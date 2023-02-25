Off-road racers to arrive with Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure expansion

Forza Horizon 5 will launch a major update on 29 March that brings the world of off-road racing to the beloved installment. Dubbed “Rally Adventure”, the DLC will introduce a new location Sierra Nueva as well as vehicles that are more than familiar with navigating the deserts of Mexico.

Ten cars are included in the expansion, nearly all of which have also been used for SCORE International competition in Baja California. For example, two Class 1 buggies developed by Alumicraft and Jimco Racing are present, the latter of which won the Baja 1000 and SCORE Class 1 championship in 2022 with Kyle Quinn.

The two manufacturers also have Trophy Trucks: Jimco’s is represented with a Fastball Racing TT owned by Los Angeles Dodgers owner Bobby Patton, while Alumicraft will feature a TT of their own. Jimco’s involvement further continues in the form of a 2021 Polaris RZR Pro XP.

A 1973 Volkswagen Beetle upgraded by Hoonigan in 2017 is included. Unlike the Beetles that compete in SCORE’s Class 11, the Hoonigan Beetle is modified to the point of being capable of competing in Class 5-1600.

The Trophy Jeep, a souped-up Jeep built by 2020 Dakar Rally UTV winner Casey Currie, is on the list. The vehicle is capable of Ultra4 competition and won its class at the Baja 1000 from 2017 to 2019 with Currie and his brother Cody.

The Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum, an electric off-road pickup truck, will be playable. While the Lightning has not seen action in Baja, a Ford Ranger Raptor completed the 2022 1000 in the Stock Mid-Size class with the use of a low-carbon biofuel.

Outside of desert racing, RJ Anderson‘s Championship Off-Road Pro 4 truck will be added. Anderson, a former Baja winner and short course star, won at Crandon during the 2022 season. Pro 4 is the premier category for short course off-road racing, as exhibited by its Pro 2 counterpart receiving head starts during combination events between the two classes like the Crandon World Cup.

Perhaps the most notable car from a global standpoint is the 2001 Ford Focus RS piloted by the late Colin McRae to a runner-up finish in that year’s World Rally Championship. Forza Horizon developer Playground Games based the game’s car on the F5 FMC, a model that was restored in 2007 and currently owned by DirtFish.

Trailer