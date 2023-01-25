Jamie Chadwick Continues with Williams Driver Academy into 2023 Despite Indy NXT Move

Jamie Chadwick will continue within the Williams Driver Academy in 2023 despite switching her racing activities from W Series to Indy NXT.

The twenty-four-year-old British racer is a three-time W Series champion having added the 2022 title to the ones she earned back in 2019 and 2021, but a planned move into either the FIA Formula 2 or FIA Formula 3 championships failed to materialise due to a lack of financial backing.

Chadwick, however, has picked up a prime drive in Indy NXT, formerly known as Indy Lights, with Andretti Autosport, and will race in 2023 in the #28 DHL entry.

However, remaining with the Williams Driver Academy keeps open her dreams of one day reaching and racing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

“To be continuing my relationship with Williams is amazing; I’ve had their support since 2019,” said Chadwick. “Having the opportunity to immerse myself within the team and keep that Formula 1 dream alive is very important.

“I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Sven Smeets, the Sporting Director at Williams Racing, has welcomed the news that Chadwick will remain part of the academy in 2023, and the team will be supporting her fully through her move into the American single seater racing scene.

“We’re very excited to have Jamie continuing as a core part of our Driver Academy at Williams Racing,” said Smeets. “She’s an incredibly talented driver and an important role model in inspiring the next generation of females in motorsport.

“We look forward to supporting her in 2023 while she takes on the new challenge in INDY NXT.”