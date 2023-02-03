Tanner Reif joins Bill McAnally Racing for 2023 ARCA West season; Cole Moore and Eric Johnson Jr. to run for owners title

The 2022 ARCA Menards Series West runner-up, Tanner Reif, will be getting a new ride for the upcoming season.

On Thursday, Reif announced that he will join Bill McAnally Racing for the 2023 ARCA West season, driving the No. 16 car for a full schedule.

“We’re excited to have Tanner join the NAPA Auto Care team after the season he put together last year and showing his talent,” stated team owner, Bill McAnally. “We’ve been fortunate to have a lot of great young drivers be a part of our team in the ARCA Menards Series West that graduated on to the NASCAR national series, and I think Tanner has what it takes to compete for a championship this year and be a threat to win each week.”

BMR also announced that Cole Moore will return to the team with a part-time schedule, driving the No. 19 car. He will share the ride with Eric Johnson Jr., who has worked as a mechanic and spotter for the team in the past. Both drivers will compete for the owners championship.

“I’m excited to have Cole return after winning at Roseville last fall and provide an opportunity for Eric to get experience. Both of them are going to make a great combination to go after the owners’ points championship and hopefully, this gives them a chance to continue their development together throughout the season,” stated McAnally.

The ARCA Menards Series West opener will kick off at Phoenix Raceway on 10 March, which will also be a combination race with the main ARCA series.