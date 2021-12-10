NASCAR Xfinity Series

Landon Cassill joins Kaulig, Voyager follows

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Voyager Digital

Landon Cassill is finally getting a shot in competitive equipment. On Thursday, Kaulig Racing announced Cassill will drive the #10 Chevrolet Camaro for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital will follow him as sponsor.

Despite being a fan favourite, Cassill has been a journeyman throughout his NASCAR career as he bounced between multiple teams. In 2021, he rejoined JD Motorsports, for whom he ran the full 2014 and 2015 Xfinity seasons, and finished twenty-second in points. He has fourteen career top tens in the Xfinity Series and a best finish of third in the 2011 season opener at Daytona.

Much of Cassill’s national series starts have come in the Cup Series, with 326 races since 2010 for a variety of organisations. His highest finish is fourth at Talladega in 2014. For 2021, he ran the fall Daytona and Talladega for Gaunt Brothers Racing.

Kaulig will easily be the best team that Cassill has raced for since being a Hendrick Motorsports development driver in the late 2000s. New team-mates Daniel Hemric and A.J. Allmendinger respectively won the 2021 championship and regular season title.

“We are really excited to bring Landon Cassill onboard for the 2022 season,” Kaulig president Chris Rice stated. “Landon has competed in NASCAR’s top series for many years and has brought with him a pivotal partner in Voyager Digital. We are looking forward to this partnership with Voyager and think Landon will be a great asset to our Kaulig Racing family.”

Voyager joined Cassill and JDM in 2021 as part of a unique deal. With the current craze over cryptocurrency, the sponsorship is exclusively paid in crypto for Cassill, though Voyager will pay Kaulig through traditional United States dollars.

“Continuing my partnership with Voyager Digital and driving for Kaulig Racing is an incredible opportunity for me,” commented Cassill. “I have a world-class partner in Voyager and the best support team in the business with Kaulig Racing. I am excited to not only have a shot to win races, but to also bring awareness to crypto and help educate people in a space that I’ve been personally invested in for a number of years.”

Cassill replaces Jeb Burton in the #10. Burton, who won at Talladega in the summer in his lone season with Kaulig, has not announced his 2022 plans.

Share
1279 posts

About author
History major at San Jose State University and lifelong motorsports fan who covers NASCAR and the Stadium Super Trucks.
Articles
Related posts
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Josh Williams joins McLeod for 2022 Xfinity season

By
1 Mins read
Mullet to McLeod? Josh Williams has signed a multi-year contract with B.J. McLeod Motorsports to drive the #78 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning 2022 with aspirations of moving up to the Cup Series.
NASCAR Truck SeriesNASCAR Xfinity Series

IRP restored with rename to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

By
1 Mins read
Ahead of its return to the NASCAR schedule in 2022, Lucas Oil Raceway has revived the popular Indianapolis Raceway Park name to become Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
NASCAR Xfinity Series

Parker Retzlaff enters Xfinity Series on 10-race slate for RSS

By
2 Mins read
18-year-old ARCA East driver and sim racer Parker Retzlaff will make his NASCAR Xfinity début in 2022 when he runs ten races for RSS Racing.