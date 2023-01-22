Nico Mueller ‘learned an enormous amount’ from season-opening Mexico City E-Prix

Nico Mueller endured a challenging start to the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, as the ABT CUPRA Formula E Team discovered the hard way that Gen3 is going to be an incredible challenge.

The Swiss driver would’ve presumably liked his returning weekend to the all-electric series to have gone better, with the thirty year-old having ended the weekend in fourteenth. ABT Cupra were arguably the weakest team for the entirety of the Mexico City E-Prix, with Mueller having qualified eighteenth. With that in mind, he did make up four places during the race, with the Swiss driver having “learned an enormous amount” from the start of the Gen3 era.

“The entire team and also myself learned an enormous amount this weekend – we’ll take that as a positive takeaway. When we get home, it’s on to data analysis and then into the simulator, because fortunately the next race is only two weeks away.”

On the other side of the ABT Cupra garage, Robin Frijns suffered a nasty crash on the opening lap after hitting the back of Norman Nato. Frijns was sent to hospital for surgery not long after the crash, after fracturing his wrist and hand. Whilst the surgery was a success, he is set to miss the Diriyah E-Prix, with The Race reporting that’ll he be out for the bulk of the season. With that in mind, it has been confirmed that the Dutchman will be replaced by South African ABT DTM driver Kelvin van der Linde.