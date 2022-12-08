Team Australia purchase Andy McMillin’s Trophy Truck for 2023 Baja 1000

Toby Price and Paul Weel‘s 2022 Baja 1000 literally went up in flames when their Trophy Truck caught fire after 170 miles, but they will be back in 2023 with a more than capable truck. On Thursday, the Team Australia duo revealed they had purchased Andy McMillin‘s Trophy Truck as McMillin ends his full-time racing career.

McMillin, a five-time Baja 1000 champion, announced his retirement from full-time competition on Wednesday and that he had sold his truck. The truck, a Chevrolet AM31, uses motors from Joe Gibbs Racing and is a Mason Motorsports AWD like the one Team Australia ran at the Baja 1000. Price and Weel previously raced a Geiser Brothers 2WD at the Vegas to Reno and Baja 400.

“Team Australia is back in the game, Paul is not giving up that easy. He loves this sport and got amazing people behind him,” wrote Price. “Huge big thanks to Andy McMillin, we wish you all the best mate and I’m sure it’s not the end of the #31. Team Australia is ready to go again after our bad run in the Baja 1000 this year.”

2022 marked Weel’s first season competing in SCORE International while Price has occasionally dabbled in the series since 2012. Price finished runner-up in the 2019 Baja 1000 alongside Nasser Al-Attiyah, both of whom have won the Dakar Rally.

When Weel made his racing return in 2020 after taking the previous decade off, he began taking part in desert events with Best in the Desert and the Australian Off Road Championship. The two have competed against each other in AORC and the Stadium Super Trucks.

Team Australia, a partnership formed in May, finished fifth overall at the Baja 400 in September. The blaze at the Baja 1000 effectively reduced their truck to its frame, which Price has since reclaimed though he quipped its only use now was as “wall art”.

The 2023 Baja 1000 will take place on 13–18 November. While they have only confirmed the Baja 1000, they will likely contest the Baja 400 on 12–17 September as well since the 400’s finishing results set the starting order for the 1000.