri
|309
|Saleh Al-Saif
|TBA
|311
|Camelia Liparoti
|Xavier Blanco García
|312
|Dania Akeel
|Sergio Lafuente
|314
|Mitch Guthrie
|Kellon Walch
|315
|Michael Pisano
|Mayeul Barbet
|317
|Antoine Méo
|Fabien Planet
|318
|Joan Font
|Themis López
|319
|Helder Rodrigues
|Goncalo Reis
|320
|Mashael Alobaidan
|Paolo Ceci
|321
|Ahmed Alkuwari Fahad
|Manuel Lucchese
|322
|Ignacio Casale
|Alvaro Leon
|323
|Mercé Martí
|Lisette Bakker
|324
|Jordi Segura Vidiella
|Sergi Brugué
|325
|Jean-Pascal Besson
|Delphine Delfino
|326
|Xavier Foj
|Antonio Angulo
|327
|Anja van Loon
|Dmytro Tsyro
|328
|Ricardo Porem
|TBA
|329
|David Zille
|Sebastian Cesana
|330
|Javier Vélez
|Mateo Moreno Kristiansen
|331
|Khalid Aljafla
|Andrei Rudnitski
|332
|Claude Fournier
|Arnold Brucy
|333
|Ricardo Ramilo Suárez
|David Ribeiro Teles Megre
|334
|José Castan
|Jean-François Palissier
|336
|Brad Salazar
|Eugenio Arrieta
|337
|João Ferreira
|Filipe Palmeiro
|338
|Rafael Lesmes Suárez
|Eduardo Rafael Naval Pérez
|340
|Hans Wijs
|Tim Rietveld
|342
|Benjamin Lattard
|Patrick Jimbert
|343
|Roger Grouwels
|Maurice van Weersch
|344
|Aliyyah Koloc
|Stéphane Duplé
|345
|Yasmeen Koloc
|Calheine Taye Perry
|346
|Pâmela Bozzano
|Carlos Sachs
|347
|Enio Bozzano Jr.
|Luciano Gomes
|349
|Alfredo Rubio Fernández
|Luis Alberto Benedicto San Antonio
|350
|Patricia Pita Gago
|Ruben García
T4 (SSV)
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|400
|Rokas Baciuškas
|Oriol Vidal Montijano
|401
|Marek Goczał
|Łukasz Łaskawiec
|402
|Gerard Farrés Guell
|Diego Ortega Gil
|404
|Lucas Del Rio
|Bruno Jacomy
|405
|Michal Goczał
|Szymon Gospodarczyk
|406
|Rodrigo Luppi de Oliveira
|Maykel Justo
|407
|Paul Navarro
|Michaël Metge
|408
|Éric Abel
|Serge Gounon
|409
|Bruno Conti de Oliveira
|Pedro Bianchi Prata
|410
|Yasir Seaidan
|Alexey Kuzmich
|411
|Nicolas Cavigliasso
|Valentina Apertegarini
|412
|Jeremias González Ferioli
|Pedro Gonzalo Rinaldi
|414
|Molly Taylor
|Andrew Short
|415
|Xavier de Soultrait
|Martin Bonnet
|416
|Tomas Jancys
|Irmantas Braziunas
|417
|Paulo Oliveira
|Miguel Alberty
|418
|Florent Vayssade
|Nicolas Rey
|419
|Pato Silva
|Xavier Flick
|420
|Pietro Cinotto
|Alberto Bertoldi
|421
|Paul Spierings
|Jan Pieter van dere Stelt
|422
|Nicolas Brabeck-Letmathe
|Brice Aloth
|423
|Juan Miguel Fidel Medero
|Javier Ventaja
|424
|Frédéric Chesnau
|Stéphane Chesnau
|425
|Toomas Triisa
|Mart Meeru
|426
|Emilija Gelažninkiené
|Arūnas Gelažninkas
|427
|Pedro Manuel Peñate Muñoz
|Rosa Romero Font
|428
|Eryk Goczał
|Oriol Mena
|429
|Jean-Claude Pla
|Cyril Pla
|430
|Sebastian Guayasamin
|Ricardo Adrian Torlaschi
|431
|Mauro Esteban Lípez
|Ramón Núñez
|432
|Ferdinando Brachetti Peretti
|Matteo Casuccio
|433
|Geoff Minnitt
|Gerhard Snyman
|434
|Christophe Cresp
|Jean Brucy
|435
|Michele Cinotto
|Maurizio Dominella
|436
|Benoît Lepiètre
|Peter Serra
|437
|Cristiano Batista
|Fausto Mota
|438
|Éric Croquelois
|Jean-Luc Martin
|439
|Shinsuke Umeda
|Facundo Jaton
|440
|Gert-Jan van der Valk
|Branco de Lange
|441
|Stéphane Consani
|Thibault Jean de la Haye
|442
|Carlo Cinotto
|Marco Arnoletti
|443
|Osacar Ral Verdu
|TBA
|444
|Carlos Vento Sánchez
|Carlos Ruiz Moreno
|445
|António Marmolejo
|Ariel Jatón
|446
|Christophe Baillet
|Jean-Lou Herbeth
|447
|Rebecca Busi
|Giulia Maroni
|448
|Luis Diaz Soza
|Stanley Sherrington
|469
|Jeffrey Otten
|Marco Bouman
T5 (Truck)
|Number
|Driver
|Co-Driver
|Mechanic
|500
|Kees Koolen
|Wouter de Graaf
|Wouter Rozegaar
|501
|Martin Macík Jr.
|František Tomášek
|David Švanda
|502
|Janus van Kasteren
|Darek Rodewald
|Marcel Snijders
|503
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|504
|Victor Versteijnen
|Andreas van der Sande
|Teun van Dal
|505
|Jaroslav Valtr
|Rene Kilian
|Tomáš Šikola
|506
|Martin van den Brink
|Rijk Mouw
|Erik Kofman
|507
|Pascal de Baar
|Stefan Slootjes
|Marcin Krüger
|510
|Richard de Groot
|Mark Laan
|Jan Hulsebosch
|511
|Mitchel van den Brink
|Jarno van de Pol
|Moisès Torrallardona
|512
|Ben van de Laar
|Jan van de Laar
|Adolph Huijgens
|514
|Vaidotas Paškevičius
|Tomas Gužauskas
|Slavimor Volkov
|515
|Claudio Bellina
|Bruno Gotti
|Giulio Minetti
|516
|Egbert Wingens
|Marije van Ettekoven
|Marijn Beekmans
|517
|Ben de Groot
|Tom Brekelmans
|Govert Boogaard
|518
|Aleš Loprais
|Petr Pokora
|Jaroslav Valtr Jr.
|519
|Teuhito Sugawara
|Hirokazu Somemiya
|Yuji Mochizuki
|520
|Gert Huzink
|Rob Buursen
|Martin Roesink
|521
|Gerrit Zuurmond
|Tjeerd van Ballegooy
|Klaas Kwakkel
|522
|Jordi Juvanteny
|José Luis Criado
|Jordi Ballbé
|523
|Albert Llovera
|Margot Llobera
|Petr Vojkovský
|524
|Fiori Umberto
|Dario de Lorenzo
|Aldo de Lorenzo
|525
|Alberto Herrero
|Susana Hernando Inés
|Mario Rodríguez Sastre
|526
|Ad Hofmans
|Remon van der Steen
|Jan Paul van der Poel
|527
|Rafael Tibau Maynou
|Arnald Bastida Ubals
|Jordi Esteve Oro
|528
|Nico Stijnen
|Joël Ebbers
|Christiaan van der Haar
|529
|Dave Ingels
|Johannes Schotanus
|Philipp Rettig
|530
|Miklós Kovács
|Péter Czeglédi
|Ács László
|531
|Robert Kasak
|Tomáš Kazarka
|Jaroslav Kolar
|532
|José Martins
|Jérémie Gimbre
|Antonia de Roissard
|533
|William Groningen
|Wesley van Groningen
|Marco van Oevern
|534
|Igor Bouwens
|Syndiely Wade
|Ulrich Boerboom
|535
|Michael Baumann
|Philipp Beier
|Sebastian Lindner
|536
|Tomas Tomeček
|TBA
|Niccolo Funaioli
|537
|Sylvain Besnard
|Nicolas Falloux
|Sylvain Laliche
|538
|Adwin Hoondert
|Jasper Riezebos
|Erwin de Vos
|539
|Dave Berghmans
|Sam Koopmann
|Tom Geuens
|540
|Richard Gonzalez
|Patrick Prot
|Roger Audas
|541
|Pep Sabaté
|Jordi Montaner Busquets
|Pol Tibau Roura
|542
|Dusan Randysek
|Joël Darboure
|Anthony Robineau
|543
|Alex Aguirregaviria
|Francesc Salisi
|Jordi Perera
|544
|Jordi Celma Obiols
|Xavier Moreau
|Claudio Gianformaggio
|545
|Cesare Rickler Del Mare
|Oscar Bravo Garcia
|TBA
|546
|Stefan Henken
|Michael Helminger
|TBA
|547
|Zsolt Darázsi
|Pierre Calmon
|Palco Lubomir
|548
|Tariq Alrammah
|Samir Benbekhti
|Ramzi Menhem
|549
|Javier Jacoste
|Jose María Fontdevila Boloix
|Juan López Aldeanueva
|550
|Ahmed Benbekhti
|Bruno Seillet
|Mickaël Fauvel
|551
|Jean-François Cazères
|Jean-Bernard Arette
|TBA
|552
|David Giovannetti
|Renato Delmastro
|TBA
|553
|Armando Loureiro
|Sébastien Fargeas
|Eric Simonin
|554
|Philippe Perry
|Philippe Pedeche
|TBA
|555
|Giso Verschoor
|Laurent Lalanne
|Edwin van der Vegt
|556
|Yann Pellegrin
|Arnaud Ayala
|Luc Fertin