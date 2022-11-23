Dakar 2023 Cars, Prototypes, SSVs, Trucks total 218

When the 2023 Dakar Rally begins on 31 December 2022, 218 vehicles will comprise the five FIA classes. The number is a decrease from the 260 in 2022.

Seventy-two are in the T1 and T2 categories for cars, with the latter being for production vehicles like the Toyota Land Cruiser duo of Akira Miura and Ronald Basso fielded by Toyota Auto Body that has won T2 for the last nine years. As the defending overall winner, Nasser Al-Attiyah will sport #200. T1 and T2’s number assignments range from 200 to 299.

The Light Prototypes of T3 boast forty-four entries led by Francisco López Contardo. T3’s car numbers are in the 300s.

Forming the 400s are the SSVs in T4, with Rokas Baciuškas holding #400. While the lowest number is typically run by the reigning class victor, Austin Jones has moved up to T3. Baciuškas finished third in T4 at the 2022 Rally before winning the category’s World Rally-Raid Championship.

Trucks in T5 have numbers that range in the 500s. Last year’s winner Dmitry Sotnikov is not taking part as his KAMAZ-master team is barred due to their involvement with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Kees Koolen finished thirteenth in 2022, but he will hold #500 as the defending class W2RC winner.

The Russo-Ukrainian War prompted multiple Russian entries to back out as they refused to sign the FIA’s emergency measures to condemn it. Besides KAMAZ-master, Sergei Kariakin and Anastasiya Nifontova have also publicly declared their absences. On the other hand, Denis Krotov and Konstantin Zhiltosv will race in T1 under Israeli licences. Kariakin’s team-mate Nikita Mazepin, under sanction since the full-scale invasion began, has long maintained hope of being permitted but is not included on the entry list.

Jones is among a handful of Dakar entrants who contested the Baja 1000, also one of the largest off-road races in the world, this past weekend. Toby Price and Tomás de Gavardo are competing in the Bikes. After teaming up for the 1000, Gerard Farrés and António Marmolejo will race against each other in T4, and the latter is joined by fellow Baja partner Ariel Jatón.

Others are newcomers to Dakar such as Spanish Rally Champion Sergio Vallejo, FIA European Cup for Cross-Country Bajas champion João Ferreira, Eurol Rally Sport mechanic-turned-driver Nico Stijnen, 17-year-old Polish drifting champion Eryk Goczał, and twins Aliyyah and Yasmeen Koloc. Rally Raid Estonia, a new team to the rally, has a pair of débutants in Urvo Männama and Toomas Triisa. Triisa and Luis Diaz Soza qualified via the Road to Dakar programme that rewards outstanding rookies in select races with invitations.

Combined with the 144 riders in the Bike and Quad classes and the 91 entries in the Dakar Classic, there are 453 total participants.

Entries

T1/T2 (Car)

Number Driver Co-Driver 200 Nasser Al-Attiyah Martin Baumel 201 Sébastien Loeb Fabien Lurquin 202 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Michael Orr 203 Jakub Przygonski Armand Monleón 204 Stéphane Peterhansel Édouard Boulanger 205 Giniel de Villiers Dennis Murphy 206 Guerlain Chicherit Alex Winocq 207 Carlos Sainz Lucas Cruz 208 Orlando Terranova Alex Haro Bravo 209 Mathieu Serradori Loïc Minaudier 210 Martin Prokop Viktor Chytka 211 Mattias Ekström Emil Bergkvist 212 Sebastian Halpern Bernardo Graue 213 Vaidotas Žala Paulo Fiuza 214 Benediktas Vanagas Kuldar Sikk 215 Erik van Loon Sébastien Delaunay 216 Brian Baragwanath Leonard Cremer 217 Henk Lategan Brett Cummings 218 Christian Lavieille Valentin Sarreaud 219 Lionel Baud Rémi Boulanger 220 Juan Cruz Yacopini Daniel Oliveras Carreras 221 Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi 222 Laia Sanz Maurizio Gerini 223 Pierre Lachaume François Beguin 224 Wei Han Li Ma 225 Miroslav Zapletal Marek Sykora 227 Tim Coronel Tom Coronel 228 Jean-Rémy Bergounhe Lionel Costes 229 Isidre Esteve Pujol José Maria Villalobos Valcarcel 230 Lucas Moraes Timo Gottschalk 231 Romain Dumas Max Delfino 232 Jérôme Pélichet Pascal Larroque 233 Guoyu Zhang Jean-Pierre Garcin 234 Óscar Fuertes Aldanondo Diego Vallejo 235 Daniel Schöder Ryan Bland 236 Simon Vitse Frédéric Lefebvre 237 Po Tian Xuanyi Du 238 Denis Krotov Konstantin Zhiltsov 239 Pascal Thomasse Gérard Dubuy 240 Gintas Petrus José Marques 241 Andrea Lafarja Ashley García Chávez 242 Carlos Checa Marc Solà Terradellas 243 Maik Willems Robert van Pelt 245 Thomas Bell Gerhard Schutte 246 Akira Miura Laurent Lichtleuchter 247 Michel Kremer Thomas de Bois 248 Zi Yunliang He Sha 249 Mohamad Altwijri TBA 250 Ronald Basso Jean-Michel Polato 251 Alexandre Pesci Stephan Kuhni 252 Gérard Tramoni Dominique Totain 253 Jean-Pierre Strugo Christophe Crespo 254 Hugues Moilet Olivier Imschoot 255 Sergio Vallejo Mario Tome 256 Manuel Plaza Pérez Monica Plaza Vázquez 257 Koen Wauters Pascal Feryn 258 Yannick Panagiotis Valérie Panagiotis 260 TBA TBA 261 Philippe Raud Maxime Raud 262 Ludovic Gherardi François Borsotto 263 Ronald van Loon Erik Lemmen 264 Antoine Galland Yannick Demay 266 Dave Klaassen Tessa Rooth 267 Philippe Voisin Franck Maldonado 268 Tom de Leeuw Cédric Feryn 269 Magdalena Zajac Jacek Czachor 270 Karel Trneny Milan Horyl 271 Gurbanberdi Danatarow Didar Orazmedow 272 Hydyrberdi Abduhrahmanov Muhammetmyrat Gurbanov 275 Urvo Männama Risto Lepik 276 Jean-Philippe Béziat Vincent Albiri 278 Marco Piana Nicolas Garnier

T3 (Light Prototype)

Number Driver Co-Driver 300 Francisco López Contardo Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre 301 Seth Quintero Dennis Zenz 302 Cristina Gutiérrez Herrero Pablo Moreno Huete 303 Austin Jones Gustavo Gugelmin 304 Gullaume de Mevius François Cazalet 305 Santiago Navarro Adrien Metge 306 Jean-Luc Ceccaldi-Pisson Cédric Duplé 307 Annett Fischer Annie Seel 308 Fernando Álvarez Castellano Xavier Panseri 309 Saleh Al-Saif TBA 311 Camelia Liparoti Xavier Blanco García 312 Dania Akeel Sergio Lafuente 314 Mitch Guthrie Kellon Walch 315 Michael Pisano Mayeul Barbet 317 Antoine Méo Fabien Planet 318 Joan Font Themis López 319 Helder Rodrigues Goncalo Reis 320 Mashael Alobaidan Paolo Ceci 321 Ahmed Alkuwari Fahad Manuel Lucchese 322 Ignacio Casale Alvaro Leon 323 Mercé Martí Lisette Bakker 324 Jordi Segura Vidiella Sergi Brugué 325 Jean-Pascal Besson Delphine Delfino 326 Xavier Foj Antonio Angulo 327 Anja van Loon Dmytro Tsyro 328 Ricardo Porem TBA 329 David Zille Sebastian Cesana 330 Javier Vélez Mateo Moreno Kristiansen 331 Khalid Aljafla Andrei Rudnitski 332 Claude Fournier Arnold Brucy 333 Ricardo Ramilo Suárez David Ribeiro Teles Megre 334 José Castan Jean-François Palissier 336 Brad Salazar Eugenio Arrieta 337 João Ferreira Filipe Palmeiro 338 Rafael Lesmes Suárez Eduardo Rafael Naval Pérez 340 Hans Wijs Tim Rietveld 342 Benjamin Lattard Patrick Jimbert 343 Roger Grouwels Maurice van Weersch 344 Aliyyah Koloc Stéphane Duplé 345 Yasmeen Koloc Calheine Taye Perry 346 Pâmela Bozzano Carlos Sachs 347 Enio Bozzano Jr. Luciano Gomes 349 Alfredo Rubio Fernández Luis Alberto Benedicto San Antonio 350 Patricia Pita Gago Ruben García

T4 (SSV)

Number Driver Co-Driver 400 Rokas Baciuškas Oriol Vidal Montijano 401 Marek Goczał Łukasz Łaskawiec 402 Gerard Farrés Guell Diego Ortega Gil 404 Lucas Del Rio Bruno Jacomy 405 Michal Goczał Szymon Gospodarczyk 406 Rodrigo Luppi de Oliveira Maykel Justo 407 Paul Navarro Michaël Metge 408 Éric Abel Serge Gounon 409 Bruno Conti de Oliveira Pedro Bianchi Prata 410 Yasir Seaidan Alexey Kuzmich 411 Nicolas Cavigliasso Valentina Apertegarini 412 Jeremias González Ferioli Pedro Gonzalo Rinaldi 414 Molly Taylor Andrew Short 415 Xavier de Soultrait Martin Bonnet 416 Tomas Jancys Irmantas Braziunas 417 Paulo Oliveira Miguel Alberty 418 Florent Vayssade Nicolas Rey 419 Pato Silva Xavier Flick 420 Pietro Cinotto Alberto Bertoldi 421 Paul Spierings Jan Pieter van dere Stelt 422 Nicolas Brabeck-Letmathe Brice Aloth 423 Juan Miguel Fidel Medero Javier Ventaja 424 Frédéric Chesnau Stéphane Chesnau 425 Toomas Triisa Mart Meeru 426 Emilija Gelažninkiené Arūnas Gelažninkas 427 Pedro Manuel Peñate Muñoz Rosa Romero Font 428 Eryk Goczał Oriol Mena 429 Jean-Claude Pla Cyril Pla 430 Sebastian Guayasamin Ricardo Adrian Torlaschi 431 Mauro Esteban Lípez Ramón Núñez 432 Ferdinando Brachetti Peretti Matteo Casuccio 433 Geoff Minnitt Gerhard Snyman 434 Christophe Cresp Jean Brucy 435 Michele Cinotto Maurizio Dominella 436 Benoît Lepiètre Peter Serra 437 Cristiano Batista Fausto Mota 438 Éric Croquelois Jean-Luc Martin 439 Shinsuke Umeda Facundo Jaton 440 Gert-Jan van der Valk Branco de Lange 441 Stéphane Consani Thibault Jean de la Haye 442 Carlo Cinotto Marco Arnoletti 443 Osacar Ral Verdu TBA 444 Carlos Vento Sánchez Carlos Ruiz Moreno 445 António Marmolejo Ariel Jatón 446 Christophe Baillet Jean-Lou Herbeth 447 Rebecca Busi Giulia Maroni 448 Luis Diaz Soza Stanley Sherrington 469 Jeffrey Otten Marco Bouman

T5 (Truck)

Number Driver Co-Driver Mechanic 500 Kees Koolen Wouter de Graaf Wouter Rozegaar 501 Martin Macík Jr. František Tomášek David Švanda 502 Janus van Kasteren Darek Rodewald Marcel Snijders 503 TBA TBA TBA 504 Victor Versteijnen Andreas van der Sande Teun van Dal 505 Jaroslav Valtr Rene Kilian Tomáš Šikola 506 Martin van den Brink Rijk Mouw Erik Kofman 507 Pascal de Baar Stefan Slootjes Marcin Krüger 510 Richard de Groot Mark Laan Jan Hulsebosch 511 Mitchel van den Brink Jarno van de Pol Moisès Torrallardona 512 Ben van de Laar Jan van de Laar Adolph Huijgens 514 Vaidotas Paškevičius Tomas Gužauskas Slavimor Volkov 515 Claudio Bellina Bruno Gotti Giulio Minetti 516 Egbert Wingens Marije van Ettekoven Marijn Beekmans 517 Ben de Groot Tom Brekelmans Govert Boogaard 518 Aleš Loprais Petr Pokora Jaroslav Valtr Jr. 519 Teuhito Sugawara Hirokazu Somemiya Yuji Mochizuki 520 Gert Huzink Rob Buursen Martin Roesink 521 Gerrit Zuurmond Tjeerd van Ballegooy Klaas Kwakkel 522 Jordi Juvanteny José Luis Criado Jordi Ballbé 523 Albert Llovera Margot Llobera Petr Vojkovský 524 Fiori Umberto Dario de Lorenzo Aldo de Lorenzo 525 Alberto Herrero Susana Hernando Inés Mario Rodríguez Sastre 526 Ad Hofmans Remon van der Steen Jan Paul van der Poel 527 Rafael Tibau Maynou Arnald Bastida Ubals Jordi Esteve Oro 528 Nico Stijnen Joël Ebbers Christiaan van der Haar 529 Dave Ingels Johannes Schotanus Philipp Rettig 530 Miklós Kovács Péter Czeglédi Ács László 531 Robert Kasak Tomáš Kazarka Jaroslav Kolar 532 José Martins Jérémie Gimbre Antonia de Roissard 533 William Groningen Wesley van Groningen Marco van Oevern 534 Igor Bouwens Syndiely Wade Ulrich Boerboom 535 Michael Baumann Philipp Beier Sebastian Lindner 536 Tomas Tomeček TBA Niccolo Funaioli 537 Sylvain Besnard Nicolas Falloux Sylvain Laliche 538 Adwin Hoondert Jasper Riezebos Erwin de Vos 539 Dave Berghmans Sam Koopmann Tom Geuens 540 Richard Gonzalez Patrick Prot Roger Audas 541 Pep Sabaté Jordi Montaner Busquets Pol Tibau Roura 542 Dusan Randysek Joël Darboure Anthony Robineau 543 Alex Aguirregaviria Francesc Salisi Jordi Perera 544 Jordi Celma Obiols Xavier Moreau Claudio Gianformaggio 545 Cesare Rickler Del Mare Oscar Bravo Garcia TBA 546 Stefan Henken Michael Helminger TBA 547 Zsolt Darázsi Pierre Calmon Palco Lubomir 548 Tariq Alrammah Samir Benbekhti Ramzi Menhem 549 Javier Jacoste Jose María Fontdevila Boloix Juan López Aldeanueva 550 Ahmed Benbekhti Bruno Seillet Mickaël Fauvel 551 Jean-François Cazères Jean-Bernard Arette TBA 552 David Giovannetti Renato Delmastro TBA 553 Armando Loureiro Sébastien Fargeas Eric Simonin 554 Philippe Perry Philippe Pedeche TBA 555 Giso Verschoor Laurent Lalanne Edwin van der Vegt 556 Yann Pellegrin Arnaud Ayala Luc Fertin