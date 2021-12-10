Landon Cassill joins Kaulig, Voyager follows

Landon Cassill is finally getting a shot in competitive equipment. On Thursday, Kaulig Racing announced Cassill will drive the #10 Chevrolet Camaro for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital will follow him as sponsor.

Despite being a fan favourite, Cassill has been a journeyman throughout his NASCAR career as he bounced between multiple teams. In 2021, he rejoined JD Motorsports, for whom he ran the full 2014 and 2015 Xfinity seasons, and finished twenty-second in points. He has fourteen career top tens in the Xfinity Series and a best finish of third in the 2011 season opener at Daytona.

Much of Cassill’s national series starts have come in the Cup Series, with 326 races since 2010 for a variety of organisations. His highest finish is fourth at Talladega in 2014. For 2021, he ran the fall Daytona and Talladega for Gaunt Brothers Racing.

Kaulig will easily be the best team that Cassill has raced for since being a Hendrick Motorsports development driver in the late 2000s. New team-mates Daniel Hemric and A.J. Allmendinger respectively won the 2021 championship and regular season title.

“We are really excited to bring Landon Cassill onboard for the 2022 season,” Kaulig president Chris Rice stated. “Landon has competed in NASCAR’s top series for many years and has brought with him a pivotal partner in Voyager Digital. We are looking forward to this partnership with Voyager and think Landon will be a great asset to our Kaulig Racing family.”

Voyager joined Cassill and JDM in 2021 as part of a unique deal. With the current craze over cryptocurrency, the sponsorship is exclusively paid in crypto for Cassill, though Voyager will pay Kaulig through traditional United States dollars.

“Continuing my partnership with Voyager Digital and driving for Kaulig Racing is an incredible opportunity for me,” commented Cassill. “I have a world-class partner in Voyager and the best support team in the business with Kaulig Racing. I am excited to not only have a shot to win races, but to also bring awareness to crypto and help educate people in a space that I’ve been personally invested in for a number of years.”

Cassill replaces Jeb Burton in the #10. Burton, who won at Talladega in the summer in his lone season with Kaulig, has not announced his 2022 plans.