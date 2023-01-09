Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas heaps praise on team-mate Zhou Guanyu’s debut F1 season

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Valtteri Bottas has heaped praise on his Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN team-mate Zhou Guanyu’s rookie season in Formula 1 and believes his knowledge and understanding of the sport keeps getting better and better.

In an end-of-season interview with Autosport/Motorsport.com, Bottas spoke about a key attribute to his team-mate’s success in his debut season was his lack of mistakes.

“The biggest strength this year has been that he really hasn’t made any mistakes. It’s not guaranteed as a rookie, and it’s a sport where it’s easy to try too much and too hard and make silly mistakes.“

“Zhou has been good on giving himself some time to develop and not wanting things too quickly. He’s been able to progress step by step, both in qualifying pace and then in race pace.”

Alfa Romeo scored fifty-five points across the 2022 F1 season as they secured sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship. Even though Bottas scored forty-nine of those points, with Zhou only scoring six points in his rookie season, the Finish driver believes his knowledge and understanding of the sport continue to grow and get better.

“His technical knowledge is getting better and better, he’s getting more confident on choosing the set-up for him. It’s been good to see the progress.”

Bottas will team up with the Chinese driver once again for the upcoming 2023 season as their great relationship on and off track will be key to Alfa Romeo’s success going forward, with the team hoping that they can improve on last season’s standings this year.

Share
Avatar photo
62 posts

About author
I am 21 years old and a big fan of Formula 1 and Chelsea FC. I write articles for The Checkered Flag and The Chelsea Social. I am a UCFB Graduate in Sports Business and Sport Broadcasting and aspiring to work in the Sports Industry.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Red Bull’s Christian Horner applauds 2022 regulation changes which fostered “25% more passes”

By
2 Mins read
After an “incredible” season for the team, Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner said that the new technical regulations have proven to be good for the sport and allow for more exciting racing.
Formula 1

Kevin Magnussen ‘Mentally a lot Stronger’ on Formula 1 Return – Guenther Steiner

By
1 Mins read
Guenther Steiner says Kevin Magnussen came back to Haas in 2021 in a much better position mentally than he had left it at the end of 2020.
Formula 1

Rossi Hoping ‘Technical Leader’ Gasly Helps Alpine Development Push in 2023

By
1 Mins read
Pierre Gasly proved himself to be a technical leader at AlphaTauri, and Laurent Rossi hopes he can continue this role now he’s at Alpine.