Full-time Kaulig stint ends for Landon Cassill

Landon Cassill got one of the best rides of his NASCAR career in 2022 when he ran the full Xfinity Series schedule for Kaulig Racing. However, a lack of funding for 2023 means his time in the team’s #10 Chevrolet Camaro has come to a close. He did not specify if he would return to the team on a part-time basis.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be driving the 10 car full time this year,” tweeted Cassill on Wednesday. “However, my quest to win in NASCAR continues.

“Sponsorships drive my business, and my sponsors over the last two years have been through a lot. Rebuilding will be my top priority.

“During this period, I’ll be training and preparing for the opportunity to win.

“Thanks to @C_Rice1 (Chris Rice) and @MattKaulig (Matt Kaulig) for the shot in 2022, and for being a great team.”

Cassill arrived at Kaulig in 2022 with full sponsorship from cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital, who had worked with him since 2021. However, a collapse of major crypto companies like Voyager’s buyer FTX also resulted in its bankruptcy and consequently Cassill lost his funding.

In his lone season with Kaulig, he scored twelve top tens and five top fives with a best finish of second at Martinsville. Cassill came up just short of making the playoffs and placed thirteenth in points.

Kaulig fields the #11 for Daniel Hemric and the #16 for Chandler Smith, while a replacement in the #10—if it is fielded at all—has not been immediately revealed.