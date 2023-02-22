World Rally-Raid Championship

2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: Non-W2RC racers join the fight

By
Credit: GRallyTeam

While fifty-five entrants for the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge compete for the World Rally-Raid Championship, there are plenty of others just there to fight for the race win.

Twenty-one of the non-championship entrants are competing in FIA classes while thirty-three are on bikes or quads.

Some previously entered the W2RC season opener in the Dakar Rally, most notably the T1 of Henk Lategan whose Toyota Gazoo Racing team-mate Nasser Al-Attiyah won the overall.

GRallyTeam‘s owner Guillaume de Mevius will not race at Abu Dhabi, but his team will still be present with a pair of T3 entries for Lionel Baud and Yungang Zi. Baud competed at Dakar in T1 but will trade his Overdrive Hilux T1+ for an Overdrive OT3, while Zi’s entry is fielded in conjunction with the Chinese team BAIC ORV.

Anja van Loon is competing in T3 like she did at Dakar, but this time will get to race against her husabnd Erik van Loon, who ran Dakar in T1 but will switch to T3 for Abu Dhabi. Both van Loons will be part of South Racing, though Erik is eligible for the W2RC.

Also racing for South is Tim Marklund, a snowmobile racer from Sweden who finished second in the 2022/23 SXS Nordic championship. 2015 ADDC T2 winner Mansour Al-Helei will celebrate his birthday on the first day of the rally with South; his father Yahya Al-Helei is competing in a Nissan Pickup T1. The elder Al-Helei has run every edition of the ADDC since its inception in 1991.

Mohammed Al-Balooshi highlights the thirty bikes as the current FIM Baja World Cup points leader after winning the opener in Saudi Arabia. Others are newcomers to the world championship like German amateur rider Justin Gerlach.

FIA classes

T1

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicle
211Henk LateganBrett CummingsToyota Gazoo RacingToyota GR DKR Hilux
214Khalid Al QassimiOla FloeneAbu Dhabi RacingMini John Cooper Works Rally Plus
215Yahya Al-HeleiKhalid AlkendiYahya Al-HeleiNissan Pickup
216Abdullah Al-ZubairFaisal Al-RaisiAbdullah Al-ZubairJeep Wrangler
217Roman StarikovichBert HeskesRoman StarikovichToyota Hilux

T3

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicle
314Hernan Garces EcheverriaJuan Pablo LatrachSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick X3
315Eduardo PonsMónica PlazaSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick X3
316Tom BellGerhardus Johannes SchutteTom Bell RacingCan-Am Maverick X3
317Khalid AljaflaBruno JacomyKhalid AljaflaToyota
318Nazar Al-ShanfariAli MirzaR-X SportCan-Am Maverick X3
319Lionel BaudLucie BaudGRallyTeamOverdrive OT3
320Anja van LoonFloor MatenSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick X3
321Glenn BrinkmanDale MoscattGlenn BrinkmanPH Sport Zephyr
322Tim MarklundOskar AnderssonSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick X3
323Yungang ZiZengrong WangGRallyTeam/BAIC ORVOverdrive OT3
324Hassan Al-SadadiBader Al-AjmiR-X SportCan-Am Maverick X3

T4

NumberDriverCo-DriverTeamVehicle
404Eugenio AmosPaolo CeciSouth Racing Can-AmCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
405Mansour Al-HeleiMohamed Al-HamriAbu Dhabi RacingCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
406Enrico GaspariLoic MinaudierEnrico GaspariPolaris RZR Pro R
407Ricardo RamiloAndrei RudnitskiRicardo RamiloCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo
408Abdullah Al-RawahiNasser Saadon Al-KuwariR-X SportCan-Am Maverick XRS Turbo

FIM classes

Rally2

NumberRiderTeamBike
21Alex McInnesMotoZone RacingHusqvarna 450 FE
25Mohammed Al-BalooshiAbu Dhabi TeamKTM 450 Rally
26Sultan Al-BalooshiMX Ride DubaiHusqvarna 450 Rally
27Marwan Al-RahmaniMX Ride DubaiKTM 450 Rally
28Hamdan Al-AliHamdan Al-AliHusqvarna 450 FE
29Alissa HarkinHT Rally Raid Husqvarna RacingHusqvarna 450 FR
30Jiri BrozSGR MotorsportsKTM 450 Rally
31Weston CarrHT Rally Raid Husqvarna RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally
32Ganzorig ChulunHT Rally Raid Husqvarna RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally
33Pierre SaeysHT Rally Raid Husqvarna RacingHusqvarna 450 Rally
34Ashish RaoraneAshish RaoraneKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
35Dominique Cizeau GiraultXraids ExperienceKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
36Alberto Piñol CurtoXraids ExperienceKTM 450 Rally Replica
37Martin ChalmersMartin ChalmersHonda CRF450RX
38Justin GerlachJustin GerlachKTM 450 EXC-F
39Benjamin MelotBenjamin MelotKTM 450 Rally Replica
40Mark DavidsonMark DavidsonHusqvarna 450 FE
43Darren GoodmanDarren GoodmanHonda CRF450 Rally
44Vincent BiauVincent BiauHusqvarna 450 Rally
45Yoshi IkemachiBAS World KTM Racing TeamKTM 450 Rally Factory Replica
54Bruno SantosBruno SantosHusqvarna 450 Rally
55Muhamed PlicanicMuhamed PlicanicYamaha WR450F
56Leo ConaboyLeo ConaboyKTM 450 Rally Replica
57Jack MurrayJack MurrayHusqvarna 450 RAlly
58Gediminas SatkusAG Dakar SchoolKTM 450 Rally Replica
67Oran O’KellyVendetta Racing UAEKTM 450 Rally
68David McBrideVendetta Racing UAEHusqvarna 450 Rally
69David MabbsVendetta Racing UAEKTM 450 Rally Replica
88Modestas SiliunasAG Dakar SchoolKTM 450 Rally Replica
96Tobias EbsterSRG MotorsportsGasGas 450 Rally

Quad

NumberRiderTeamQuad
163Jacobus VisserJacobus VisserYamaha Raptor 700R SE
164Pawel OtwinowskiDUUST Diverse RacingQuaddy
175Hans BrehmerHans BrehmerYamaha Raptor 700R
