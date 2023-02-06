Kevin Harvick joining FOX NASCAR booth in 2024

Kevin Harvick will continue the trend of retired NASCAR stars transitioning into broadcasting when he joins FOX Sports‘ NASCAR Cup Series coverage in 2024. He will be a colour commentator alongside his former team-mate Clint Bowyer and play-by-play announcer Mike Joy.

To prepare him, he will serve as a guest analyst for three 2023 Xfinity Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (4 March), Phoenix Raceway (11 March), and Richmond Raceway (1 April), as well as the Craftsman Truck Series events at Circuit of the Americas (25 March), Kansas Speedway (6 May), and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway (3 June). He will also do play-by-play for the drivers-only Xfinity broadcast at Charlotte Motor Speedway on 27 May, while making appearances on NASCAR Race Hub during weekdays.

He has been a guest announcer for FOX’s lower series telecasts since 2015.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the FOX NASCAR team full-time,” said Harvick. “I’ve enjoyed the experience in the booth the last several years because it has given me valuable insight into what being in the booth is all about. Getting the chance to step into the booth with Mike and Clint in 2024 is an honor and a great way to stay connected to the sport and NASCAR fans.”

FOX has employed a three-person lineup since it acquired NASCAR’s broadcast rights in 2001, with Joy consistently being the play-by-play while Darrell Waltrip and Larry McReynolds split colour duties. NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon took over McReynolds’ slot in 2015 while Bowyer replaced Waltrip in 2021, though Gordon departed his role at the end of 2021 to focus on running Hendrick Motorsports. Multiple figures were used as the third announcer in 2022, including Gordon and Harvick’s boss Tony Stewart.

“I can’t overstate how thrilled we are for Kevin to be an official member of the FOX Sports family,” added FOX Sports president of production and executive producer Brad Zager. “This is a marriage eight years in the making, since he first stepped into our NASCAR Xfinity Series booth with more presence and poise than most newcomers dream of. It has been fun to watch Kevin learn the TV ropes, and we cannot wait to hear him, Mike, and Clint call their first race together.”

Harvick announced in January that he will retire at the end of the 2023 season.