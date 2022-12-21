2023 SRX returns to Stafford and Eldora, adds 4 new tracks

The Superstar Racing Experience‘s third season will see the summer championship head back to Stafford Motor Speedway and Eldora Speedway, while also racing at four new locations. The schedule was released on Wednesday.

“The six tracks we selected came from a list of 42 fantastic venues, all who had real interest in hosting an SRX race this summer,” series CEO Don Hawk stated. “When selecting the schedule, we prioritised historic tracks that have had success hosting big-time events. We are really excited with the six tracks that have been selected; the venues will be packed and bring incredible energy and local racing passion that will come out on ESPN for Thursday Night Thunder. This summer will be short track racing at its very best. SRX at 6 historic short tracks all over the US—we can’t wait and are so excited for the fans to experience it on ESPN in primetime.”

Stafford has served as the season opener since the inaugural year in 2021, with Doug Coby and Ryan Newman winning the two editions, and will continue to do so in 2023 on 13 July. The half-mile track is located in Stafford Springs, Connecticut, just fifty miles away from Bristol where new SRX broadcaster ESPN is headquartered.

Thunder Road Speedbowl is one of the four new tracks. Founded by legendary commentator Ken Squier, the Vermont quarter mile hosts the popular Milk Bowl and is even the racing stomping ground for Governor Phil Scott, who has won a championship at the track three times.

In Virginia, SRX will race at Motor Mile Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series held a round there between 1989 and 1992. Berlin Raceway in Michigan has hosted the ARCA Menards Series since 1986.

Like in 2022, the final two rounds will take place on dirt as the series returns to founder Tony Stewart‘s Eldora Speedway before going to Lucas Oil Speedway. Stewart won the lone Eldora race in 2021. The latter, not to be confused with Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, is located in Missouri and is nicknamed the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks”.

“It was important to us to kick-off this summer at Stafford Motor Speedway, in Bristol’s backyard. Stafford and the Arute Family have done a first-class job, and the proximity to ESPN made the home game concept very exciting,” Hawk continued. “SRX’s first visit to Thunder Road will be awesome: the fans there are spectacular, and we’re excited for race rans around the country to see how awesome that place is. We are equally excited to visit Motor Mile and Berlin Race; these are two tracks that have been on our radar since day one. Finally, finishing the season with back-to-back dirt races will test the driver’s adaptability. Eldora is a world class facility, and with Tony, we know we are getting the very best. Hosting our championship at Lucas Oil Speedway in Missouri will be the perfect finale to a diverse and exciting 2023 summer schedule.”

As part of the new agreement with ESPN, all six races will take place on Thursday nights.

2023 schedule