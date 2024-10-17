Julien Sainier’s Porsche 911 wins 2024 Tour de Corse Historique

Despite being a newcomer to the race and not having been on Corsica in two decades, Julien Saunier claimed the Tour de Corse Historique in dominant fashion.

Driving a Porsche 911 with Frédéric Vauclare as co-driver, Saunier took the early lead after the first day. He battled with Tom Pieri‘s BMW X3 throughout the race, the two comprising the top positions for all seventeen Selective Sections. Saunier ultimately took the upper hand in each of the final four legs to pull away with a total time of 3:59:26. Pieri settled for second and less than a minute back at 4:00:11.

“I didn’t know the car or the rally, and I hadn’t returned to the island since competing in the 2005 Corte Rally, but we prepared well with meticulous reconnaissance,” said Saunier. “The secret of our victory lies largely in Frédéric’s incredibly precise notes. He even identified where water might flow in case of rain, and that’s exactly what happened. He coached me on when to push or hold back. Our victory is sixty percent his.

“It’s extraordinary because I’ve dreamed of participating in the Tour de Corse Historique for a long time. It’s a legendary rally.”

Jos Verstappen finished twentieth in his historic rally début. The former F1 driver ran as high as eighth, but an oil leak in his Porsche during Stage #3 dropped him down the order. While a sour note, Verstappen has expressed interest in returning for the 2025 edition.

While the 2024 race was intended to be a celebration of the Lancia 037, it was ultimately a Porsche 911 showcase. Besides Saunier, Christophe Baillet won the VHRS regularity category in his own 911, overcoming a gearbox change after the first day to take the lead on the penultimate leg. He scored 149 points, eight fewer than runner-up and fellow Porsche driver Pierre Feligioni.

Class winners

Historic Racing Cars

Class Overall Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Car Group Time A3 (2) 68 164 Bernard Queyroix Françoise Queyroix Morris Mini Cooper S 2 5:34:00 A3 (4/5) 79 178 Jean-Pierre Paolin Michel Bourgeat Alfa Romeo Coupe Sprint 4/5 6:23:36 A4 60 205 Jean-Charles Guigues Olivier Gentil Lotus Elan 4/5 5:23:40 A6 74 176 Marco Brunner Lucas Brunner Ford Mustang 2 5:52:48 B4 (2) 72 162 Philippe Lefaure Ludovic Mounier Volkswagen Cox 1303S 2 5:46:04 B4 (4/5) 32 72 Johan Allagnon Joanna Bouquillon Jidé 1600 4/5 4:44:30 B5 52 135 Phillip Harris Alun Cook Ford Escort 2 5:06:05 B7 35 84 Thomas Pellegrin Marc Bernardi Porsche 911 2.3 ST 4/5 4:45:50 B8 1 10 Julien Saunier Frédéric Vauclare Porsche 911 SC Gr.4 4/5 3:59:26 C4 62 98 Stéphane Castelli Romain Pieretti Volkswagen Golf 2 5:26:38 C5 (2) 42 209 Alexandre Boutin Marine Rodax Opel Kadett C GTE 2 4:50:58 C5 (4/5) 3 16 Karl Vandewoestyne Ulysse Poupard Ford Escort Mk2 4/5 4:13:28 C7 (2) 45 200 Daniel Rey Jeanne Rey Alfa Romeo GTV6 2 4:56:33 C7 (4/5) 14 31 Paul Lietaer Mar Vandemoortele Opel Ascona 400 4/5 4:24:36 C8 (3) 25 77 Gilles Angevin Pauline Prat Porsche 911 SC 3 4:37:38 C8 (4/5) 5 15 Pascal Ippoliti Mathieu Coutier Porsche 911 4/5 4:15:46 D3 82 64 Segolen Jérôme Cadoret Citroën Visa BJ 6:51:36 D4 (AJ) 64 143 Philippe Noyer Didier Lefaucheur Peugeot 205 GTi AJ 5:28:24 D4 (BJ) 65 195 Alexandre Chefdeville Christophe Lorenzon Citroën Visa Chrono Group B BJ 5:28:24 D5 (AJ) 67 171 Mickaël Palagi Bertrand Boutier BMW E30 323i AJ 5:32:30 D5 (BJ) 22 68 Gilles Suzanne David Suzanne Renault R5 Turbo BJ 4:34:17 D8 8 48 Bernard Revest Pierre-Jean Finidori Lancia 037 BJ 4:19:45 Women 39 69 Luisa Zumelli Giovanni Agnese Porsche 911 Carrera RS 4/5 4:49:42

