Andy McMillin steps away from full-time racing

After five Baja 1000 victories and many more victories in the desert, Andy McMillin is calling it a career. On Wednesday, he announced he will retire from full-time competition and has sold his Trophy Truck. While this does leave the door open for an occasional return, he will no longer pursue the SCORE International World Desert Championship or other related titles.

“This was not an easy decision by any means, probably the hardest of my life actually, but is one that is best for my family and I at this time,” said McMillin.

“Racing is in my blood and is my passion; I still think about it non-stop and I don’t think that will ever change. We are keeping our pre-run trucks, chase trucks and all of our pit equipment because I know I’d still like to race in the longer races in whatever capacity or opportunity presents itself.

“I look forward to lots more pre-running adventures with my dad and soon my own kids. Sharing the culture and adventure of Baja is really why we do all of of this to begin with.

“I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart who believed in me, entrusted me to pay their paychecks, represent their brands, chased me around Baja and supported me in the races from near and far. None of this would have been possible without any of you.

“I look forward to new business adventures in my future and am excited to see where life takes me.”

A mainstay of the Trophy Truck class, McMillin won the legendary Baja 1000 overall five times in 2006, 2009, 2011, 2014, and 2015. The first win, shortly after moving from Class 1 to TT, came at the age of nineteen, making him the youngest to achieve the feat and breaking the previous record set by his team-mate and off-road great Robby Gordon. His 2009 and 2011 victories came alongside father Scott, while his last two were with Rob MacCachren.

After his maiden 1000 win, he became owner/driver of the #31 Trophy Truck. In recent years, McMillin teamed up with fellow Red Bull driver Bryce Menzies for the 1000, though their two most recent endeavours ended in retirements for mechanical reasons.

He also won the Baja 500 thrice in 2010, 2017, and 2019, as well as the San Felipe 250 in 2005 and 2019. Other victories outside of SCORE include two Mint 400 and Vegas to Reno triumphs apiece.

Nicknamed “Bebo”, he hails from a decorated racing family that includes cousins Dan and Luke, the latter of whom won the 2022 Baja 1000 with MacCachren and the SCORE Trophy Truck class championship. Uncle Mark also has five Baja 1000s to his name and is an inductee into the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame like his father and Andy’s grandfather Corky.