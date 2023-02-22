2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: Non-W2RC racers join the fight

While fifty-five entrants for the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge compete for the World Rally-Raid Championship, there are plenty of others just there to fight for the race win.

Twenty-one of the non-championship entrants are competing in FIA classes while thirty-three are on bikes or quads.

Some previously entered the W2RC season opener in the Dakar Rally, most notably the T1 of Henk Lategan whose Toyota Gazoo Racing team-mate Nasser Al-Attiyah won the overall.

GRallyTeam‘s owner Guillaume de Mevius will not race at Abu Dhabi, but his team will still be present with a pair of T3 entries for Lionel Baud and Yungang Zi. Baud competed at Dakar in T1 but will trade his Overdrive Hilux T1+ for an Overdrive OT3, while Zi’s entry is fielded in conjunction with the Chinese team BAIC ORV.

Anja van Loon is competing in T3 like she did at Dakar, but this time will get to race against her husabnd Erik van Loon, who ran Dakar in T1 but will switch to T3 for Abu Dhabi. Both van Loons will be part of South Racing, though Erik is eligible for the W2RC.

Also racing for South is Tim Marklund, a snowmobile racer from Sweden who finished second in the 2022/23 SXS Nordic championship. 2015 ADDC T2 winner Mansour Al-Helei will celebrate his birthday on the first day of the rally with South; his father Yahya Al-Helei is competing in a Nissan Pickup T1. The elder Al-Helei has run every edition of the ADDC since its inception in 1991.

Mohammed Al-Balooshi highlights the thirty bikes as the current FIM Baja World Cup points leader after winning the opener in Saudi Arabia. Others are newcomers to the world championship like German amateur rider Justin Gerlach.

FIA classes

T1

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 211 Henk Lategan Brett Cummings Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR DKR Hilux 214 Khalid Al Qassimi Ola Floene Abu Dhabi Racing Mini John Cooper Works Rally Plus 215 Yahya Al-Helei Khalid Alkendi Yahya Al-Helei Nissan Pickup 216 Abdullah Al-Zubair Faisal Al-Raisi Abdullah Al-Zubair Jeep Wrangler 217 Roman Starikovich Bert Heskes Roman Starikovich Toyota Hilux

T3

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 314 Hernan Garces Echeverria Juan Pablo Latrach South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick X3 315 Eduardo Pons Mónica Plaza South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick X3 316 Tom Bell Gerhardus Johannes Schutte Tom Bell Racing Can-Am Maverick X3 317 Khalid Aljafla Bruno Jacomy Khalid Aljafla Toyota 318 Nazar Al-Shanfari Ali Mirza R-X Sport Can-Am Maverick X3 319 Lionel Baud Lucie Baud GRallyTeam Overdrive OT3 320 Anja van Loon Floor Maten South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick X3 321 Glenn Brinkman Dale Moscatt Glenn Brinkman PH Sport Zephyr 322 Tim Marklund Oskar Andersson South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick X3 323 Yungang Zi Zengrong Wang GRallyTeam/BAIC ORV Overdrive OT3 324 Hassan Al-Sadadi Bader Al-Ajmi R-X Sport Can-Am Maverick X3

T4

Number Driver Co-Driver Team Vehicle 404 Eugenio Amos Paolo Ceci South Racing Can-Am Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 405 Mansour Al-Helei Mohamed Al-Hamri Abu Dhabi Racing Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 406 Enrico Gaspari Loic Minaudier Enrico Gaspari Polaris RZR Pro R 407 Ricardo Ramilo Andrei Rudnitski Ricardo Ramilo Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo 408 Abdullah Al-Rawahi Nasser Saadon Al-Kuwari R-X Sport Can-Am Maverick XRS Turbo

FIM classes

Rally2

Number Rider Team Bike 21 Alex McInnes MotoZone Racing Husqvarna 450 FE 25 Mohammed Al-Balooshi Abu Dhabi Team KTM 450 Rally 26 Sultan Al-Balooshi MX Ride Dubai Husqvarna 450 Rally 27 Marwan Al-Rahmani MX Ride Dubai KTM 450 Rally 28 Hamdan Al-Ali Hamdan Al-Ali Husqvarna 450 FE 29 Alissa Harkin HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing Husqvarna 450 FR 30 Jiri Broz SGR Motorsports KTM 450 Rally 31 Weston Carr HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally 32 Ganzorig Chulun HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally 33 Pierre Saeys HT Rally Raid Husqvarna Racing Husqvarna 450 Rally 34 Ashish Raorane Ashish Raorane KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 35 Dominique Cizeau Girault Xraids Experience KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 36 Alberto Piñol Curto Xraids Experience KTM 450 Rally Replica 37 Martin Chalmers Martin Chalmers Honda CRF450RX 38 Justin Gerlach Justin Gerlach KTM 450 EXC-F 39 Benjamin Melot Benjamin Melot KTM 450 Rally Replica 40 Mark Davidson Mark Davidson Husqvarna 450 FE 43 Darren Goodman Darren Goodman Honda CRF450 Rally 44 Vincent Biau Vincent Biau Husqvarna 450 Rally 45 Yoshi Ikemachi BAS World KTM Racing Team KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica 54 Bruno Santos Bruno Santos Husqvarna 450 Rally 55 Muhamed Plicanic Muhamed Plicanic Yamaha WR450F 56 Leo Conaboy Leo Conaboy KTM 450 Rally Replica 57 Jack Murray Jack Murray Husqvarna 450 RAlly 58 Gediminas Satkus AG Dakar School KTM 450 Rally Replica 67 Oran O’Kelly Vendetta Racing UAE KTM 450 Rally 68 David McBride Vendetta Racing UAE Husqvarna 450 Rally 69 David Mabbs Vendetta Racing UAE KTM 450 Rally Replica 88 Modestas Siliunas AG Dakar School KTM 450 Rally Replica 96 Tobias Ebster SRG Motorsports GasGas 450 Rally

Quad

Number Rider Team Quad 163 Jacobus Visser Jacobus Visser Yamaha Raptor 700R SE 164 Pawel Otwinowski DUUST Diverse Racing Quaddy 175 Hans Brehmer Hans Brehmer Yamaha Raptor 700R