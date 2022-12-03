Luke McMillin headlines 2022 SCORE International World Desert Champions

Brothers Luke and Dan McMillin had plenty to celebrate when the 2022 SCORE International season came to a close as they finished 1–2 in the final Trophy Truck standings. The former was one of twenty-nine drivers and riders who won a class championship in 2022, with other categories seeing points battles as narrow as two points.

Luke McMillin, who helped Rob MacCachren win the 2021 Baja 1000 and Trophy Truck title, was a top contender in the class from the start with a victory in the San Felipe 250. MacCachren, winner of the Baja 500, returned the favour by joining his #83 truck for the season-ending Baja 1000 to help McMillin win the event for the third straight year. Although Bryce Menzies presented the biggest challenge to McMillin by finishing runner-up in San Felipe and winning the Baja 400, a pair of retirements at the Baja 500 and 1000 dropped him to a distant fifteenth. Dan McMillin finished second at the 1000 to seal runner-up.

Juan Carlos Salvatierra completed his dominant 2022 with the Pro Moto Unlimited title. He was the best Moto rider overall in the first three races, and his team rebounded from a fuel pump failure at the 1000 for a podium to ice the championship.

The closest margin came in Class 7 and Pro Moto Ironman, the former of which saw Dan Chamlee ride 500 and 400 wins to edge out Scott Brady by only two points. In Pro Moto Ironman, Brandon Wright and Aaron Richardson traded blows, and although the latter finished second at the 1000 and one spot ahead, Wright held on with 465 points to 463. All but one of the UTV categories also enjoyed title battles with single-digit differences.

Unless one was only racing that event, winning the Baja 1000 usually also ensures a class championship albeit not always. Jorge Sampietro was fourteenth in Trophy Truck Spec at the 1000 while Elijah Kiger won, but the former’s 500 victory and latter’s poor showing in San Felipe enabled Sampietro to win the season-long title by sixteen points. Likewise, Hiram Duran won the 1000 in Class 10 but was ninth as he was hamstrung by a pair of retirements in San Felipe and the 400. Austin Weiland was the victim of a more extreme case as he won three of four in Pro UTV Forced Induction, but not finishing San Felipe relegated him to fourth.

On the other hand, 1000 success can also enable those trailing to leapfrog the leader for the title. Besides simply starting and finishing, points are awarded based on not only finishing position but the number of entrants in a given category; for example, winning a class with twenty drivers nets thirty points while winning one with fifteen yields twenty-five. As the Baja 1000 is the largest and final race of the year, it is typical for the entry list to be significantly larger than the other rounds, providing prime opportunities for those contending for championships.

Chamlee, Armando Duron (Class 7SX), Ryan Liebelt (Pro Moto 40), Edward Muncey (Baja Challenge), Giovanni Spinali (Pro Moto 50), and Kaden Wells (Pro UTV Normally Aspirated) repeat from 2021. Salvatierra and Mike Cafro (Pro UTV Open) also won titles last year, albeit in Pro Moto Ironman and Pro UTV Stock, respectively.

In order to be eligible for a class championship, one must run all four races. Consequently, eight categories did not have enough entries to crown a champion: Class 8, Heavy Metal, Hammer Truck Unlimited, Stock Mid-Size, TrophyLite, and all three Sportsman Four-Wheel divisions (Buggy, Truck, UTV Open). Brad Lovell‘s Ford Ranger Raptor was the lone entry in Stock Mid-Size and exclusively ran the Baja 1000.

The 2023 season, the fiftieth for SCORE, begins in San Felipe on 29 March.

2022 SCORE class champions

The full points standings are available at the SCORE International website.

Four-Wheelers

Class Number Driver of Record Total Points Runner-Up Margin Baja Challenge BC4 Edward Muncey 446 Frank DeAngelo 299 Class 1 138 Kyle Quinn 452 Damen Jefferies 11 Class 1/2-1600 1626 Martin Rangel 443 Eli Yee 35 Class 10 1009 Jose David Ruvalcaba Adame 479 Ivan Tagle 9 Class 11 1145 Hector Sarabia 355 Alex Gonzales 114 Class 3 319 Cesar Gutierrez 295 N/A N/A Class 5 507 Ramon Fernandez 456 Martin Anguiano 171 Class 5-1600 553 Cesar Omar Iñiguez Cortez 383 Luis Herrera 268 Class 7 700 Dan Chamlee 441 Scott Brady 2 Class 7F 702F Gerardo Novelo 235 Brandon Walsh 5 Class 7SX 740 Armando Duron 389 Dario Serrano 110 Pro Stock UTV 3919 Anibol Lopez Dominic 396 Douglas Cornwell 20 Pro UTV Forced Induction 2948 Matt Burroughs 485 Edgar Garcia Leon 8 Pro UTV Normally Aspirated 1995 Kaden Wells 447 Joe Bolton 5 Pro UTV Open 1876 Mike Cafro 443 Craig Scanlon 5 SCORE Lites 1205 Miguel Cortez 441 Oscar Alvarez 151 Trophy Truck 83 Luke McMillin 534 Dan McMillin 46 Trophy Truck Legends 21L Gus Vildósola 467 Clay Lawrence 32 Trophy Truck Spec 297 Jorge Sampietro 509 Elijah Kiger 16

Motos/Quads

Class Number Rider of Record Total Points Runner-Up Margin Pro Moto 30 325X Jano Montoya 434 David Smith 132 Pro Moto 40 400X Ryan Liebelt 460 Alirio Amado 34 Pro Moto 50 500X Giovanni Spinali 359 Vance Kennedy 56 Pro Moto Ironman 750X Brandon Wright 465 Aaron Richardson 2 Pro Moto Limited 180X Fernando Beltran 462 Giovanni Aviles 41 Pro Moto Unlimited 10X Juan Carlos Salvatierra 461 Jason Alosi 32 Pro Quad 7A Luis Ernesto Villafana 451 Hector Chavez 24 Pro Quad Ironman 83A Faelly Lopez 365 Daniel Pirrie 315

Sportsman

Class Number Rider of Record Total Points Runner-Up Margin Sportsman Moto 217X Dustin Davis 423 David Navarro 63 Sportsman Quad 111A Fidel Gonzalez 454 Dario Rabago Morales 98