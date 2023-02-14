Dakar

Dakar navigator Matthew Stevenson dies at 53

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Saeed Al-Hajri

Matthew Stevenson, a regular at the Dakar Rally in the late 1990s and 2000s who helped develop Volkswagen‘s factory programme for the legendary race, passed away Monday at the age of 53. He reportedly collapsed at his home in France after suffering a brain aneurysm the week prior.

Stevenson began his career working for an automobile company owned by current FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem before becoming a mechanic with Marlboro Rally Team in the FIA Middle East Rally Championship. He eventually became a cross-country rally co-driver, teaming up Jutta Kleinschmidt in 1997 and notching a pair of podiums before débuting at the Dakar Rally the following year, where the duo won the final stage and placed twenty-fourth overall.

With Stevenson calling the shots, Saeed Al-Hajri finished sixth overall in 2002 as part of Mitsubishi’s factory effort. The following year, he switched to BMW and worked with former ski champion Luc Alphand and placed ninth. The Stevenson/Alphand tandem also enjoyed success outside Dakar by winning the 2003 Baja Germany.

The Briton migrated to Volkswagen in 2004 where he helped the fledgling team and WRC alumnus Bruno Saby score a sixth in a Touareg. Stevenson remained involved with the team through 2006. In 2007, he and Michael Peterson finished twenty-third at Dakar, and they continued to work together at the 2008 Central Europe Rally (the replacement for Dakar after its cancellation), finishing nineteenth in the general ranking.

Stevenson eventually settled down after ending his racing career and lived a private life in France.

“He was a truly special person who brought joy and laughter to everyone around him,” said Al-Hajri. “His passion for rally racing and his unwavering support and encouragement made him an incredible teammate and friend. Matthew will be deeply missed, but his memory and spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. My thoughts and condolences go out to Matthew’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

“Rest in peace, my friend. You will always be remembered and never forgotten.”

Matthew Stevenson: 20 February 1969 – 13 February 2023

Follow @TCFoffroad: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
Share
Avatar photo
2375 posts

About author
Justin is neither a NASCAR nor off-road racer, but he has covered them for The Checkered Flag since 2018.
Articles
Related posts
Dakar

No surgery required for Carlos Sainz's Dakar injuries

By
2 Mins read
Despite his fractured vertebrae suffered at the Dakar Rally, Carlos Sainz will not need to head to the operating room and is instead using INDIBA radiofrequency therapy.
Dakar

Toby Hederics hopes to make Dakar Rally debut in 2025

By
1 Mins read
Australian off-road racer Toby Hederics, whose father John Hederics is an Australasian Safari great, is striving to compete at the 2025 Dakar Rally.
Dakar

Carlos Llibre, ALL1 Dakar pursue Dakar 2024 in brother's memory

By
2 Mins read
After brother Álex’s passing, Carlos Llibre hopes to carry on his dreams of racing the 2024 Dakar Rally. His ALL1 Dakar produced a documentary of his plans, supported by those like Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz.