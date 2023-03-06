2023 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge: Penalty swings T4 win for Rokas Baciuska

Twelve minutes and three seconds separated the top two in the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge‘s T4 category, but a fifteen-minute penalty was the ultimate decider of who won.

Reigning World Rally-Raid Champion Rokas Baciuška and non-W2RC competitor Mansour Al-Helei were the class of the field in Abu Dhabi as they each won three stages apiece including the former taking the Prologue. However, Baciuška never lost the overall lead at any point as Al-Helei was forced to play catch-up when he had fifteen minutes added to his time for missing a waypoint in Stage #1.

Despite the hometown driver’s best efforts as he won the final two legs, Baciuška finished behind him by less than four minutes in both and Al-Helei was only able to close the gap to 12:03. Had it not been for the penalty, he would have pulled off the upset. Al-Helei and Rally2 overall victor Tobias Ebster are the only entrants to win a stage while not racing for the world championship.

“It was an amazing adventure for us. I really love every kilometre of (the) Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge,” Al-Helei told Cross-Country Rally News. “It’s been a pleasure racing against top drivers and world champions, Dakar winners racing with them side by side. It’s an amazing experience. Unfortunately for me, this year, yes we missed a waypoint and had a penalty, but the bright side I kept pushing and I kept seeing my rhythm with the top people. For me, three stage wins against top drivers is amazing.”

With Al-Helei not competing for the W2RC, Baciuška ended up maximising his points earned among eligible drivers as he always finished either first or second behind Al-Helei. Al-Helei also would have done the same had it not been for his first-stage penalty that dropped him from second to fifth.

Due to Dakar winner Eryk Goczał bowing out of the championship to focus on academics, Baciuška is the new W2RC points leader in the class. He had finished second to Goczał in the season opener.

“It seems like only five days, but they were so different, full of challenges,” wrote Baciuška. “The team and I gave everything to reach the finish line as winners. Thank you for your faith, support, congratulations – feels good to bring the honorable first place to our country and city!”

The ADDC was not without some incident for Baciuška off the track as his Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing team was fined €1,000 for a missed W2RC entry payment. Baciuška also received a reprimand from the FIA after Stage #1 for having guests from a sponsor, who were attending their first rally, at an unauthorised location, a violation of the Cross-Country Rally Sporting Regulations’ Article 49.2.1 (any personnel, team or otherwise, cannot be within a kilometre of the race vehicle outside of certain areas like media zones) for which Baciuška apologised. Nevertheless, the Red Bull Can-Am family still enjoyed a strong rally with Baciuška’s T4 win and Seth Quintero claiming T3.

Pau Navarro joined Baciuška and Al-Helei on the podium to wrap up another strong round for the teenager.

Michèle Cinotto and Eugenio Amos retired from the race. Amos, who placed as high as third in Stage #1, suffered a mechanical issue before the final day. Cinotto struggled with motion sickness during the opening stage—which also forced T1 competitor Guerlain Chicherit to exit—before crashing out in Stage #3.

Cinotto’s Xtremeplus team-mates Enrico Gasparti and Shinsuke Umeda were more fortunate as they were among the seven T4 finishers. Umeda placed third among W2RC drivers after a scramble to the finish as his co-driver Aku Facundo Jaton needed to make a flight to Argentina by the end of the final day.

Umeda remarked afterwards, “I think the course itself was more sophisticated than the Dakar, but it feels like the drivers were causing a lot of incidents on their own and ruining it…”

T4 overall results

Finish Number Driver Co-Driver Team Time Margin 1 400 Rokas Baciuška Oriol Vidal Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing 17:25:47 Leader 2 405 Mansour Al-Helei* Mohamed Al-Hamri Abu Dhabi eam 17:37:50 + 12:03 3 401 Pau Navarro François Cazalet FN Speed TEam 17:51:47 + 26:00 4 408 Abdullah Al-Rawahi* Nasser Saadon Al-Kuwari R-X Sport 21:39:07 + 4:13:20 5 406 Enrico Gasparti* Loïc Minaudier Xtremeplus 23:09:46 + 5:43:59 6 402 Shinsuke Umeda Aku Facundo Jaton Xtremeplus 37:46:35 + 20:20:48 7 407 Ricardo Ramilo* Dmytro Tsyro Ricardo Ramilo 41:30:48 + 24:05:01 DNF 403 Michèle Cinotto Maurizio Dominella Xtremeplus DNF N/A DNF 404 Eugenio Amos* Ceci Paolo South Racing Can-Am DNF N/A * – Not competing in World Rally-Raid Championship

T4 stage winners

Stage Number Driver Team Time Prologue 400 Rokas Baciuška Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing 5:19 Stage #1 400 Rokas Baciuška Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing 3:37:40 Stage #2 405 Mansour Al-Helei* Abu Dhabi Team 3:58:22 Stage #3 400 Rokas Baciuška Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing 4:08:58 Stage #4 405 Mansour Al-Helei* Abu Dhabi Team 2:36:48 Stage #5 405 Mansour Al-Helei* Abu Dhabi Team 2:51:54

Overall winners

Class Number Competitor Team Time T1 207 Yazeed Al-Rajhi Overdrive Racing 16:28:06 T3 302 Seth Quintero Red Bull Off-Road Junior Team 16:58:31 T4 400 Rokas Baciuška Red Bull Can-Am Factory Racing 17:25:47 RallyGP 42 Adrien Van Beveren Monster Energy Honda Rally Team 17:13:39 Rally2 96 Tobias Ebster* SRG Motorsports 2:36:51 Quad 174 Abdulaziz Ahli Abu Dhabi Team 22:01:51

W2RC standings

Drivers’ standings

Rank Driver Points Margin 1 Rokas Baciuška 134 Leader 2 Eryk Goczał 86 – 48 3 Pau Navarro 73 – 61 4 Marek Goczał 67 – 67 5 Michal Goczał 50 – 84 6 Shinsuke Umeda 44 – 90 7 Yasir Seaidan 35 – 99 8 Bruno Conti de Oliveira 30 – 104 T-9 Sebastián Guayasamin 27 – 107 T-9 Rodrigo Luppi de Oliveira 27 – 107 11 Molly Taylor 20 – 114 12 Nicolás Cavigliasso 13 – 121

Co-drivers’ standings

Rank Co-Driver Driver Points Margin 1 Oriol Vidal Rokas Baciuška 134 Leader 2 Oriol Mena Eryk Goczał 86 – 48 3 Maciej Marton Marek Goczał 67 – 67 4 Szymon Gospodarczyk Michal Goczał 50 – 84 5 François Cazalet Pau Navarro 45 – 89 6 Aku Facundo Jaton Shinsuke Umeda 44 – 90 7 Alexey Kuzmich Yasir Seaidan 35 – 99 8 Pedro Bianchi Prata Bruno Conti de Oliveira 30 – 104 9 Michaël Metge Pau Navarro 28 – 106 T-10 Ricardo Torlaschi Sebastián Guayasamin 27 – 107 T-10 Maykel Justo Rodrigo Luppi de Oliveira 27 – 107 12 Andrew Short Molly Taylor 20 – 114 13 Valentina Peregarini Nicolás Cavigliasso 13 – 121