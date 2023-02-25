SCORE introduces Heavy Metal Limited class

Ahead of the 2023 season, SCORE International has created the Heavy Metal Limited class. It will be intended for pickup trucks and SUVs that are stock in nearly every specification save for obvious modifications for racing, with vehicles like the new Ford Bronco DR being eligible.

Full- and mid-size pickups and SUVs, which come in 4×4 and 2×4 functions, may take part provided they have a production-appearing body and a stock frame. At least five thousand units of a vehicle must also be produced for public use within twelve consecutive months at any point in the previous thirty years.

Their engine must be a naturally aspirated, crate V8 and is also required to match the body, while engine displacement is unlimited. The engine stipulations also makes the class stand out from the usual Heavy Metal division, which does not mandate the engine to match the rest of the truck.

Old SCORE-competing vehicles that do not fully comply with class regulations can be grandfathered in by SCORE at the sanctioning body’s discretion.

SCORE particularly singled out the Ford Bronco DR as an example of a Heavy Metal Limited entry. Unveiled in 2021 with fifty models being produced in 2022, the Bronco DR is based on the production Bronco that has enjoyed success at Baja such as Rod Hall’s 1969 Baja 1000 overall victory. While the Bronco DR did not race the 2022 Baja 1000, Ford Motor Company fielded a Ranger Raptor in the race, which it completed in the Stock Mid-Size class. Stock Mid-Size is even more restrictive than Heavy Metal and its Limited counterpart, owing to the need for all parts to be stock save for safety equipment.

The standard Heavy Metal class did not crown a SCORE champion in 2022 due to a lack of entries. Brett Maister was the lone Heavy Metal entrant that year in a Ram Pro Truck, contesting just the San Felipe 250 and Baja 500.

The 2023 SCORE season begins in San Felipe on 29 March.