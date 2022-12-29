Nikola Tsolov joins ART Grand Prix for the 2023 Formula 3 season

Nikola Tsolov joins ART Grand Prix ahead of the 2023 Formula 3 season, making the step up from the Spanish F4 championship.

The Bulgarian took thirteen victories over the course of the Spanish Formula 4 season, which saw him take the title in dominant fashion.

Tsolov also took part in Formula 3 post-season testing in Jerez earlier in the year for the ART team, with his performances in Spain prompting the promotion to a permanent drive for the French outfit.

ART Grand Prix team principal Sebastien Phillipe echoed this sentiment, “Although it was his debut in F3 and with ART Grand Prix, during the Jerez test Nikola confirmed his ability to adapt quickly and well to a new environment as well as getting the most out of the car.

“His natural speed is reinforced by a great thirst for learning and by remarkable seriousness and determination for such a young age.”

Tsolov also shared his thoughts on the new chapter of his racing career, “It’s a pleasure for me to be stepping up to FIA F3 next year with ART Grand Prix.

“They’ve been very successful in every championship they’ve competed in and a lot of F1 drivers have been a part of the team. So, I’m super happy to start our journey!”