Julien Sainier’s Porsche 911 wins 2024 Tour de Corse Historique

Credit: David Marvier

Despite being a newcomer to the race and not having been on Corsica in two decades, Julien Saunier claimed the Tour de Corse Historique in dominant fashion.

Driving a Porsche 911 with Frédéric Vauclare as co-driver, Saunier took the early lead after the first day. He battled with Tom Pieri‘s BMW X3 throughout the race, the two comprising the top positions for all seventeen Selective Sections. Saunier ultimately took the upper hand in each of the final four legs to pull away with a total time of 3:59:26. Pieri settled for second and less than a minute back at 4:00:11.

“I didn’t know the car or the rally, and I hadn’t returned to the island since competing in the 2005 Corte Rally, but we prepared well with meticulous reconnaissance,” said Saunier. “The secret of our victory lies largely in Frédéric’s incredibly precise notes. He even identified where water might flow in case of rain, and that’s exactly what happened. He coached me on when to push or hold back. Our victory is sixty percent his.

“It’s extraordinary because I’ve dreamed of participating in the Tour de Corse Historique for a long time. It’s a legendary rally.”

Jos Verstappen finished twentieth in his historic rally début. The former F1 driver ran as high as eighth, but an oil leak in his Porsche during Stage #3 dropped him down the order. While a sour note, Verstappen has expressed interest in returning for the 2025 edition.

While the 2024 race was intended to be a celebration of the Lancia 037, it was ultimately a Porsche 911 showcase. Besides Saunier, Christophe Baillet won the VHRS regularity category in his own 911, overcoming a gearbox change after the first day to take the lead on the penultimate leg. He scored 149 points, eight fewer than runner-up and fellow Porsche driver Pierre Feligioni.

Class winners

Historic Racing Cars

ClassOverall FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverCarGroupTime
A3 (2)68164Bernard QueyroixFrançoise QueyroixMorris Mini Cooper S25:34:00
A3 (4/5)79178Jean-Pierre PaolinMichel BourgeatAlfa Romeo Coupe Sprint4/56:23:36
A460205Jean-Charles GuiguesOlivier GentilLotus Elan4/55:23:40
A674176Marco BrunnerLucas BrunnerFord Mustang25:52:48
B4 (2)72162Philippe LefaureLudovic MounierVolkswagen Cox 1303S25:46:04
B4 (4/5)3272Johan AllagnonJoanna BouquillonJidé 16004/54:44:30
B552135Phillip HarrisAlun CookFord Escort25:06:05
B73584Thomas PellegrinMarc BernardiPorsche 911 2.3 ST4/54:45:50
B8110Julien SaunierFrédéric VauclarePorsche 911 SC Gr.44/53:59:26
C46298Stéphane CastelliRomain PierettiVolkswagen Golf25:26:38
C5 (2)42209Alexandre BoutinMarine RodaxOpel Kadett C GTE24:50:58
C5 (4/5)316Karl VandewoestyneUlysse PoupardFord Escort Mk24/54:13:28
C7 (2)45200Daniel ReyJeanne ReyAlfa Romeo GTV624:56:33
C7 (4/5)1431Paul LietaerMar VandemoorteleOpel Ascona 4004/54:24:36
C8 (3)2577Gilles AngevinPauline PratPorsche 911 SC34:37:38
C8 (4/5)515Pascal IppolitiMathieu CoutierPorsche 9114/54:15:46
D38264SegolenJérôme CadoretCitroën VisaBJ6:51:36
D4 (AJ)64143Philippe NoyerDidier LefaucheurPeugeot 205 GTiAJ5:28:24
D4 (BJ)65195Alexandre ChefdevilleChristophe LorenzonCitroën Visa Chrono Group BBJ5:28:24
D5 (AJ)67171Mickaël PalagiBertrand BoutierBMW E30 323iAJ5:32:30
D5 (BJ)2268Gilles SuzanneDavid SuzanneRenault R5 TurboBJ4:34:17
D8848Bernard RevestPierre-Jean FinidoriLancia 037BJ4:19:45
Women3969Luisa ZumelliGiovanni AgnesePorsche 911 Carrera RS4/54:49:42

Historic Sports Regularity Vehicles

ClassOverall FinishNumberDriverCo-DriverCarPoints
High24313Jean-Louis HerbethChristophe Jover1983 Porsche 928S1,198
Intermediate1330Christophe BailletJean-Marc Piret1982 Porsche 911149
Medium5445Jean RigondetOlivier Souillard1971 CG 1200235
Low3456Alain ArnalDenis Goudou1969 Morris Cooper S188
Women45461Stephanie BayardMarie-Carla Favier1960 Porsche 3563,385
