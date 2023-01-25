Formula 1Indy NXT

Jamie Chadwick Continues with Williams Driver Academy into 2023 Despite Indy NXT Move

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Williams Racing

Jamie Chadwick will continue within the Williams Driver Academy in 2023 despite switching her racing activities from W Series to Indy NXT.

The twenty-four-year-old British racer is a three-time W Series champion having added the 2022 title to the ones she earned back in 2019 and 2021, but a planned move into either the FIA Formula 2 or FIA Formula 3 championships failed to materialise due to a lack of financial backing.

Chadwick, however, has picked up a prime drive in Indy NXT, formerly known as Indy Lights, with Andretti Autosport, and will race in 2023 in the #28 DHL entry. 

However, remaining with the Williams Driver Academy keeps open her dreams of one day reaching and racing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

“To be continuing my relationship with Williams is amazing; I’ve had their support since 2019,” said Chadwick.  “Having the opportunity to immerse myself within the team and keep that Formula 1 dream alive is very important.

“I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Sven Smeets, the Sporting Director at Williams Racing, has welcomed the news that Chadwick will remain part of the academy in 2023, and the team will be supporting her fully through her move into the American single seater racing scene.

“We’re very excited to have Jamie continuing as a core part of our Driver Academy at Williams Racing,” said Smeets.  “She’s an incredibly talented driver and an important role model in inspiring the next generation of females in motorsport.

“We look forward to supporting her in 2023 while she takes on the new challenge in INDY NXT.”

Share
13399 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Signing Long Term Contract with Williams ‘One of the Best Feelings’ – Alexander Albon

By
2 Mins read
Alexander Albon is pleased to have job security for the first time in his Formula 1 career thanks to the long-term contract he signed with Williams early on during the 2022 season.
Formula 1

Aston Martin Development has ‘Come a long way’ since Racing Point Days - Lance Stroll

By
2 Mins read
Lance Stroll says Aston Martin would not have been able to improve their car as much as they did in 2022 in their precious guise as Racing Point.
Formula 1

AlphaTauri’s Franz Tost discusses interest in signing Schumacher: "I would actually have liked to have Mick in the car"

By
1 Mins read
AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Tost said that he considered Mick Schumacher to be a contender for a seat at the team before signing Nyck de Vries for 2023.