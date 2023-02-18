2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: 55 on W2RC entry list

Over a month after the season began at the Dakar Rally, the World Rally-Raid Championship heads to Abu Dhabi for the thirty-second Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. After registration closed Saturday, fifty-five comprise the pre-inspection W2RC grid. Thirty are competing in FIA classes while twenty-five are on bikes and quads.

As the Dakar Rally is the largest rally raid of the year, it comes with little surprise that Abu Dhabi would feature a much smaller field. Still, there are plenty of major absentees like T1’s Team Audi Sport, whose next start will be the season-ending Rallye du Maroc especially after a disastrous Dakar that resulted in Carlos Sainz and Stéphane Peterhansel‘s co-driver Édouard Boulanger suffering injuries in crashes. Although Peterhansel is the reigning ADDC overall winner, he is not among those on the entry list.

Mattias Ekström, the only Audi member to finish the Dakar, is also the lone driver of the three to enter Abu Dhabi albeit in a T3 for South Racing. Audi had an arrangement with X-raid Team to field Mini John Cooper Works for the Audi drivers outside of Dakar and Morocco if they wished, though it appears Sainz and Peterhansel did not take up the offer pending a belated or non-championship entry.

Despite Audi electing not to defend their victory, the W2RC T1 title battle continues between Sébastien Loeb and Nasser Al-Attiyah, the latter being both the defending Dakar and W2RC champion as well as the 2021 ADDC winner; Al-Attiyah had also won the Desert Challenge in 2016. However, Loeb’s nine Dakar stage victories and runner-up finish means he has a two-point edge over Al-Attiyah in the T1 standings.

In the Bikes, Sam Sunderland will hope to go back-to-back now that he has recovered from his injuries sustained at Dakar, as has Ricky Brabec. On the other hand, Sunderland’s team-mate Daniel Sanders will miss the rally due to injury.

Also skipping the race is Rally2 Dakar winner Romain Dumontier, though Rally2 riders are permitted to drop their worst finish from their championship standing. Of course, his absence blows the doors open in the meantime for Paolo Lucci and Michael Docherty, who joined him on the class podium in the opener. Konrad Dąbrowski makes his season début after missing Dakar with appendicitis.

Only five Quad riders are entered, with Abdulaziz Ahli leading the way as he aims for a three-peat.

With many Dakar entrants not returning, those headed to Abu Dhabi latched on with other teams. For example, Lucas Moraes is not racing despite an impressive third-place T1 finish at Dakar, though his co-driver Timo Gottschalk will assume the shotgun seat of fellow Toyota Hilux driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi who returns to racing after recovering from chest injuries sustained in a skiing accident. Al-Rajhi and Gottschalk previously worked together from 2014 to 2019.

Oriol Mena, who won the Dakar T4 overall as Eryk Goczał‘s navigator, will move up to T1 to work with Guoyu Zhang. Zhang is one of three Chinese entrants in Abu Dhabi BAIC team-mate Yunliang Zi and Han Wei, the latter being the highest four-wheel Dakar finisher for a Chinese driver.

It is important to note that some are not on the entry list as they are not competing for W2RC points. For example, Rally2 includes Justin Gerlach, an amateur rider making his first start in a world championship race, and Benjamin Melot, a regular at the ADDC who finished thirteenth in class at Dakar.

The Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge begins with a prologue on 26 February. The race, which will feature 1,311 kilometres of Special Stages, runs through 3 March.

FIA entry list

T1

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 200 Sébastien Loeb Fabian Lurquin Bahrain Raid Xtreme Prodrive Hunter 201 Nasser Al-Attiyah Mathieu Baumel Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux 202 Guerlain Chicherit Alex Winocq GCK Motorsport Prodrive Hunter 203 Martin Prokop Viktor Chytka ORLEN Benzina Team Ford Raptor RS Cross Country 204 Juan Cruz Yacopini Dani Oliveras Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive 205 Sebastian Halpern Bernardo Graue X-raid Team Mini John Cooper Works Plus 206 Han Wei Ma Li Hanwei Motorsport SMG HW2021 207 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Timo Gottschalk Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux Overdrive 208 Denis Krotov Konstantin Zhiltsov X-raid Team Mini John Cooper Works Plus 210 Tian Po Du Xuanyi Hanwei Motorsport SMG HW2021 211 Magdalena Zajac Jacek Czachor Proxcars TME Rally Team Toyota Hilux 212 Guoyu Zhang Oriol Mena BAIC ORV BAIC BJ40 215 Yunliang Zi He Sha BAIC ORV BAIC BJ40

T3

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 300 Mattias Ekström Emil Bergkvist South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick X3 301 Austin Jones Gustavo Gugelmin Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Can-Am Maverick X3 302 Seth Quintero Dennis Zenz Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team Can-Am Maverick X3 303 Mitch Guthrie Kellon Walch Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team MCE-5 T3M 304 Cristina Gutiérrez Pablo Moreno Huete Red Bull Can-Am Factory Team Can-Am Maverick X3 305 João Ferreira Filipe Palmeiro X-raid Team Yamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype 306 Jean-Luc Ceccaldi Cédric Duple JLC Racing PH Sport Zephyr 308 Claude Fournier Szymon Gospodarczyk Team BBR Can-Am Maverick X3 309 Dania Akeel Taye Perry South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick X3 310 Aliyyah Koloc Stéphane Duplé Buggyra Racing Can-Am DV21 311 Erik van Loon Sebastien Delaunay South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick X3 312 Yasir Seaidan Alexey Kuzmich South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick X3 313 Annett Fischer Annie Seel X-raid Team Yamaha YXZ1000R Turbo Prototype

T4

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 400 Rokas Baciuška Oriol Vidal Montijano Red Bull Can-Am Factory Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 401 Pau Navarro Mika Metge FN Speed Team Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 402 Shinsuke Umeda Aku Facundo Jaton Xtremeplus Polaris RZR Pro R 403 Michèle Cinotto Maurizio Dominella Xtremeplus Polaris RZR Pro R

FIM entry list

RallyGP

Number Rider Team Bike 1 Sam Sunderland Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing GasGas 450 Rally Factory 2 Ricky Brabec Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 7 Pablo Quintanilla Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 8 Toby Price Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 450 Rally Factory 9 Mason Klein BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Raid 10 Skyler Howes Husqvarna Factory Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Factory 11 José Ignacio Cornejo Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 14 Sebastian Bühler Hero MotoSports Hero 450 Rally 16 Ross Branch Hero MotoSports Hero 450 Rally 42 Adrien van Bevern Monster Energy Honda Rally Team Honda CRF 450 Rally 47 Kevin Benavides Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 450 Rally Factory 52 Matthias Walkner Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 450 Rally Factory 77 Luciano Benavides Husqvarna Factory Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally Factory

Rally2

Number Rider Team Bike 23 Konrad Dąbrowski DUUST Diverse Extreme Team KTM 450 Rally 46 Paolo Lucci BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 53 Toni Mulec BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 76 Jean-Loup Lepan DUUST Diverse Extreme Team KTM 450 Rally 92 Ionuț Florea Ionuț Florea Husqvarna 450 FE 93 Andrei Cristian Danila Andrei Cristian Danila KTM 450 EXC-F 111 Michael Docherty SRG Motorsports Husqvarna 450 FR Rally

Quad

Number Rider Team Quad 160 Adomas Gančierius Adomas Gančierius CFMOTO CFORCE 1000 161 Antonas Kanopkinas Antonas Kanopkinas CFMOTO CFORCE 1000 162 Kancius Laisvydas AG Dakar School Yamaha Raptor 700R 165 Rodolfo Guillioli Rodolfo Guillioli Yamaha Raptor 700R 174 Abdulaziz Ahli Abu Dhabi Team Yamaha Raptor 700R