Mint 400 partners with Formula DRIFT for 2023

When the Mint 400 returns on 8–12 March, there will be some unique company on the card as Formula DRIFT will be heavily involved throughout the week. The drift championship will conduct exhibitions at the start/finish midway in Primm while also joining the parade of entries in Las Vegas.

Participating drivers and a specific schedule were not immediately announced.

“Ryan Sage and his team have built one of the most valuable cultures in modern motorsports,” said Mint 400 co-owner Matt Martelli. “Formula DRIFT has highly entertaining events coupled with unmatched digital reach and engagement with the youth market. We have watched them thrive while other forms of motorsports have audiences that are aging out. Their audience is exactly who we want to introduce off-road racing to. We are stoked to have them involved with the Mint 400 and plan on extending our relationship to our other events as well. Formula D drivers will be integrated into everything from the parade to the Off-Road Festival to the start/finish midway at Primm.”

Formula DRIFT, also known as Formula D, is the top drifting series in North America and one of the biggest globally. Some drivers from Formula D have also dabbled in the Mint 400 such as two-time series champion Tanner Foust and Rhys Millen, the latter of whom won the Mint’s UTV Unlimited class in 2018.

“We have watched the Martelli Brothers turn the Mint 400 into the biggest off-road event in North America,” commented Sage, who co-founded Formula DRIFT. “I see a lot of crossover of our audiences and believe we both mutually benefit from the new relationship. This is the perfect way to introduce our form of motorsport to people who already love motorsports.”

Kyle Jergensen is the defending Mint 400 winner.